SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have released new information in an assault and robbery investigation of an older couple. On August 8, police arrested Cody Alan Elija Coffman, 31, in connection to the August 3 assault of Rick and Jenny Keeling. Coffman was arrested for stealing $750 or more, but was not charged with the assault. According to investigators, Coffman was interviewed by police and said a friend stole his car the night before the crime occurred and returned it less than two hours after the assault. The Keelings tell KY3 that they do not believe Coffman was the man who assaulted them.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO