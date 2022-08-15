Read full article on original website
French woman is mauled by a polar bear after it wandered into a tour group's campsite on remote Norwegian Arctic island
A French woman has been mauled by a polar bear which had wandered into her tour group's campsite on a remote Norwegian Arctic island. The tourist was part of a tour group of 25 people camping at Sveasletta, in the central part of the Svalbard archipelago, more than 500 miles north of the Norwegian mainland.
Adèle Milloz: World champion ski mountaineer, 26, plunges to her death on Mont Blanc
A world champion ski mountaineer has died while climbing Mont Blanc in the French Alps. Mountain guides confirmed that Adèle Milloz, 26, and her climbing partner, 30, fell to their death on Friday before 6.15pm on the route to Aiguille du Peigne. The climbers were over 10,000ft up, crossing Aiguille du Peigne to Aiguille du Midi. Other mountaineers saw the two fall and called for help. They then stopped their own climb due to shock and were lifted off the mountain. Milloz had grown up in Tignes, in the Alps, and won gold in individual and team sprint ski mountaineering...
‘Devastating’ Alpine glacier melt during heatwave reveals human bones and aircraft wreckage
The record-breaking heatwave still impacting parts of Europe is leading to “extreme” ice loss in the Alps, and has exposed human remains and aircraft wreckage as glaciers retreat.In Switzerland, two sets of unidentified bodies have been discovered by hikers.They include bones found near a disused path close to the Chessjen glacier, believed to be from climbers who died in the Seventies or Eighties, according to a local guide, and last week a body was found on the Stockji glacier near the resort of Zermatt.DNA analysis is underway to help police identify the corpses. Since the mid-1920s, police in the...
Accountant, 34, slipped and 'plunged 80ft' to his death while skiing off-piste in the French Alps - after stopping to take his skis off because there was no route down, inquest hears
A 34-year-old father-of-one who plummeted to his death had been taking his skis off on top of a cliff in the French Alps because there was no route down the mountain, an inquest has heard. Mike Rowell was traversing an off-piste section at the world-renowned French resort of Chamonix near...
Once-In-A-Lifetime Video Captures Grizzly Bear Chasing Mountain Goats Past Terrified Hikers At Glacier National Park
Everyone hopes to see some nice views, maybe an animal encounter of sorts from afar, but a big ol’ grizzly barreling down the trail right at you? Not what you signed up for…. What if it decides you’re gonna be its dinner instead? I mean, honestly, the mountain goats...
What a snap! Moment alligator leaps out of Brazilian river and devours nosy fisherman's drone in mid-flight
This is the moment a fisherman tried out his drone for the very first time before it was suddenly destroyed by an alligator in a river in central Brazil. Luciano Souza, 47, told Brazilian news outlet G1 had paid almost $1,300 for his gadget in 2020 and had planned to use it last year on his annual friends fishing trip, which was unfortunately postponed because he had contracted COVID-19.
Watch horror moment pod of bloodthirsty killer whales ‘bent on destruction’ rams Brits’ yacht and BITES OFF rudder
THIS is the terrifying moment a pod of bloodthirsty killer whales rammed into a British yacht and ripped off a chunk of the rudder. The crew were sailing 20 miles off the coast of Spain in the Atlantic Ocean when they suddenly found their 50ft yacht surrounded by the killer creatures.
Diver Spooked By What He Sees After Swimming To The Bottom Of Loch Ness
A diver was left spooked by what he saw after diving to the bottom of Loch Ness. See for yourself here:. Jeremy Wade lived up to his name, wading his way into the famous Scottish lake in an episode of documentary series River Monsters. Fair play to him, people have...
Angry Moose Charges After Grizzly Who Ate One Of Her Calves At Glacier National Park
Grizzly bears require a lot of food to survive, eating up to 30 pounds per day. The sad truth to this is that they need to use the least amount of energy they can getting it and that often results in them targeting the youngest and weakest of all other wildlife, and in some cases even their own kind.
Glaciers in Switzerland melted so much that they revealed 2 long-lost bodies and a plane wreck from 1968
As the world warms due to climate change, glaciers in the Swiss Alps are thawing, especially in the summer.
Woman Risks It All To Cross Raging Waterfall On A Log At Glacier National Park
Well folks, it doesn’t get any more stupid than this…. I just want to know what is the point? There is none. With any common sense a person can tell you that that water would end your life. It’s a raging waterfall in a mountainous area, so there’s definitely...
After Three Years Of Searching, Man Finally Captures Incredible Footage Of Rare White Moose
Off color animals are the rarest and coolest things to come across in the wild. Generally, they are truly once in a lifetime experiences, which is part of why spending time in the outdoors is so much fun. You never know what kind of once in a lifetime opportunities you might stumble upon.
Rare 400-year-old ship found in German river is a stunningly preserved 'time capsule'
Maritime archaeologists in northern Germany have discovered the wreckage of a 400-year-old cargo ship that "sank almost standing," escaped decay from ravenous shipworms and still has the barrels of lime it was carrying for the stone-building industry centuries ago. The ship, a rare discovery, is from the Hanseatic period, when...
A rare 400-year-old ship discovered in a German river is an incredible example of time travel.
A 400-year-old cargo ship that "sank virtually standing," avoided decomposition at the hands of voracious shipworms, and preserved the barrels of lime it was transporting for the stone-building business centuries ago has been found by maritime archaeologists in northern Germany.
Body of ‘hero’ Brit dad, 51, who dived into lake to rescue son on Italy holiday found after more than three weeks
THE body of a "hero" Brit dad who dived into a lake to save his son has been found more than three weeks after he vanished. Aran Chada, 51, leapt into the water in Italy's Lake Garda after spotting his teenage lad in trouble swimming on July 22. His family...
Australian rugby player Ellia Green becomes first Olympian to transition to a man
Retired Olympic rugby sevens gold medalist Ellia Green has become the first Olympian to transition to become a man, according to a video posted by the Bingham Cup, the biennial world championships of gay and inclusive rugby.
Rugby-Transitioned Olympic champion Green says inclusion must be priority
SYDNEY, Aug 16 (Reuters) - When Ellia Green's mother once said that the Olympic champion rugby player would make an incredible mum one day, the compliment triggered a moment of confusion.
Yellowstone Tourists Flirt With Death By Taking Pictures Dangerously Close To A Hot Spring
It’s no secret that people visit Yellowstone National Park year in and year out to witness the breathtaking views that you typically won’t find anywhere else in the country, while also experiencing wildlife like they’ve never seen before. Of course, you have your bozos that think everything...
Tourists Line Up Along Boardwalk to Snap Selfies with Huge Grizzly Bear at Glacier National Park
A group of tourists exploring Glacier National Park recently came across a once-in-a-lifetime sight. They were walking along the boardwalk when a grizzly bear crossed within an estimated 30 yards of them. National Parks state that you should stay about 100 yards away from bears, but this one seemed to catch the group off guard. At least they stayed where they were and didn’t try to approach it like some other tourists.
British teenager, 14, dies after swimming in pool at hotel in Turkey
A British teenager has died while on holiday at a resort hotel in Turkey.The 14-year-old boy reportedly got into difficulty while swimming with his aunt at the five-star Liberty Lara beach hotel, near Antalya on Sunday afternoon.A hotel guest told the The Sun that the boy was dragged unconscious from the pool by a barman and was given CPR before being taken to hospital.The family were staying at the hotel for a wedding, according to the paper.A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British boy who has died in Turkey and are in...
