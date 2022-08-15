ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Vigil happening for Wingate University freshman hit, killed by train

WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) – It is a somber return for students at Wingate University, as the first day of the fall semester comes as one of their own was killed this week. The university sent students a message saying freshman basketball player Kyle Honore was hit and killed by a train Tuesday night near the campus entrance.
WSOC Charlotte

Union County Public Schools gives security update

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools held a virtual information session Tuesday night that focused on safety and security. School Resource Officer of the Year and Union County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Byrum detailed how the department prepared over the summer. “We utilized the chance and the...
WBTV

Gaston Co. Schools welcoming back students for new school year

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Students filled the halls of schools in Gaston County today for the first time in months as the 2022-23 school year started. About 30,000 students are registered with Gaston County Schools, making it the ninth largest district in the state. Seventh grader Emma Grace Huskins is...
WBTV

Town of Landis receives risk review awards after public safety analysis

LANDIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Landis Landis Public Safety was recognized at this week’s board meeting for successfully completing the North Carolina League of Municipalities’ Law Enforcement Risk Review. The department previously completed the Fire Department Risk Review in March 2022, and now holds the distinction...
WBTV

Kannapolis Police announce Sergeant promotions

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Police Department has promoted Christopher Hamilton and Ramsey Nimer to the rank of Sergeant. Sgt. Hamilton began his career with Kannapolis as a Patrol Officer in 2004. He was designated as a canine handler in 2007 and as a Field Training Officer in 2008. Since then, Hamilton has completed the requirements of Police Officer II and Master Police Officer. He is also one of the department’s Unmanned Aerial System Operators.
WBTV

Should we be concerned about polio?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Polio is seeing a resurgence. Earlier this month, the virus that causes polio was found in New York City’s wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn’t been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, the Associated Press reported.
WCNC

VERIFY: Can retired educators keep their pensions if they teach again?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina students in the Charlotte area are headed back to the classroom Monday, with North Carolina schools right behind them later this month. With teacher shortages affecting the nation, we wanted to look at if retired teachers could fill the void while still getting their retiree benefits.
WBTV

Vigil happening for Wingate student killed by train

This Dairy Queen has been a fixture in Salisbury for more than 70 years, but owner Melissa Utley says she’s never seen it quite like this. How much wood would a wood thief chuck if a wood thief could chuck wood?. Man charged in murder of Wake County deputy.
WBTV

"Toni Stone" Opening Tomorrow

UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Updated: 2 hours ago. How much wood would a wood thief...
WBTV

Stout Heating and Air announces Salisbury expansion

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that Stout Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. will be expanding within Rowan County. Stout Heating and Air plans to create 14 new jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $2.9 million to acquire and expand an existing facility at 205 Cedar Springs Road in Salisbury.
WBTV

Charlotte planners adopt new Unified Development Ordinance draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – There is a clearer picture for the future development of Charlotte after the city’s planning department released its draft of what’s called the Unified Development Ordinance. The current draft includes input from the community and stakeholders on how this plan can best improve...
WBTV

Funeral homes continue to help families grieve as homicide numbers climb

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This year in Charlotte, homicides have made the headlines it seems every day. One of the first calls after a homicide is often to a funeral home. They’re the people trusted to make sure loved ones are ready for their final resting place. But the violence is one everyone hopes comes to an end.
charlotteonthecheap.com

Community Block Party at Johnson C. Smith University

Healthy Blue and Power 98 invite you to join them for a Community Block Party. It takes place on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m., at Johnson C. Smith University, 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte. Check out a big list of back to school bashes in the...
