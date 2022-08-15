Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Madden 23 Tips: 11 Things To Learn Before Kickoff
Madden 23 has arrived, which means millions of football fans are once again lacing up their cleats and taking the field to compete in the game's several competitive modes such as Madden Ultimate Team, Head To Head (H2H), and Connected Franchise. For many people, Madden is an annual tradition, while others surely find themselves new to the series in any given year. Our Madden 23 tips are designed to both welcome in new players looking for winning strategies and welcome back long-timers just looking to learn about the game's new mechanics. We'll start by explaining some of the game's big-picture changes and things to know before we get more nitty-gritty in subsequent tips. Here are 12 things to know about Madden 23 to keep you ahead on the scoreboard.
NFL・
Gamespot
Apex Legends Leveling Bug Unlikely To Be Fixed This Week
Apex Legends' recently revamped leveling system has a lot of players excited, as the long-awaited change allows players to finally progress beyond the game's initial 500-level cap, collecting more rewards and greatly increasing their odds of receiving Heirloom Shards when opening Apex Packs. Unfortunately, over a week after the launch of Season 14, the new feature still isn't functioning properly, and although a fix is on the horizon, the game's developers say it's unlikely to be released this week.
Gamespot
PC Game Pass Death Stranding Teases Continue To Emerge
It appears Death Stranding could be coming to PC Game Pass, as the service's official Twitter profile image has been updated with a mountain-filled image very similar to the game's own landscapes. The account only added further fuel to the fire when another version also included rain--a crucial element to the Death Stranding story.
Engadget
‘Diablo IV’ won’t include pay-to-win microtransactions
Blizzard has published a long-awaited update on its monetization plans for Diablo IV. The short version of the blog post is that Diablo IV will be a full-priced title with an in-game shop and optional seasonal passes. However, the only way to make your characters more powerful will be by playing the game. Here's how monetization will work.
dotesports.com
Prime Gaming gifts players an exclusive Vantage bundle in Apex Legends
Respawn and Amazon have revealed the first Prime Gaming drop for season 14 of Apex Legends, and it focuses on the new legend Vantage. Starting today, Prime Gaming subscribers can claim a Vantage bungle that includes the epic Troop Leader Vantage skin, the rare Overachiever Flatline skin, and the rare All Patched Up Vantage banner frame. All three cosmetics are themed around scout badges, which fit Vantage’s outdoorsy personality perfectly.
Activision Blizzard makes more money from mobile games than PC and console combined
In brief: Activision Blizzard released its quarterly financial report last week, which paints a picture of a bleak future for the platform hierarchy. The troubled company's revenue fell year on year thanks to plummeting PC and console sales, and now mobile games make up half its income. Nowadays, Activision Blizzard...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Will Conclude In Season 5 With The Archon Map
Call of Duty Season 5 is just around the corner, and Treyarch has confirmed the upcoming season will include "The Archon" as the final map for Vanguard Zombies. Treyarch tweeted a Zombies teaser on August 15, saying "Koritfex must die. Vanguard Zombies concludes in Season 5 with The Archon." The developer included an image of the logo artwork for The Archon, which is a stone-style text with glowing red symbols. The tweet also added confirmation that this final map is going to be a traditional round-based experience.
Black Woman Developer, Wife of Fortnite Creator Launches Live Social Shopping Platform
Entrepreneur and full-stack developer, Meka Knepley, is launching a social live shopping mobile application and platform called ReUp. With a TikTok like interface, ReUp allows shoppers to join the app and shop brands that support community — as many are created by local entrepreneurs. Focusing initially on beauty, personal care, lifestyle, fashion, personal grooming and relaxation, the app features handmade luxury items selected exclusively from vendors that support the community.
dotesports.com
What are Versus Boards in Fortnite?
The new Dragon Ball event has officially arrived in Fortnite as of Aug. 16, bringing the power level of the game’s illustrious crossover history to over 9,000. For the remainder of August, players can access the new Dragon Ball Power Unleashed event page from the Fortnite in-game menu. There, players can view the rewards they can unlock by increasing their Power Level and earning Dragon Balls.
Gamespot
Hundreds Of PlayStation Games On Sale For $20 Or Less
PlayStation’s latest Games Under $20 is a great way to stock up on older games you might have missed, as it’s filled with hits such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Judgment, Devil May Cry 5, and more. The discounts will stick around until August 30, giving you plenty of time to peruse its catalog and find a new title to add to your library.
GTA 6 will reportedly "go back" to single-player DLC
Rockstar is expected to return to its old approach to DLC
Gamespot
Bungie Reveals Season 18 Artifact Mods And Compatibility With Arc 3.0
Ahead of Destiny 2's Season 18 launch next week, Bungie gave players a preview of seasonal Artifact mods they can apply to their gear. With Arc 3.0 arriving with the new season, the news post discussed ways these mods will be compatible with the new subclass upgrades. "We’ve got a...
Guild Wars 2 arrival on Steam next week means you can finally just buy the whole thing upfront
The new Complete Collection bundle is now the best way to get into the game. Guild Wars 2 is coming to Steam. We've known this for a while—originally ArenaNet had planned to launch on Steam back in late-2020, before putting the release on hold. Now, though, the Steam release date has been revealed. It's out next week on August 23, meaning it coincides with the MMO's tenth anniversary celebrations.
Gamespot
Boyfriend Dungeon's Free Update Is Now Live, Adds New Romance Options And Whip-Wielding Villain
It's time to slip into something genuinely more comfortable, cozy up with your gaming system of choice, and journey back to Verona Beach--Boyfriend Dungeon's Secret Weapons update is now live. First announced during June's Future of Play direct, the Secret Weapons update adds two new romance options, the deadly Dr. Holmes, a handful of never-before-heard songs, and a new dungeon. The expansion is now available to download on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and best of all, is free for all players.
Are free games worth the price?
Everyone loves a freebie, and a free game, well, it’s like the warm touch of a hand on your back, and a voice in your ear, saying, “Go on. You deserve it.”. But is that voice a devil or an angel? Are free games all they’re cracked up to be? Why might you complain about something that costs you nothing?
Gamespot
Spider-Man Remastered PC Patch Notes Include Bug Fixes, Visual Improvements, And More
The first patch for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for PC is out now, bringing multiple fixes and improvements to the action game. A second, more substantial patch is coming later. The August 18 patch for Spider-Man fixes crashes related to ray-tracing and adds visual improvements to HBAO+. The update also fixes...
Gamespot
Redfall: Arkane Shares Player Abilities, Open World Features, And Backstory At QuakeCon
At QuakeCon, Arkane Austin shared new details and footage about the upcoming open world, co-op vampire slaying game Redfall. The video contrasts concept art, development footage, and gameplay with commentary panel featuring Redfall's lead creative staff. Studio director Harvey Smith begins the video by claiming that Redfall is an expansion...
dotesports.com
The worst Call of Duty games of all time, ranked
Call of Duty is one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history. But it’s not all gravy. When you release a new entry every single year for nearly two decades, you’re bound to have some misses along with the hits. Titles like Black Ops 2, Call of Duty 4, Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops III, and others are remembered fondly by most. Others, not so much.
BBC
Fifa 23: EA honours 99% discount price error on football game's new edition
Electronic Arts (EA) has admitted to scoring "a pretty spectacular own goal" after mistakenly pricing its Fifa 23 Ultimate Edition on India's Epic Games store at 4.80 rupees ($0.06; £0.05). Buyers rushed to pre-order the game last month after a decimal point error saw its price discounted online by...
FIFA・
Gamespot
itsnotjad3n
