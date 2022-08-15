Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho State Journal
Beat the heat: What to know about kayaking to Pillar and Shoshone Falls
Just as Idaho’s wildflower-filled hills provide us joy in the spring, and sheltering valleys provide us refuge in the winter, the Gem State’s rivers, lakes, and streams provide us oases in the summer. As temperatures rise and the sun beats down, Idahoans across the state look to the water to cool off. In southern Idaho, the Snake River is one of the most popular places to beat the heat.
Idaho State Journal
Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates, U of I analysis finds
More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. Census data confirmed last year that Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. But new research by U of I professor Jaap Vos finds Idaho’s population and demographics have also drastically changed from a massive influx of new residents, paired with a steady departure of existing residents.
'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
Idaho State Journal
Medical groups, 20 states weigh in on Idaho abortion lawsuit
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legal battle over abortion rights pitting one of the reddest states in the nation against the U.S. government has dozens of states and major medical associations seeking to weigh in. Twenty states, Washington, D.C., the American College of Emergency Physicians, the American College of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho State Journal
Oregon firefighter, twin brother, die in Idaho plane crash
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A 38-year-old firefighter from Oregon died in a small plane crash Monday, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. Daniel Harro was flying with his twin brother Mark near Yellow Pine, Idaho, when their plane crashed, fire officials said in written statement.
Idaho State Journal
Idaho governor eyes special session to deal with inflation
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday confirmed that he's considering calling a special session of the Legislature, saying rumors of the effort are “relatively right.”. “We're working on that,” he said in brief comments to The Associated Press. “As I've always said, for the...
Idaho State Journal
Idaho leaders OK $321K in transgender-birth certificate case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers who made it more difficult for transgender people to change the sex listed on their birth certificates despite a U.S. court ruling banning such obstacles must pay $321,000 in legal fees to the winning side after losing in the same court. Republican Gov....
Idaho State Journal
WA pays $2M to workers assaulted at psychiatric hospital
A judge has ordered the state agency that operates Washington's largest psychiatric hospital to pay more than $2 million to four female health workers who were assaulted by a violent patient who targeted women. One of the nurses who filed the lawsuit, Bernia Garner, lost part of her ear when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Police to partner with law enforcement and safety agencies through Labor Day Weekend to target impaired drivers with extra patrols
MERIDIAN — Many Americans consider the Labor Day holiday weekend the unofficial end of summer. No matter how you celebrate, make sure safe driving is in the plan. Now through Labor Day weekend, the Idaho State Police and local partners will have extra patrols dedicated to enforcing traffic laws and arresting impaired drivers. Law enforcement will work together to protect the lives of the people and families in communities throughout Idaho to prevent impaired driving and enforce traffic safety laws.
Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the West
CODY, Wyo. (AP) — The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with preservation of one of the U.S. West’s most spectacular predators — the golden eagle — as the species teeters on the edge of decline. Ground zero in the conflict is Wyoming, a stronghold for golden eagles that soar on seven-foot (two-meter) wings and a favored location for wind farms. As wind turbines proliferate, scientists say deaths from collisions could drive down golden eagle numbers considered stable at best...
Comments / 0