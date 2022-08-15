ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

hoosierhuddle.com

True Freshman Dasan McCullough Set to Contribute in Year One

Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) Contributing as a freshman in the Big Ten is not an easy feat. Even players that come in as ballyhooed five-star prospects face a steep adjustment period. The physical tools of five-star prospects are rare though and those tools make that transition just a little bit easier. Dasan McCullough, a former five-star prospect that played at Bloomington South High School a season ago and stayed committed to IU even after his father’s (Deland McCullough) departure to Notre Dame, plans on doing more than just getting adjusted to college in 2022. He plans on being a part of a winning defense.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hoosierhuddle.com

2022 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 15 Days (Brendan Sorsby)

Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) The 2022 Hoosier Huddle Countdown has reached day number 15. Can you feel it? The excitement and anticipation of the upcoming season? Two weeks from today we will be on the eve of the 2022 Indiana Hoosiers football campaign and the opening clash with the Illinois Fighting Illini. Today’s profile feature is a newcomer for the Hoosiers and one there are great hopes for upcoming seasons: Brendan Sorsby.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hoosierhuddle.com

The Bull Position Transitioning into its Own Type of Player

Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) When Tom Allen took over the defense in 2016, he brought with him his 4-2-5 defense that featured a hybrid linebacker-defensive end called the ‘Bull’. It went under the radar early on in his tenure as he usually placed a fourth defensive lineman at the position. Recently, it’s a position that has expanded into a more unique position.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hoosierhuddle.com

Hoosier Huddle Podcast: Indiana Football Offense Preview

Co-hosts Sammy Jacobs and T.J. Inman are joined by Andy Graham to preview the 2022 IU offense. They will talk about each position group and give their most important player and their under the radar player. They will also give the keys to how the offense could be successful.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Big leaguer sends support to Hagerstown Little League team

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — The Little League team from Hagerstown got some big league encouragement on the eve of their World Series debut. Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart recorded a video message for the team, which is representing Indiana and the Great Lakes region in Williamsport. Barnhart was drafted out of Brownsburg High School by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2009 MLB draft. He played eight seasons for the Reds before being traded to Detroit last November.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
WIBC.com

This Quaint, Charming Town Is Fondly Dubbed Indiana’s Most Underrated

Sure…you can enjoy Indy, Fort Wayne, South Bend and Evansville. Many people would consider spending the day in the bigger cities for a fun time. However, Indiana is littered with smaller, quaint towns that also have a lot to offer. One Indiana city was recently named as the most underrated in the state.
NASHVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated

Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
NASHVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

‘UnPHILtered’: Purdue University garnering national attention

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue University is getting nationwide recognition. According to business intelligence company Morning Consult, Purdue is the fourth-most trusted public university in the nation. U.S. News and World Report ranks the university in West Lafayette among the top 10 most innovative schools nationwide. Ethan Braden, executive vice...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

20-year-old IU student found dead at Bloomington home

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student. Sheriff Brad Swain said an autopsy is scheduled Thursday afternoon for Avery R. McMillan, who was found unresponsive Wednesday at a home in the 4100 block of Arlington Road, near State Road 46 and North Maple Grove Road, around 9:45 a.m.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
touropia.com

23 Best Things to Do in Indiana

Although often derisively referred to as ‘The Crossroads of America’, Indiana is actually awash with stunning scenery and idyllic countryside. Once off its busy interstates, you’ll find lovely little towns and state parks to explore with its capital Indianapolis boasting most of its main cultural attractions. As...
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

25 Best September Festivals near Indianapolis

September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Stuckey Farm...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan's late summer lawn and landscape to-do list

INDIANAPOLIS — With cooler days and nights arriving with more regularity, your lawn and yard may show signs of life. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden walked us through some landscape and lawn tasks on 13 Sunrise that you should be doing, or at least starting to plan to do, before fall arrives.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
insideradio.com

Indy Changes: New Morning Show At ‘Hank FM;’ ‘Hot 96.3’ Now Simulcasting On 100.9.

The winds of change have blown into Indianapolis with a new morning show to debut on “97.1 Hank FM” WLHK and the transition of “Hot 96.3” to 100.9. Radio One is picking up WLHK from Emmis as part of a $25 million deal that also includes news/talk WIBC (93.1), soft AC “B107.5” WYXB, and the city-licensed translators W228CX at 93.5 and W298BB at 107.5, home of sports “The Fan,” which originates on WIBC-HD2. Also included in the deal is Network Indiana, the statewide news, talk, and sports radio network.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

CANDLES condemns Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas’ social media posts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute has condemned social media posts by Indiana Republican Representative Jim Lucas after it came to light he had posted a quote attributed to a Nazi online. In a statement, CANDLES said the group was “shocked and horrified that an Indiana lawmaker […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Fox 59

New chicken, southern-style and Indian restaurants in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Now’s go-to food expert, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, joined us this week to discuss the latest in Indy’s food news, including a few new restaurants opening!. Natural State Provisions. Natural State Provisions is a new eatery that Ketzenberger recommends. Set to open soon,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Mina Starsiak Hawk’s new business ventures

She’s known for her work on HGTV’s Good Bones, but when Mina Starsiak Hawk isn’t swinging a sledgehammer to demolish and rebuild homes around Indianapolis, she has two new business ventures to keep her busy. Plus, Mary-Rachel Redman has more on what’s making headlines Around INdiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

