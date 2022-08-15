Read full article on original website
WBTV
Vigil happening for Wingate University freshman hit, killed by train
WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) – It is a somber return for students at Wingate University, as the first day of the fall semester comes as one of their own was killed this week. The university sent students a message saying freshman basketball player Kyle Honore was hit and killed by a train Tuesday night near the campus entrance.
Union County Public Schools gives security update
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools held a virtual information session Tuesday night that focused on safety and security. School Resource Officer of the Year and Union County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Byrum detailed how the department prepared over the summer. “We utilized the chance and the...
WBTV
Gaston Co. Schools welcoming back students for new school year
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Students filled the halls of schools in Gaston County today for the first time in months as the 2022-23 school year started. About 30,000 students are registered with Gaston County Schools, making it the ninth largest district in the state. Seventh grader Emma Grace Huskins is...
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police set to talk fentanyl dangers, back-to-school safety
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are expected to hold a news conference Wednesday morning. According to the CMPD, officers will discuss the dangers of fentanyl and back-to-school safety. That news conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. WBTV will stream the news conference...
WBTV
Local organization hoping to connect with youth, change Gastonia neighborhood
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - With the start of the new school year, there is a local organization working to change the narrative of a neighborhood. Volunteers with the 101 Black Men for Highland were at Woodhill Elementary School on Wednesday, bright and early to welcome students back for the first day of classes.
WBTV
Town of Landis receives risk review awards after public safety analysis
LANDIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Landis Landis Public Safety was recognized at this week’s board meeting for successfully completing the North Carolina League of Municipalities’ Law Enforcement Risk Review. The department previously completed the Fire Department Risk Review in March 2022, and now holds the distinction...
Student-athlete at Wingate University fatally struck by train, campus officials say
WINGATE, N.C. — A student-athlete at Wingate University has died after being struck by a CSX train Tuesday night, campus officials said in an email to students. According to a tweet from the school, freshman Kyle Honore was killed. The incident happened just before 10:45 p.m. near the entrance of the university.
WBTV
Clear bags part of safety changes at Lancaster County schools for the 2022-23 school year
Group offering deep discount on gas at one east Charlotte station. The discount is only available Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tractor-trailer fire closes I-77 N near John Belk Fwy. in Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. Medic said one person was taken to Atrium CMC with serious injuries.
WBTV
Kannapolis Police announce Sergeant promotions
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Police Department has promoted Christopher Hamilton and Ramsey Nimer to the rank of Sergeant. Sgt. Hamilton began his career with Kannapolis as a Patrol Officer in 2004. He was designated as a canine handler in 2007 and as a Field Training Officer in 2008. Since then, Hamilton has completed the requirements of Police Officer II and Master Police Officer. He is also one of the department’s Unmanned Aerial System Operators.
WBTV
Should we be concerned about polio?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Polio is seeing a resurgence. Earlier this month, the virus that causes polio was found in New York City’s wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn’t been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, the Associated Press reported.
WCNC
VERIFY: Can retired educators keep their pensions if they teach again?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina students in the Charlotte area are headed back to the classroom Monday, with North Carolina schools right behind them later this month. With teacher shortages affecting the nation, we wanted to look at if retired teachers could fill the void while still getting their retiree benefits.
WBTV
First round of students move in at UNC Charlotte, others await move in at local hotels and apartment complex due to housing shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On-campus move-in is underway for thousands of the UNC Charlotte 49ers, but some students are heading off campus as they wait for their next assignment. The first round of students started moving into their residence halls on Wednesday, Aug. 17. According to the Housing and Residence...
WBTV
Vigil happening for Wingate student killed by train
This Dairy Queen has been a fixture in Salisbury for more than 70 years, but owner Melissa Utley says she’s never seen it quite like this. How much wood would a wood thief chuck if a wood thief could chuck wood?. Man charged in murder of Wake County deputy.
WBTV
"Toni Stone" Opening Tomorrow
UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Updated: 2 hours ago. How much wood would a wood thief...
WBTV
Stout Heating and Air announces Salisbury expansion
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that Stout Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. will be expanding within Rowan County. Stout Heating and Air plans to create 14 new jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $2.9 million to acquire and expand an existing facility at 205 Cedar Springs Road in Salisbury.
West Charlotte High School football coach reinstated, CMS confirms
CMS would not go into detail about Greiner’s suspension, other than he was being suspended with pay, elaborating that he was 'being investigated.'
WBTV
Charlotte planners adopt new Unified Development Ordinance draft
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – There is a clearer picture for the future development of Charlotte after the city’s planning department released its draft of what’s called the Unified Development Ordinance. The current draft includes input from the community and stakeholders on how this plan can best improve...
WBTV
Wingate University freshman dies after being hit by train, officials say
WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Wingate University student has died after being struck by a train, campus officials said. According to information from Wingate, freshman Kyle Honore was hit by the train near the entrance to the university just before 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. The student was taken to the...
WBTV
Funeral homes continue to help families grieve as homicide numbers climb
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This year in Charlotte, homicides have made the headlines it seems every day. One of the first calls after a homicide is often to a funeral home. They’re the people trusted to make sure loved ones are ready for their final resting place. But the violence is one everyone hopes comes to an end.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Community Block Party at Johnson C. Smith University
Healthy Blue and Power 98 invite you to join them for a Community Block Party. It takes place on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m., at Johnson C. Smith University, 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte. Check out a big list of back to school bashes in the...
