True Freshman Dasan McCullough Set to Contribute in Year One
Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) Contributing as a freshman in the Big Ten is not an easy feat. Even players that come in as ballyhooed five-star prospects face a steep adjustment period. The physical tools of five-star prospects are rare though and those tools make that transition just a little bit easier. Dasan McCullough, a former five-star prospect that played at Bloomington South High School a season ago and stayed committed to IU even after his father’s (Deland McCullough) departure to Notre Dame, plans on doing more than just getting adjusted to college in 2022. He plans on being a part of a winning defense.
2022 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 15 Days (Brendan Sorsby)
Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) The 2022 Hoosier Huddle Countdown has reached day number 15. Can you feel it? The excitement and anticipation of the upcoming season? Two weeks from today we will be on the eve of the 2022 Indiana Hoosiers football campaign and the opening clash with the Illinois Fighting Illini. Today’s profile feature is a newcomer for the Hoosiers and one there are great hopes for upcoming seasons: Brendan Sorsby.
The Bull Position Transitioning into its Own Type of Player
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) When Tom Allen took over the defense in 2016, he brought with him his 4-2-5 defense that featured a hybrid linebacker-defensive end called the ‘Bull’. It went under the radar early on in his tenure as he usually placed a fourth defensive lineman at the position. Recently, it’s a position that has expanded into a more unique position.
Hoosier Huddle Podcast: Indiana Football Offense Preview
Co-hosts Sammy Jacobs and T.J. Inman are joined by Andy Graham to preview the 2022 IU offense. They will talk about each position group and give their most important player and their under the radar player. They will also give the keys to how the offense could be successful.
Big leaguer sends support to Hagerstown Little League team
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — The Little League team from Hagerstown got some big league encouragement on the eve of their World Series debut. Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart recorded a video message for the team, which is representing Indiana and the Great Lakes region in Williamsport. Barnhart was drafted out of Brownsburg High School by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2009 MLB draft. He played eight seasons for the Reds before being traded to Detroit last November.
This Quaint, Charming Town Is Fondly Dubbed Indiana’s Most Underrated
Sure…you can enjoy Indy, Fort Wayne, South Bend and Evansville. Many people would consider spending the day in the bigger cities for a fun time. However, Indiana is littered with smaller, quaint towns that also have a lot to offer. One Indiana city was recently named as the most underrated in the state.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
‘UnPHILtered’: Purdue University garnering national attention
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue University is getting nationwide recognition. According to business intelligence company Morning Consult, Purdue is the fourth-most trusted public university in the nation. U.S. News and World Report ranks the university in West Lafayette among the top 10 most innovative schools nationwide. Ethan Braden, executive vice...
20-year-old IU student found dead at Bloomington home
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student. Sheriff Brad Swain said an autopsy is scheduled Thursday afternoon for Avery R. McMillan, who was found unresponsive Wednesday at a home in the 4100 block of Arlington Road, near State Road 46 and North Maple Grove Road, around 9:45 a.m.
13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum moving on, shares her Top 3 Indianapolis memories
INDIANAPOLIS — We have good news and bad news for you about 13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum. The bad news: After four years, Taylor is leaving the 13News family. The good news: She's pursuing a great opportunity. "Yeah, so you know in TV, nothing ever goes as planned, maybe not...
23 Best Things to Do in Indiana
Although often derisively referred to as ‘The Crossroads of America’, Indiana is actually awash with stunning scenery and idyllic countryside. Once off its busy interstates, you’ll find lovely little towns and state parks to explore with its capital Indianapolis boasting most of its main cultural attractions. As...
25 Best September Festivals near Indianapolis
September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Stuckey Farm...
Joey Chestnut comes home to try for another eating record
Westfield resident and top competitive eater in the world heads to the ballpark to try to become the prince of popcorn
New industrial park planned for former east side Ford Visteon site
INDIANAPOLIS — The former Ford Visteon site located on the east side of Indianapolis will be transformed into a 150-acre industrial park, according to Lauth Group, which plans to purchase and redevelop the brownfield site in a joint venture with Covington Group. The redeveloped site at 6900 English Avenue,...
Pat Sullivan's late summer lawn and landscape to-do list
INDIANAPOLIS — With cooler days and nights arriving with more regularity, your lawn and yard may show signs of life. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden walked us through some landscape and lawn tasks on 13 Sunrise that you should be doing, or at least starting to plan to do, before fall arrives.
Indy Changes: New Morning Show At ‘Hank FM;’ ‘Hot 96.3’ Now Simulcasting On 100.9.
The winds of change have blown into Indianapolis with a new morning show to debut on “97.1 Hank FM” WLHK and the transition of “Hot 96.3” to 100.9. Radio One is picking up WLHK from Emmis as part of a $25 million deal that also includes news/talk WIBC (93.1), soft AC “B107.5” WYXB, and the city-licensed translators W228CX at 93.5 and W298BB at 107.5, home of sports “The Fan,” which originates on WIBC-HD2. Also included in the deal is Network Indiana, the statewide news, talk, and sports radio network.
CANDLES condemns Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas’ social media posts
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute has condemned social media posts by Indiana Republican Representative Jim Lucas after it came to light he had posted a quote attributed to a Nazi online. In a statement, CANDLES said the group was “shocked and horrified that an Indiana lawmaker […]
Indiana seeing largest gas tax drop since 2014
Indiana residents have been seeing some relief at the pump with falling gas prices. That relief will be increased in September when one of the gas taxes drops.
New chicken, southern-style and Indian restaurants in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Now’s go-to food expert, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, joined us this week to discuss the latest in Indy’s food news, including a few new restaurants opening!. Natural State Provisions. Natural State Provisions is a new eatery that Ketzenberger recommends. Set to open soon,...
Mina Starsiak Hawk’s new business ventures
She’s known for her work on HGTV’s Good Bones, but when Mina Starsiak Hawk isn’t swinging a sledgehammer to demolish and rebuild homes around Indianapolis, she has two new business ventures to keep her busy. Plus, Mary-Rachel Redman has more on what’s making headlines Around INdiana.
