ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

Shacks and campers listed for rent as availability dwindles in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville is full and may not be able to house many more renters, according to a new report from the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors. The report found that the city's occupancy rate soared to nearly 99% in the second quarter of 2022, and so people hoping to rent a home in Knoxville may not be able to find anything in their budget. As a result, the price of renting in the city has increased.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

This company is like DoorDash but for East Tennessee famers and fresh produce lovers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the company Market Wagon, East Tennessee farmers, chefs and artisans accumulated $1 million in cumulative sales in Knoxville and beyond. For many family-owned businesses like Dirt Poor Farm in Sweetwater, it’s been the consistent revenue that has allowed them to thrive and, in some cases, not permanently close when the pandemic changed the industry overnight.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Cars
wvlt.tv

Ben Cathey Forecast

The Strip will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a ten-story parking garage are in the works for Cumberland Avenue. A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good- S&S Cafeteria will be going out of business on Aug. 31. ‘Living a nightmare’...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown special needs teens raise money for wheelchair-accessible van

The body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for further examination, Knoxville Police Department officials said. The crash occurred on Tazewell Pike near Mountain Shadow Drive Sunday evening. Rural Metro Fire official gives updates on East Knoxville fire. Updated: 8 hours ago. Here's the latest on the East Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Scooters#Electric Bikes#Bike#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Kpd
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths. Narcan acts as an emergency overdose treatment. According to Forget You Not, Knoxville saw 281 overdose deaths from January...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Neighbor Helps Couple Displaced by Walker Springs Apartment Fire

The Strip will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a ten-story parking garage are in the works for Cumberland Avenue. Your headlines from 8/18 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD internal investigation, deadly fire victim identified, good news on chicken prices. Have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville officers find 2 gunshot victims in Mechanicsville area

The Strip will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a ten-story parking garage are in the works for Cumberland Avenue. Your headlines from 8/18 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD internal investigation, deadly fire victim identified, good news on chicken prices. Neighbor...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
wvlt.tv

S&S Cafeteria closing its doors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good- S&S Cafeteria will be going out of business on Aug. 31. The cafeteria has been in Knoxville for nearly 50 years, opening in 1974. Generations of families grew up eating fried chicken, macaroni and cheese and chocolate pie.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

DUI crackdown underway in Sevierville

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to multiple shots fired calls on Tuesday and found two gunshot victims, according to officials with the department. The shooting happened in April when four officers, Johnathan Clabough, Stan Cash, Brian Baldwin and Adam Willson, responded to a reported armed student. Fallen Loudon...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police searching for missing man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen earlier in August. Brandon Sheckels, 35, was last seen on Aug. 2 at around 8:00 p.m. Officials said he left his home on Shangri-La Drive on foot and has not been seen since.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Fire & Salt restaurant opening in Oak Ridge this year

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge will have a new restaurant opening in the area called Fire & Salt, founded by Chef Alex Gass of Maryville’s Walnut Kitchen. “Born and raised in Oak Ridge, [Tennessee], food has always been a big part of my life. Some of my best memories are from a child helping my late mother and grandmother, and also my aunt, prepare food for hundreds within our church and exploring the art of smoking meats with my uncle Jim,” Gass said in a statement.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Body found in Fourth and Gill neighborhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in North Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department. Knoxville Police Department investigators responded to E. Fourth Avenue near Third Avenue just after noon to the report of a dead person. Officers said they located an unidentified individual near a wood line next to the interstate once on the scene.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Second phase of Blount County inclusive playground fully funded

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Organizers announced Tuesday that the second phase of the inclusive playground in John Sevier Park was fully funded. They also released a rendering of the project, showing what the new construction could soon result in. It includes new slides, shading umbrellas and wheelchair-accessible equipment so...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy