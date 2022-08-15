AUSTIN, Texas — The Lake Travis ISD school board on Wednesday night voted unanimously to approve an order calling for a $703 million bond election this Nov. 8. "In June, the District’s Long Range Facilities Planning Committee presented its proposal to the board, calling for districtwide capital improvements to accommodate projected growth in student enrollment," Lake Travis ISD said in a press release. "According to demographer Population and Survey Analysts (PASA) — and considering a moderate growth rate scenario — projections indicate an average increase of 3.35% annually between 2022 and 2031, resulting in a total enrollment of approximately 15,700 students."

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO