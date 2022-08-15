Savannah State University (SSU) has named Yolanda W. Page, Ph.D., the new Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, effective September 6. In this role, Page will serve as the chief academic officer for the university and will provide academic leadership, guidance, and resources between the academic and other units on campus to create an integrated student experience. As a strategic leader, Page will guide the academic direction of the university and foster a cohesive leadership team across all academic and administrative support units that reflect the university’s mission as an integral part of its overall intellectual commitment to teaching excellence and research. “Having been a student, faculty member and administrator at an HBCU, Dr. Page brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and perspective to Savannah State University,” said President Kimberly Ballard Washington. “After a nationwide search, we are proud to welcome her to the University by the Sea. She has decades of experience working closely with faculty to improve student outcomes, and we look forward to her leadership in academic affairs as we continue to build upon the rich history and promising future of this institution.”

