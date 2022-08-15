Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt himAsh JurbergSan Marcos, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) holding fundraiser for anti- Abbott billboardsAsh JurbergTexas State
Courtney Clenney Charged With Murder After Stabbing Boyfriend Toby ObumseliBri HMiami, FL
OnlyFans Model Arrested For April Stabbing Of BoyfriendJeffery MacAustin, TX
Related
KVUE
Georgetown ISD superintendent talks school resource officer increase
Georgetown ISD students return to class on Thursday. Superintendent Dr. Fred Brent joined KVUE Daybreak to talk about the upcoming year.
KVUE
Georgetown ISD students return to school
Georgetown ISD students return to school on Thursday. Alfonso Longoria, principal of East View High School, joined KVUE to discuss the upcoming school year.
Round Rock ISD superintendent discusses new district police chief, teacher shortages
As the Round Rock Independent School District returns to class Wednesday, Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez is dealing with a new set of challenges unique to this school year.
As Comal ISD tightens security, district addresses concerns of mother of special-needs child
COMAL COUNTY, Texas — The first day of school for Comal Independent School District will be different this year. With an increased awareness of safety and security, teachers will greet students outside and walk them through the building when the year begins on August 23. For Kathleen Chafin’s son...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fourpointsnews.com
Leander ISD readies for back-to-school for 2022-2023 ￼
The new bell schedule is the biggest change at the eight local Leander ISD campuses when classes begin on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Grandview Hills, Laura Welch Bush, River Place, River Ridge and Steiner Ranch elementary schools start 10 minutes earlier. Vandegrift starts 25 minutes earlier and Canyon Ridge and Four Points middle schools start 55 minutes later than last year.
Pflugerville ISD working with 65 teacher vacancies as school begins
In July, the district notified its instructional coaches that they would be taking over roles in the classroom teaching students this year. Typically, instructional coaches help train and guide new teachers as they navigate their inaugural semesters. Gifted and Talented teachers have also been moved over in similar fashion to supplement its teaching force.
Leander ISD projected to pay $36.2M in recapture—highest amount in district history
The projected $36.2 million recapture payment will be Leander ISD's highest payment ever and first since 2014-15. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Leander ISD is expecting to pay $36.2 million back to the state in recapture for the 2022-2023 school year—the district’s first recapture payment in eight years. LISD’s large...
Leander ISD’s newest school North Elementary welcomes students on first day
North Elementary School, Leander ISD's newest campus, welcomed students for the first day of school Aug. 17. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) North Elementary School, Leander ISD’s 29th elementary and newest school, opened its doors to students on Aug. 17. “Amazing kids, amazing community and an incredible staff,” Superintendent Bruce...
IN THIS ARTICLE
As school gets underway, district police hope communication minimizes threats
AUSTIN, Texas — School halls are filling with students this week across Central Texas. "Let's make it a great year. Let's make it a safe year. Let's talk to each other, communicate when we need to," Lake Travis ISD Police Chief Andy Michael said. The 2022-23 school year marks...
cw35.com
'It broke my heart thinking of these kids': As teachers call it quits, others are staying
AUSTIN, Texas — As Central Texas school districts kick off the start of the school year many are still trying to hire hundreds of teachers. Many decided to leave the profession, but there are still other teachers choosing to return to the classroom. "It's just wonderful to have students...
Lake Travis ISD board votes to approve $703M bond election
AUSTIN, Texas — The Lake Travis ISD school board on Wednesday night voted unanimously to approve an order calling for a $703 million bond election this Nov. 8. "In June, the District’s Long Range Facilities Planning Committee presented its proposal to the board, calling for districtwide capital improvements to accommodate projected growth in student enrollment," Lake Travis ISD said in a press release. "According to demographer Population and Survey Analysts (PASA) — and considering a moderate growth rate scenario — projections indicate an average increase of 3.35% annually between 2022 and 2031, resulting in a total enrollment of approximately 15,700 students."
Round Rock ISD earns 'B' in state accountability ratings
Texas Education Agency accountability ratings show Round Rock ISD is at a prepandemic level of academic achievement. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Round Rock ISD earned a "B" rating, scoring 89 out of 100 points, from the Texas Education Agency's 2021-22 accountability ratings released Aug. 15. The district also received a "B" from the TEA for the 2018-19 school year—scoring an 89—and an "A" for the 2017-18 school year, scoring a 90.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I’m pretty speechless’: Austin ISD school board unanimously approves equity-focused bond
The Austin ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Thursday to put a $2.44 billion bond on the November ballot. It is the largest bond package in AISD history, but district officials and school board members say what makes the bond significant is its investment in historically underserved schools and communities.
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville ISD students head back to class
It's the first day of school for students in Pflugerville Independent School District. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi talks to one parent and a couple of a students.
Hays CISD superintendent explains new security plan to respond to emergencies in 2 minutes
The Hays Consolidated Independent School District will have a school police force of 15 officers to patrol all 26 schools.
How Texas schools are trying to avoid a teacher resignation repeat
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
fox7austin.com
Round Rock ISD implements new safety, security protocols
ROUND ROCK, Texas - As more and more Central Texas school districts begin a new year, safety and security is top of mind for many parents, students and teachers—especially in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. For Round Rock ISD, where the first day is Wednesday, that means...
Here's a breakdown of Dripping Springs ISD's 2022 TEA accountability ratings
Dripping Springs ISD maintained its performance level from before the coronavirus pandemic, receiving an A rating from the TEA in its accountability ratings. (Courtesy Pexels) Dripping Springs ISD received an A rating, 93 out of 100 points, from the Texas Education Agency's accountability ratings released Aug. 15. The district also received an A rating from the TEA in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years.
Austin ISD, Office Depot team up for backpack giveaway
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD and Office Depot are teaming up to give more than 600 students at Guerrero Thompson Elementary School brand new backpacks filled with school supplies. The "Start Proud! Backpack Event and All-Star Teacher Surprise" will be held at Guerrero Thompson at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Students...
University of Texas working to reimagine East Mall landscape to honor Precursors
AUSTIN, Texas — Plans are underway at the University of Texas to reimagine the East Mall in hopes of honoring the university's Precursors, UT's first generation of Black students. President Jay Hartzell announced the initiative to redesign the East Mall landscape in 2020. The working title has been called...
KVUE
Austin, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0