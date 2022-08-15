Read full article on original website
MARY KAY (VARGO) KELLY, 62
Mary Kay (Vargo) Kelly, 62, of Homer City, passed away on August 15, 2022. She was the daughter of Mary Jo Vargo and the late Edward “Banjo” Vargo. She was born on January 28, 1960. Mary Kay was very fond of her Yorkie dogs and was the number...
WILLIAM S. STANCOMBE JR., 57
William S. Stancombe, Jr., 57, of Indiana, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 while at Haida Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Hastings. The son of William S. and Jean (Greenawalt) Stancombe, Sr., he was born July 12, 1965 in Indiana, PA. William served in the United States Army for 28...
DONNA LEE KROUSE, 76
Donna Lee Krouse, 76, of Indiana, formerly of Ernest, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center after a long battle of illnesses. The daughter of the late James L. and Helen Nellie (Moody) Schloder, she was born September 19, 1945 in Indiana. Donna was...
SHARON BERNICE BEILCHICK, 72
Sharon Bernice Beilchick, 72, of Northern Cambria, died Tuesday, August 16th, 2022 at her residence. Born October 7th, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Orrin F. Frye and June L. (Wise) Frye. She was the widow of George J. Beilchick Sr, who passed away June 24, 1993. Sharon...
WILLIAM EDWARD KUZNESKI, 79
William Edward Kuzneski, 79, of Indiana, beloved husband of Marianne (Park) Kuzneski for 54 years, entered into eternal rest on Friday evening, August 12, 2022 surrounded by loving his family. Bill was born in Pittsburgh on January 13, 1943 to Andrew and Virginia (Meggo) Kuzneski, the third of five welcomed...
CLYMER NATIVE STAHL BECOMES FIRST SPAATZ AWARD RECIPIENT IN INDIANA COUNTY
For the first time in history, an Indiana County resident was awarded the highest honor in the Civil Air Patrol during a ceremony Monday night. Cadet Colonel Gwen Stahl was awarded the General Carl A. Spaatz award at the KCAC in front of colleagues, county officials and family members. General Spaatz was the first Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force and set a flight endurance record of 154 hours.
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH COUNCIL MAKES MURPHY LOT A PERMANENT GREEN SPACE
On Tuesday night, Blairsville Borough Council voted to make the Murphy Lot a permanent green space in the borough. The lot was the former home of G.C. Murphy and Co.’s store, which was demolished in 2020 as it was considered a public safety hazard. For the borough to get the money to tear down the building, the lot had to remain a green space for at least seven years, but the motion approved by the council last night now makes it a perpetual green space. Councilman Ab Dettorre said that focus can now turn to the park’s upkeep, and there is a lot of support for the park.
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL TO CONTINUE REAPPORTIONMENT DISCUSSION TONIGHT
While there will be no votes taken tonight, Indiana Borough Council will have a special presentation as part of its work session. This month, the work session meeting will focus on reapportionment once again, as the borough considers its options for realigning the borough’s ward boundaries. During last month’s work session, many different options were considered, including increasing or decreasing the number of wards or eliminating the ward system altogether and going with an at-large system. Topics of discussion tonight will include an online survey for the Indiana Borough community to complete.
HOMER CITY MAN INJURED IN CRASH IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A Homer City man was one of two people injured in a crash in Salem Township, Westmoreland County Wednesday morning. State police from the Kiski Barracks say the crash happened at 6:36 in the morning on Route 66 where a bridge carries Route 22 over it. 27-year-old Tyler Strini of Homer City was driving his car North and did not slow down for stopped traffic ahead of him, rear-ending a car driven by 56-year-old John Farally of Pitcarin. Both vehicles were disabled, with Strini’s car in the middle of the intersection and Farally’s car going to the Southbound Route 22 offramp to 66.
IRMC RECEIVES ACCREDITATION FROM NATIONAL CARDIOVASCULAR CENTER
The Indiana Regional Medical Center announced today that it was granted accreditation by a Pittsburgh-based cardiovascular specialty center. In a news release, IRMC received accreditation from Corazon, Inc., after it was determined that the hospital met the Corazon standards for Chest Pain Center accreditation after demonstrating its commitment to providing the highest quality level care to their patients.
INDIANA BOYS AND GIRLS BOTH WIN GOLF MATCHES, RIVER VALLEY FALLS
Indiana’s boys pulled off a narrow five-stroke victory over Kiski Area yesterday at Willowbrook Country Club. Trevor Todd shot 2-over 38 to earn medalist honors. Harrison Martineau shot a solid 41 and Gabe Nettleton a 45. Adam Cowburn and Ash Lockard each had a 48. Indiana is 2-0 and opens section play at home on Thursday against Hempfield.
POLICE REPORTS: THEFT, UNDER-RINGING
State police are investigating a theft that happened earlier this month in Cherryhill Township. Police say that sometime August 9th, 32-year-old Douglas Guelich of Penn Run was stealing tools and guns from his father’s home and selling them. Among the items stolen were two angle grinders, a hammer drill, a Sawzall, black truck tires, and two rifles totaling $2800. Douglas was taken into custody by state police, and charged with two felony counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. A preliminary hearing for Guelich is set for August 24th in front of District Judge Robert Bell Sr.
RIVER VALLEY GIRLS WIN FIRST-EVER MATCH
The River Valley girls golfers beat Derry Area by 22 strokes, 291 to 313 yesterday in their first-ever match. River Valley was led by Alessia LaMantia (51), Maren Dunlap (58), Ava Persichetti (58), Sara Bollinger (61), and Emilee Staats (63). The top scorer for Derry was Bethany Dixon (55). (Pictured...
CAR FIRE, FALSE ALARMS AND ELECTRICAL FIRE MAKE UP CALLS FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
Indiana County first responders were kept busy yesterday with several different calls across the area. At 10:23 AM yesterday, Indiana Fire Association Members were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of Maple Street in White Township for a report of a car on fire endangering a mobile home. A quick response from fire crews resulted in the fire being extinguished quickly, with little damage to the car and no damage to the structure. No injuries were reported.
POLICE REPORTS: VANDALISM, ID THEFT
State police are investigating a string of vandalism incidents in the Rural Valley region. Troopers from the Kittanning barracks say that three mailboxes on the same post were recently damaged in an incident that reportedly happened between August 12th and 13th, affecting mailboxes belonging to people between the ages of 52 and 61. The damage was valued at $105 for all three boxes. Anyone with information is advised to call state police at 724-543-2011.
BLAIRSVILLE POLICE TO DISTRIBUTE COVID-19 TEST KITS
The Blairsville Police Department is distributing Covid-19 at-home test kits in the community. According to a news release from Chief Lou Sacco, the Covid-19 Antigen Home Test Kits were provided to the police department by the PA Department of Health. Residents just need to stop by the police station from 8 AM to Noon from Monday through Friday to pick up the kits.
STATE’S 12-YEAR TRANSPORTATION PROGRAM INCLUDES INDIANA COUNTY PROJECTS
The Pennsylvania State Transportation Commission yesterday released its updated twelve-year program, anticipating $84 billion in improvements to roads, bridges, transit systems, airports, and railroads. The required two-year update includes:. $16 billion for state highway and bridge projects;. $11.4 billion for public transit;. $331 million for multimodal projects;. $232 million for...
DEFENSE STATES ITS CASE ON SECOND DAY OF CAMP
A second day of training camp for IUP and defense took center stage as the team mixed it up for some live action. IUP is the co-favorite along with Slippery Rock to win the PSAC West, according to the conference’s coaches, but the Crimson Hawks have some work to do to earn respect on the national stage. The American Football Coaches Association national preseason Top 25 poll released yesterday has IUP in the “others receiving votes” category, receiving 79 points, which places them 27th overall.
