Yardbarker
Watch: Brett Baty hits HR in first MLB at-bat with the New York Mets
The New York Mets made news earlier this week by calling up top prospect Brett Baty from Triple-A Binghamton. Considered one of the top young players at the minor league level, New York wants to see what the 22-year-old Baty has to offer as the team looks to win the National League East.
Yardbarker
Braves power to 13-1 rout of Mets in series opener
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Dansby Swanson each had three hits and three RBIs and the Atlanta Braves hit three home runs in a 13-1 win over the visiting New York Mets to open a four-game series on Monday. The Braves recorded their seventh straight victory and cut the Mets' lead...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Prospects: Week 19 minor league review
The minor leagues are heading into the home stretch as the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League approach their final full week of action. The Yankees’ FCL team clinched a playoff spot as they have a 34-13 record, and their +121-run differential is the best in the entire league. High-A Hudson Valley and Low-A Tampa have less than a month left with their regular season, and both are battling for a playoff spot if they can win the second-half standings. Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton will stretch a little farther near the end of September and both teams are playing really good baseball.
MLB・
Mullins, Rutschman power surging Orioles past Blue Jays 4-2
TORONTO (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman hit back-to-back home runs, Ramón Urías drove in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning and the Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Tuesday night, giving surging Baltimore its 10th win in 14 August games. Dean Kremer (5-4) matched his career high by pitching seven innings, winning for the second time in three starts. “That was the best pitching performance for him by far,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “That’s huge for us and huge for him. That shows you the kind of pitcher he can be.” Kremer allowed two runs and seven hits. He walked one and struck out six.
MLB
AL East rivals Red Sox, O's to meet in Little League Classic
The fifth annual MLB Little League Classic at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa., will be held Sunday at 7 p.m. ET and air live on ESPN. This year's Classic will feature a pair of American League East rivals, the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles. As with previous seasons, participants in the 2022 Little League World Series, as well as their families and coaches, will be in attendance.
NBC Sports
Ruf night for Mets: Ex-Giant achieves odd stat ... on mound
The New York Mets acquired Darin Ruf from the Giants with the hope that he could provide clutch hits during the National League playoff race. They did not make the trade with the idea that he would ever have to pitch for them. But that's what happened Monday night in Atlanta.
Murti: Yankees had been mulling Oswaldo Cabrera, Estevan Florial call-ups for 'several days'
The Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial call-ups may seem drastic, but Aaron Boone says the Yankees have been discussing the move for several days.
FOX Sports
Braves play the Mets leading series 2-0
New York Mets (75-42, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -150, Braves +128; over/under is 7...
CBS Sports
MLB playoff schedule: 2022 postseason dates announced with fewer off days; World Series stretches to November
Major League Baseball announced the 2022 postseason schedule Monday afternoon, and there will be November baseball this year. Game 4 of the World Series is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, so that is a guaranteed date. Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5. It would be the latest World Series game in MLB history.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Red Sox’ Wikelman Gonzalez named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week
Red Sox pitching prospect Wikelman Gonzalez has been named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 8-14, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday. Gonzalez, 20, tossed six scoreless, no-hit innings in his last start for Low-A Salem in their contest against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Saturday. The right-hander issued just one walk and plunked one batter to go along with five strikeouts on 81 pitches (49 strikes).
Top MLB free agents of 2023: Jacob deGrom climbs, Aaron Judge on top
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is over halfway through with many of the top MLB free agents making impacts
NFL・
WFMZ-TV Online
Troy Godinet ready to usher in a new era of the Reading Football brotherhood
READING, Pa. - The Reading High School football program is entering a new era in 2022, with Troy Godinet taking over as the head coach. The Red Knights are looking to return to prominence, and some coaches around Berks County consider them to be a "sleeping giant" just waiting to breakthrough.
FOX Sports
Yankees host the Rays on home losing streak
Tampa Bay Rays (61-53, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (72-44, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 2.56 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.67 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -173, Rays +146; over/under is...
