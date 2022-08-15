Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
St. Joseph’s Candler & Savannah Tech offering program that gives students experience while taking classes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 100 people have signed up for a St. Joseph’s Candler and Savannah Tech program that allows students work and learn at the same time. Students will come out of the program a certified nurse assistant and/or patient care technician. Jacqueline and Sabrena Delaney...
Chamber welcomes new Leadership Bulloch class
The Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce welcomed the 2023 Leadership Bulloch class with a meet and greet event Tuesday evening at Cool Beanz Espresso Bar downtown. Alumni of the program were also invited to attend. Leadership Bulloch is a competitive, 9-month flagship program of the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce that seeks...
wtoc.com
Students get hands-on learning with Effingham Fire and Rescue
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Effingham’s College and Career Academy getting got out of the classroom today for some hands-on learning including putting out a fire!. The students went around to the various stations set up by Effingham Fire and Rescue. This is part of a partnership...
wtoc.com
SCAD, Union Mission collaborate for new designs in mental health center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Union Mission has been caring for Savannah’s homeless community for 85 years ensuring a comfortable space for its clients. The mission recently collaborated with Savannah College of Art and Design to beautify their Mental Health Counseling Center and the new Parker’s House. The Union...
WTGS
Savannah employment agency hosts job fair
POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Signature Contingent Management office started a new series of hiring events on Wednesday. SCM, a staffing agency, is hosting the job fair to fill over 150 full-time industrial, janitorial and clerical positions. Recruitment specialist Tony Sutton said that by partnering with corporations and big...
Georgia Southern will test EAGLE ALERT system Wednesday at 2:20pm
Georgia Southern University is scheduled to test all components of the EAGLE ALERT system on Wednesday, August 17, at approximately 2:20pm. The EAGLE ALERT system is an emergency communication system designed to play a key role in keeping Georgia Southern’s students, faculty, staff, and visitors safe during emergency situations.
wtoc.com
Gretsch family visits Georgia Southern University to see family history on display
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A local university and an international guitar company hope to strike a chord with music students. Members of the company’s founding family visited Georgia Southern University to see how some of their gifts have taken shape. Where else in South Georgia can you see one...
Savannah Tribune
Savannah State University Announces Selection of New Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs
Savannah State University (SSU) has named Yolanda W. Page, Ph.D., the new Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, effective September 6. In this role, Page will serve as the chief academic officer for the university and will provide academic leadership, guidance, and resources between the academic and other units on campus to create an integrated student experience. As a strategic leader, Page will guide the academic direction of the university and foster a cohesive leadership team across all academic and administrative support units that reflect the university’s mission as an integral part of its overall intellectual commitment to teaching excellence and research. “Having been a student, faculty member and administrator at an HBCU, Dr. Page brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and perspective to Savannah State University,” said President Kimberly Ballard Washington. “After a nationwide search, we are proud to welcome her to the University by the Sea. She has decades of experience working closely with faculty to improve student outcomes, and we look forward to her leadership in academic affairs as we continue to build upon the rich history and promising future of this institution.”
wtoc.com
Hampton Co. school district buys land for new high school
HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - “The new name is Hampton County High School and the mascot is the Hurricanes,” said Hampton County School District Superintendent Dr. Ronald Wilcox. These just-purchased 62 acres will soon be turned into a home for up to 1,000 Hampton county high school students....
wtoc.com
Agreement passes for SCCPSS to purchase Garden City recreation center
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A deal Garden City leaders say was more than four years in the making. Council members unanimously approved a $3 million agreement with the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System to purchase the site of an old recreation center. The rec center and old gym is...
wtoc.com
VEL Work Café in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As more and more people have returned to work since the pandemic, more people have decided that they don’t have to be in an office all day. Maybe they just need work space for a few hours a week. That’s what VEL is here for....
wtoc.com
Healthy Savannah holds first meeting to discuss Food Policy Council
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Healthy Savannah is asking for your input on nutrition and food insecurity in the area. Tonight they held their first of several meetings to discuss a “Food Policy Council.”. They say the initiative isn’t new in Chatham County, but they are working to re-establishing it...
wtoc.com
Renters, home purchasing assistance opportunities
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices rising for day to day expenses — there is help to pay for housing in both Georgia and South Carolina. If you are looking to buy a house, you can come to the Empowerment Center in Garden City Thursday at 11 a.m. for their event and get your questions answered.
wtoc.com
Student who rides bus home ends up in after-school program
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a parents nightmare, not knowing where their child is. For one Savannah mother, that was her reality for several hours last week. LaToya Jordan’s five-year-old daughter was supposed to get off at a bus stop last Tuesday afternoon. But when she didn’t show up, Jordan began to panic.
connectsavannah.com
SAVANNAH AGENDA: Property Matters
A developer continues to receive pushback on plans due to the size and scale of the building in the heart of Savannah’s downtown Historic District after making some design changes to the heavily scrutinized project. And speaking of size, the massive impact of one of Savannah’s Civil Rights icons cannot be fit on a plaque, but it is still important to recognize W.W. Law’s home. The Historic Savannah Foundation reportedly has plans to do just that later this month after locating a missing marker meant for Law’s home. Meanwhile, another Savannah native will be recognized via an honorary street designation, following action by the Savannah City Council last week. Such council actions may one day take place in a restored seat of government as the city moves forward with plans to restore City Hall.
wtoc.com
Coastal Health District prepares for new Covid-19 booster
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Federal officials announced a new Covid-19 booster would soon be available. The new boosters are expected to be available in early to mid September. The shots are meant to give protection from the BA.4 and BA.5 coronavirus subvariants. The Biden Administration is expected to issue “operational...
Mega-site construction job awarded to Barnett Southern; Hiring event scheduled
Barnett Southern, a growing commercial and industrial site development. company, and its business partners McLendon Enterprises and Complete Sitework Services, have been awarded the contract for site and utility development (Phase I) of the recently announced Hyundai Motors electric vehicle plant, which broke ground in August. Phase 1 is slated...
wtoc.com
Chatham Area Transit considering route changes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit is planning to make some changes to their routes and add some additional services in the county. Before anything is final, CAT is asking the community for their input on the plan. As we transition out of COVID and people return to their...
wtoc.com
Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.
ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - Economic leaders say the 87 million dollar investment from WebstaurantStore will soon bring a change to the types of jobs available in north Bryan County. “213 jobs is going to be a great impact on our community.”. Food service distributor WebstaurantStore promises more than 200 jobs...
wtoc.com
Call for Help: Local blood center experiencing all-time low donations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officials at The Blood Connection in Savannah say they are experiencing a serious shortage of blood donations for all blood types in our area, and they need your help. SIGN UP HERE TO DONATE: https://bit.ly/3PnBUfr. A Blood Connection spokesperson tells WTOC last year was their worst...
