America’s love affair with America’s Got Talent contestants Chapel Hart may have begun with their recent audition, which saw them awarded a “golden buzzer”, which projected them into the live rounds, but for Boswell Media it began back in 2020. It was during the company’s Mississippi Songwriter of the Year competition where lead vocalist Danika Hart, along with her group Chapel Hart won the event. The group traveled to Muscle Shoals Alabama and recorded a single at the world-famous Wishbone Studios, had their single “Made for Me” played on the air and they set out to conquer the world.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO