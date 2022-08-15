ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Leander ISD readies for back-to-school for 2022-2023 ￼

The new bell schedule is the biggest change at the eight local Leander ISD campuses when classes begin on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Grandview Hills, Laura Welch Bush, River Place, River Ridge and Steiner Ranch elementary schools start 10 minutes earlier. Vandegrift starts 25 minutes earlier and Canyon Ridge and Four Points middle schools start 55 minutes later than last year.
LEANDER, TX
KXAN

Pflugerville ISD working with 65 teacher vacancies as school begins

In July, the district notified its instructional coaches that they would be taking over roles in the classroom teaching students this year. Typically, instructional coaches help train and guide new teachers as they navigate their inaugural semesters. Gifted and Talented teachers have also been moved over in similar fashion to supplement its teaching force.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

Lake Travis ISD board votes to approve $703M bond election

AUSTIN, Texas — The Lake Travis ISD school board on Wednesday night voted unanimously to approve an order calling for a $703 million bond election this Nov. 8. "In June, the District’s Long Range Facilities Planning Committee presented its proposal to the board, calling for districtwide capital improvements to accommodate projected growth in student enrollment," Lake Travis ISD said in a press release. "According to demographer Population and Survey Analysts (PASA) — and considering a moderate growth rate scenario — projections indicate an average increase of 3.35% annually between 2022 and 2031, resulting in a total enrollment of approximately 15,700 students."
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock ISD earns 'B' in state accountability ratings

Texas Education Agency accountability ratings show Round Rock ISD is at a prepandemic level of academic achievement. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Round Rock ISD earned a "B" rating, scoring 89 out of 100 points, from the Texas Education Agency's 2021-22 accountability ratings released Aug. 15. The district also received a "B" from the TEA for the 2018-19 school year—scoring an 89—and an "A" for the 2017-18 school year, scoring a 90.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Round Rock ISD implements new safety, security protocols

ROUND ROCK, Texas - As more and more Central Texas school districts begin a new year, safety and security is top of mind for many parents, students and teachers—especially in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. For Round Rock ISD, where the first day is Wednesday, that means...
Community Impact Austin

Here's a breakdown of Dripping Springs ISD's 2022 TEA accountability ratings

Dripping Springs ISD maintained its performance level from before the coronavirus pandemic, receiving an A rating from the TEA in its accountability ratings. (Courtesy Pexels) Dripping Springs ISD received an A rating, 93 out of 100 points, from the Texas Education Agency's accountability ratings released Aug. 15. The district also received an A rating from the TEA in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
KVUE

Austin ISD, Office Depot team up for backpack giveaway

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD and Office Depot are teaming up to give more than 600 students at Guerrero Thompson Elementary School brand new backpacks filled with school supplies. The "Start Proud! Backpack Event and All-Star Teacher Surprise" will be held at Guerrero Thompson at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Students...
AUSTIN, TX
