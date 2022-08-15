Read full article on original website
Joplin Police chase comes to a halt at dead end
JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning police chase in south Joplin came to an end when the vehicle authorities were pursuing ran out of roadway. It started just after midnight on Tuesday (8/16), when officers with the Joplin Police Department (JPD) attempted to pull over a vehicle near 32nd and Schifferdecker. That vehicle didn’t stop […]
Woman shot, man arrested in Greene Co. Thursday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call around Farm Road 178 Thursday morning. According to a GCSO release, the deputies responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, Aug. 18. A woman with […]
Springfield woman describes nearly being shot at convenience store; calls for an end to the gun violence
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield mother narrowly escapes gunfire while at work. “Had I not had the ability to just run I would have been on the concrete with a sheet. Some officer would have shown up to my house to tell my 16, 13, and 8-year-old daughters that they don’t have a momma anymore”, said Katherine Burkett.
Branson Police Department reminds parents about back-to-school picture safety
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Branson Police Department is reminding parents about back-to-school picture safety. Back-to-school boards are a classic and fun way to kick off the school year. However, authorities say you can easily share too much if you’re not careful. Branson Lieutenant E.J Jones says this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t capture special memories on your child’s first day of school. You should do so in a way that doesn’t put them in danger on social media.
Law enforcement rallies to locate missing 5-Year-Old; K9 successfully tracks child
SARCOXIE, Mo. – Law enforcement officers successfully locate a missing 5-year-old as K9 units lead the way. Yesterday evening, Sarcoxie Police Dispatch received a call regarding a missing child. Police say they began searching the immediate area and surrounding woods when they arrived. After the initial search, a successful...
Child dies in Fort Smith Ark., investigators say, “left inside hot car”
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Just before 2:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon Fort Smith Police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue. Upon arrival, it was reported that a child had been left inside a hot car. “An undisclosed person reportedly broke out one of the car windows and took the child...
Springfield Police release new information on assault of Springfield couple
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have released new information in an assault and robbery investigation of an older couple. On August 8, police arrested Cody Alan Elija Coffman, 31, in connection to the August 3 assault of Rick and Jenny Keeling. Coffman was arrested for stealing $750 or more, but was not charged with the assault. According to investigators, Coffman was interviewed by police and said a friend stole his car the night before the crime occurred and returned it less than two hours after the assault. The Keelings tell KY3 that they do not believe Coffman was the man who assaulted them.
Acts of Praise Church in Springfield tagged by vandals
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals wrote multiple satanic messages on a north Springfield church. The vandals hit Acts of Praise Church the night of August 15, which is a primarily black fellowship church in north Springfield. The Pastor of Acts of Praise received a call from her niece early Tuesday after she spotted the vandalism. Church members say they feel targeted because of their skin color.
Springfield attorneys aim to help people expunge their criminal records
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The “Clean Slate” program, held by the Springfield Metro Bar Association aims to help people clear their criminal records. In 2018, Missouri changed the laws expanding the number of criminal offenses that can be removed or expunged from a person’s record. It went from 13 eligible offenses to 1,900.
Police locate stolen weapon & controlled substance; Anderson man arrested
CANEY, Kan. – Police arrested a Missouri man from Anderson after deputies discovered a stolen weapon, drugs, and drug paraphernalia in his car. Caney Police officers say they stopped a vehicle after noticing an equipment violation. Upon further investigations, officers identified the driver at Benjamin Valley, 43. Police discovered...
Woman awaiting trial in Missouri homicide reported missing in Arkansas
The Benton County Sheriff's Office reported a missing woman who is awaiting trial after being accused of killing her husband in Missouri.
Missouri woman admits to role in conspiracy to transport stolen catalytic converters across state lines
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty, admitting her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multimillion-dollar business. Danielle Ice, a 34-year-old from Columbia and a former Springfield resident, pleaded guilty in federal court...
Cats, crime and neighbors: Why some Springfield users love Nextdoor
I’m a newshound. Every day it’s a diet of newspapers, radio, online news feeds, social media and TV. But it’s Gus, the neighborhood stray cat of Wildwood Estates, that I truly care about. I couldn’t wait to find out what the vet said about the growth on the side of that cat’s head, and if it was operable.
Boone County, Ark. man charged for shooting at tow truck drivers
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A Boone County man is accused of shooting at a pair of tow company employees sent to repossess what was believed to be his girlfriend’s vehicle. Kristopher Woods, 22, of Batavia, was arrested on a felony count of a terroristic act and two felony counts of aggravated assault. Investigators say a deputy with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to D&A Towing to speak with workers after they claimed they were shot at as they left the property.
Girl left in hot car dies in Missouri
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A young girl that was found inside a vehicle in Carthage on Friday has died, authorities confirm. The 3-year-old girl was unresponsive by the time authorities arrived to her. She was later flown to Springfield for treatment but died the next day. It is unclear at the moment if the child was […]
Kimberling City Mo. Police Department debuts new body cameras
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Kimberling City Police Department has new body cameras. The department debuted them earlier this summer. This is the first time Kimberling City Police have had body cameras. In the past, the department only had dash cams. Officers say these aren’t your typical devices either.
Child Care Connect launches to help Greene County parents find child care
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a way for Springfield area parents to find available child care all in one place. The announcement from the Community Partnership of the Ozarks as they, along with KY3 and the Daily Citizen, hosted a Child Care Crisis forum for local businesses Tuesday night.
Thousands of catalytic converters stolen as part of a multi-million-dollar business in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former Springfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines. The Department of Homeland Security says the theft was part of a multi-million-dollar business,. Danielle Ice, 34, of...
Police investigate shots fired between 2 outside Springfield convenience store
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating shots fired outside a Springfield convenience store. Officers responded to National and Division around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Investigators say two people inside a truck pulled up to the back of the convenience store. Surveillance showed the passenger in the truck shooting a weapon. Investigators say the intended target left before police arrived on the scene. Police do not believe anyone was hit.
This is how many illegal Airbnb properties are operating in the Springfield area
KOLR 10 Investigates looked at data from Springfield, Nixa and Branson. All three cities have rules about permits or licensing for short-term rentals, and found there are likely hundreds of people renting out short-term stays with no city oversight.
