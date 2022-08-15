ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump claims his passports were ‘stolen’ during Mar-a-Lago FBI raid

 2 days ago
DONALD Trump has claimed his passports were “stolen” during the FBI raid at his Mar-a-Lago home last week.

The former US President said: “Wow.

Donald Trump has claimed his passports were “stolen” during the FBI raid at his Mar-a-Lago home last week Credit: Getty
During the raid on Trump’s Florida home, FBI agents took 11 sets of classified documents, photographs and files marked 'Top Secret' Credit: Getty

"The FBI stole my three passports (one expired).

“This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never before seen in our country.”

During the raid on Trump’s Florida home, FBI agents took 11 sets of classified documents, photographs and files marked “Top Secret”.

Trump, 76, also accused the FBI of taking documents that fall under attorney-client privilege.

He said: “‘I respectfully request these documents be immediately returned."

Without a legal passport, Trump would not be able to travel outside of the United States.

