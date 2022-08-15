ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adèle Milloz: World champion ski mountaineer, 26, plunges to her death on Mont Blanc

A world champion ski mountaineer has died while climbing Mont Blanc in the French Alps. Mountain guides confirmed that Adèle Milloz, 26, and her climbing partner, 30, fell to their death on Friday before 6.15pm on the route to Aiguille du Peigne. The climbers were over 10,000ft up, crossing Aiguille du Peigne to Aiguille du Midi. Other mountaineers saw the two fall and called for help. They then stopped their own climb due to shock and were lifted off the mountain. Milloz had grown up in Tignes, in the Alps, and won gold in individual and team sprint ski mountaineering...
‘Devastating’ Alpine glacier melt during heatwave reveals human bones and aircraft wreckage

The record-breaking heatwave still impacting parts of Europe is leading to “extreme” ice loss in the Alps, and has exposed human remains and aircraft wreckage as glaciers retreat.In Switzerland, two sets of unidentified bodies have been discovered by hikers.They include bones found near a disused path close to the Chessjen glacier, believed to be from climbers who died in the Seventies or Eighties, according to a local guide, and last week a body was found on the Stockji glacier near the resort of Zermatt.DNA analysis is underway to help police identify the corpses. Since the mid-1920s, police in the...
Accountant, 34, slipped and 'plunged 80ft' to his death while skiing off-piste in the French Alps - after stopping to take his skis off because there was no route down, inquest hears

A 34-year-old father-of-one who plummeted to his death had been taking his skis off on top of a cliff in the French Alps because there was no route down the mountain, an inquest has heard. Mike Rowell was traversing an off-piste section at the world-renowned French resort of Chamonix near...
#Ski Mountaineering#French Alps#Mountain Climbing#Mont Blanc
What a snap! Moment alligator leaps out of Brazilian river and devours nosy fisherman's drone in mid-flight

This is the moment a fisherman tried out his drone for the very first time before it was suddenly destroyed by an alligator in a river in central Brazil. Luciano Souza, 47, told Brazilian news outlet G1 had paid almost $1,300 for his gadget in 2020 and had planned to use it last year on his annual friends fishing trip, which was unfortunately postponed because he had contracted COVID-19.
Tourists Line Up Along Boardwalk to Snap Selfies with Huge Grizzly Bear at Glacier National Park

A group of tourists exploring Glacier National Park recently came across a once-in-a-lifetime sight. They were walking along the boardwalk when a grizzly bear crossed within an estimated 30 yards of them. National Parks state that you should stay about 100 yards away from bears, but this one seemed to catch the group off guard. At least they stayed where they were and didn’t try to approach it like some other tourists.
British teenager, 14, dies after swimming in pool at hotel in Turkey

A British teenager has died while on holiday at a resort hotel in Turkey.The 14-year-old boy reportedly got into difficulty while swimming with his aunt at the five-star Liberty Lara beach hotel, near Antalya on Sunday afternoon.A hotel guest told the The Sun that the boy was dragged unconscious from the pool by a barman and was given CPR before being taken to hospital.The family were staying at the hotel for a wedding, according to the paper.A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British boy who has died in Turkey and are in...
