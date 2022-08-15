ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

1011now.com

Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border

Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha releases plan to convert Farnam Street to permanent two-way traffic

OMAHA, Neb. — A major street in Omaha can be converted to permanent two-way traffic, according to an engineering and traffic analysis. The study found that safety improvements would be needed at major intersections for the conversion of Farnam Street, which is between Dodge Street and Saddle Creek Road.
OMAHA, NE
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Nebraska State
News Channel Nebraska

OPD has 'game plan' to stop recent spike in deadly crime

Six Omaha murders this month finds the man in charge of the Omaha Police Department insisting his officers are keeping a close eye on the recent spike in violence. Chief Todd Schmaderer issuing a statement that OPD has a "game plan" and is working diligently and taking proactive steps to keep the city safe.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Stabbing victim rushed to an Omaha hospital early Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. — A man was critically injured in a stabbing early Wednesday morning. Omaha police said the man was injured near 27th and Leavenworth streets, but they found the victim, identified as 29-year-old La'Darrien Hughes,near 27th Street and St. Marys Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Hughes told officers that...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Can you find Omaha's new troll, Omai? City adds little sister to Omar

OMAHA, Neb. — There's a new troll roaming around Omaha, and it's your job to find Omai!. Visit Omaha hopes families explore the city, while trying to track down the troll. “Our goal with the OMAI project is to inspire visitors and local residents to explore the city,” said Deborah Ward, Visit Omaha executive director.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha city leaders considering license plate reader proposal

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha city leaders are consideringa proposal to put license plate readers on some city traffic lights — the Douglas County Sheriff's Office would own and access the data. City residents, the ACLU and council members are concerned about what happens to data captured on camera.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

First look at Gretna Crossing Park

Family members say he needed help. 6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records. An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. 6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha. Updated: 12 hours...
GRETNA, NE
KETV.com

Head-on collision claims three lives in Richardson County

RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. — A head-0n collision claimed three lives near the Nebraska-Kansas border, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash on US Highway 75 just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, from Lincoln, were in...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska Furniture Mart celebrates 85th anniversary with time capsule

OMAHA, Neb. — State officials joined Nebraska Furniture Mart on Tuesday in celebrating 85 years of business. Company leaders buried a time capsule at its Omaha store near 72nd Street and Rose Blumkin Drive. The capsule includes things like a letter from Warren Buffett and a notice of the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Colorado river water cuts

Despite the rain, students gave a warm welcome to their peers as they were dropped off for the first day. Omaha family accused of July 4 attack appears in court. An update on three family members accused of attacking another family with roman candles on July 4. Study recommends Farnam...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Dramatic Omaha Interstate Rescue Goes Viral

A story and picture on Facebook and Twitter have gone viral showing five semitruck rigs lined up, and stopping traffic to save a woman's life in west Omaha. The woman was on the Blondo overpass about to jump down into traffic on I-680 when the semi drivers lined up and stopped under the bridge, stopping traffic to protect the woman.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Over 70 stopped for speeding over 100 mph during campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol released Tuesday that they have completed their Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign with more than 70 citations for people speeding 100mph or more. The NSP said the effort ran from July 20 through Aug. 14, and was designed for increased enforcement...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln teen's road to recovery after Memorial Day weekend crash

LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old survivor of a deadly Lincoln crash is taking her first steps toward recovery. We first told you about Hannah Wadiso back in June. Her family thought she had died, along with two others, when two cars crashed into a crowd during Memorial Day weekend.
LINCOLN, NE

