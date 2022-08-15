Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
KETV.com
Metropolitan Utilities District: 'No risk' to drinking water after suspected brain-eating amoeba found in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — The Metropolitan Utilities District said Thursday there's no risk to drinking water treated by the district in the Omaha area after a death from a suspected infection of brain-eating amoeba. A child died after swimming in the Elkhorn River near Valley on Aug. 8 and the...
KETV.com
Omaha releases plan to convert Farnam Street to permanent two-way traffic
OMAHA, Neb. — A major street in Omaha can be converted to permanent two-way traffic, according to an engineering and traffic analysis. The study found that safety improvements would be needed at major intersections for the conversion of Farnam Street, which is between Dodge Street and Saddle Creek Road.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD has 'game plan' to stop recent spike in deadly crime
Six Omaha murders this month finds the man in charge of the Omaha Police Department insisting his officers are keeping a close eye on the recent spike in violence. Chief Todd Schmaderer issuing a statement that OPD has a "game plan" and is working diligently and taking proactive steps to keep the city safe.
KETV.com
Stabbing victim rushed to an Omaha hospital early Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — A man was critically injured in a stabbing early Wednesday morning. Omaha police said the man was injured near 27th and Leavenworth streets, but they found the victim, identified as 29-year-old La'Darrien Hughes,near 27th Street and St. Marys Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Hughes told officers that...
KETV.com
Can you find Omaha's new troll, Omai? City adds little sister to Omar
OMAHA, Neb. — There's a new troll roaming around Omaha, and it's your job to find Omai!. Visit Omaha hopes families explore the city, while trying to track down the troll. “Our goal with the OMAI project is to inspire visitors and local residents to explore the city,” said Deborah Ward, Visit Omaha executive director.
klkntv.com
Child dies from suspected ‘brain-eating ameba’ after swimming in river near Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A child died after potentially being infected by a “brain-eating ameba” from a river near Omaha. The Douglas County Health Department says the child was possibly infected with Naegleria Fowleri after swimming in the Elkhorn River on Sunday. Right now, the Centers for...
KETV.com
Omaha city leaders considering license plate reader proposal
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha city leaders are consideringa proposal to put license plate readers on some city traffic lights — the Douglas County Sheriff's Office would own and access the data. City residents, the ACLU and council members are concerned about what happens to data captured on camera.
KETV.com
WATCH: Nebraska's Decoldest Crawford stars in commercial for Omaha heating and cooling company
LINCOLN, Neb. — What do you get when you combine an aptly-named Husker wide receiver and an Omaha-area heating and cooling company? A perfect combination. Nebraska's Decoldest Crawford is now the pitchman for SOS Heating & Cooling. Crawford "knows who to call if you want your AC the coldest...
KETV.com
Rare brain-eating amoeba suspected of killing child who swam in Elkhorn River
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Douglas County Health Department suspects a rare, brain-eating amoeba led to a child's death. Nebraska Health and Human Services says if confirmed by test results, the death would be the first of its kind in the state. Health officials believe the child became infected...
KETV.com
Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer redeploying resources to get gun violence 'spike' under control
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's police chief says he's redeploying resources to get a "spike" in gun violence under control. Chief Todd Schmaderer said the string of shootings and murders in August do not represent a crime trend. Three more people were shot overnight. First, officers found 30-year-old Marquez Booth...
WOWT
First look at Gretna Crossing Park
Family members say he needed help. 6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records. An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. 6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha. Updated: 12 hours...
KETV.com
Head-on collision claims three lives in Richardson County
RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. — A head-0n collision claimed three lives near the Nebraska-Kansas border, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash on US Highway 75 just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, from Lincoln, were in...
Nebraska man breaks world record with fish caught at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Nebraska man is the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when he shot a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. “Shortnose gar usually only weigh three-to-four pounds,”...
KETV.com
Nebraska Furniture Mart celebrates 85th anniversary with time capsule
OMAHA, Neb. — State officials joined Nebraska Furniture Mart on Tuesday in celebrating 85 years of business. Company leaders buried a time capsule at its Omaha store near 72nd Street and Rose Blumkin Drive. The capsule includes things like a letter from Warren Buffett and a notice of the...
WOWT
BREAKING: Colorado river water cuts
Despite the rain, students gave a warm welcome to their peers as they were dropped off for the first day. Omaha family accused of July 4 attack appears in court. An update on three family members accused of attacking another family with roman candles on July 4. Study recommends Farnam...
iheart.com
Dramatic Omaha Interstate Rescue Goes Viral
A story and picture on Facebook and Twitter have gone viral showing five semitruck rigs lined up, and stopping traffic to save a woman's life in west Omaha. The woman was on the Blondo overpass about to jump down into traffic on I-680 when the semi drivers lined up and stopped under the bridge, stopping traffic to protect the woman.
News Channel Nebraska
Over 70 stopped for speeding over 100 mph during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol released Tuesday that they have completed their Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign with more than 70 citations for people speeding 100mph or more. The NSP said the effort ran from July 20 through Aug. 14, and was designed for increased enforcement...
KETV.com
Lincoln teen's road to recovery after Memorial Day weekend crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old survivor of a deadly Lincoln crash is taking her first steps toward recovery. We first told you about Hannah Wadiso back in June. Her family thought she had died, along with two others, when two cars crashed into a crowd during Memorial Day weekend.
