Mississippi State

WDAM-TV

WDAM’s Rex Thompson remembers Hurricane Camille 53 years later

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Camille still ranks as the second most intense storm to hit the North American continent. Longtime WDAM weathercaster Rex Thompson said he remembers the storm well. I was just eight years old when hurricane Camille made a direct hit on the Mississippi coast. The...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Agriculture Commissioner discusses expansion of ‘Genuine Mississippi’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Food shortages, food security and support for Mississippi-made products were the main topics of discussion at the Meridian Rotary Club. Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson is very enthusiastic about what the state has to offer the world, whether that be products grown or products made. If it is produced in Mississippi, Gipson wants it to be known worldwide.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Arizona’s allocation of Colorado River water is slashed

USM assistant Brandon Lacy putting defensive line to work. Players of the Pine Belt: Jefferson Davis County senior RB/LB Nick Thompson. Players of the Pine Belt: Jefferson Davis County senior RB/LB Nick Thompson. 6pm Headlines 8/16. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Live recording. Fire dept. & municipal court propose budgets...
ARIZONA STATE
WJTV.com

What you can expect at the 163rd Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6-16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
State
Mississippi State
Magnolia State Live

That’s a big pipe: Retired engineer suggests aqueduct from Mississippi River to Arizona could solve West’s water woes, ease Mississippi flooding

A retired engineer suggested a rather outlandish-in-scope but logical-in-approach solution to the seemingly growing floods in the central U.S. and the water woes of the West Coast – build a nearly 1,500-mile aqueduct to connect the two. Flooding along the Mississippi River basin appears to have become more frequent...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act

She reports that Beach Elementary had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment, results from the kindergarten assessment grew 229 scale score points from fall to spring, and the third-grade proficiency rate grew to 65%. Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen's legacy forever remembered. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

Mississippi’s Chapel Hart Shines in the Bright Lights of Vegas (Video / Audio)

America’s love affair with America’s Got Talent contestants Chapel Hart may have begun with their recent audition, which saw them awarded a “golden buzzer”, which projected them into the live rounds, but for Boswell Media it began back in 2020. It was during the company’s Mississippi Songwriter of the Year competition where lead vocalist Danika Hart, along with her group Chapel Hart won the event. The group traveled to Muscle Shoals Alabama and recorded a single at the world-famous Wishbone Studios, had their single “Made for Me” played on the air and they set out to conquer the world.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
#Wdam
actionnews5.com

Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Civil rights advocates say in a federal lawsuit that police have “terrorized” residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation. The civil rights organization JULIAN is seeking a temporary restraining order against Lexington’s police department...
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Look at yourself through God’s eyes

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. When you feel down, look at yourself through God’s eyes. There are times when no matter how hard you try,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJTV 12

Jacksonians want gas prices to go down more

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Gas prices have bee steadily dropping over the past month. The national average is now under $4 per gallon. While President Biden has been vocal about his plan to lower gas prices, some Jacksonians say they do appreciate the current prices, however the prices remain higher than this time a year […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross

Rapper Rick Ross’ family, which operates several Wingstop franchises, owns the five Mississippi locations the labor department found to be illegally deducting money from workers’ wages, leaving some with take-home pay less than $7.25 an hour.  The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division says the Mississippi stores – under Boss Wing Enterprises – made their […]
WJTV 12

‘What happened?’ Health department will hire an outsider to evaluate Mississippi COVID-19 response

How well did Mississippi respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? The health department is hiring an outside contractor to answer that question.  The contractor, who should start work in early November, will conduct interviews with people involved in a wide range of pandemic response efforts, from contact tracing and COVID testing to hospital operations and public […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Ten times the fun — $50,000 Powerball prize turns into $500,000 win for lucky Mississippi player

A $50,000 win became a $500,000 bonanza for one Mississippi Lottery player who spent the extra dollar for the Powerplay multiplier for the Saturday Powerball drawing. The ticket was purchased from Broadway Mart on South Broadway in McComb. The player selected their own numbers and matched four out of five white balls, plus the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday night’s drawing were: 19, 24, 35, 43, 62 with a Power Ball of 2.
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Texas capital murder suspect arrested in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man who was wanted for capital murder in Texas was arrested in Vicksburg last week. Vicksburg Daily News reported the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information on Friday, August 12 that Clinton Lee Young was believed to be in Vicksburg. He was indicted Friday morning in Texas for capital murder. […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

‘I am frustrated’: Mississippi governor addresses Jackson’s water woes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water crisis is now getting the attention of the governor, but is it enough to get more state help? Long lines stretched around the central fire station, as Jacksonians waited to get their one case of water on Thursday. WJTV 12 News also heard from the governor on Thursday, […]

