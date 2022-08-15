ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MO

KOLR10 News

Woman shot, man arrested in Greene Co. Thursday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call around Farm Road 178 Thursday morning. According to a GCSO release, the deputies responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, Aug. 18. A woman with […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Branson Police Department reminds parents about back-to-school picture safety

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Branson Police Department is reminding parents about back-to-school picture safety. Back-to-school boards are a classic and fun way to kick off the school year. However, authorities say you can easily share too much if you’re not careful. Branson Lieutenant E.J Jones says this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t capture special memories on your child’s first day of school. You should do so in a way that doesn’t put them in danger on social media.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Springfield Police release new information on assault of Springfield couple

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have released new information in an assault and robbery investigation of an older couple. On August 8, police arrested Cody Alan Elija Coffman, 31, in connection to the August 3 assault of Rick and Jenny Keeling. Coffman was arrested for stealing $750 or more, but was not charged with the assault. According to investigators, Coffman was interviewed by police and said a friend stole his car the night before the crime occurred and returned it less than two hours after the assault. The Keelings tell KY3 that they do not believe Coffman was the man who assaulted them.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Acts of Praise Church in Springfield tagged by vandals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals wrote multiple satanic messages on a north Springfield church. The vandals hit Acts of Praise Church the night of August 15, which is a primarily black fellowship church in north Springfield. The Pastor of Acts of Praise received a call from her niece early Tuesday after she spotted the vandalism. Church members say they feel targeted because of their skin color.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield attorneys aim to help people expunge their criminal records

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The “Clean Slate” program, held by the Springfield Metro Bar Association aims to help people clear their criminal records. In 2018, Missouri changed the laws expanding the number of criminal offenses that can be removed or expunged from a person’s record. It went from 13 eligible offenses to 1,900.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Police locate stolen weapon & controlled substance; Anderson man arrested

CANEY, Kan. – Police arrested a Missouri man from Anderson after deputies discovered a stolen weapon, drugs, and drug paraphernalia in his car. Caney Police officers say they stopped a vehicle after noticing an equipment violation. Upon further investigations, officers identified the driver at Benjamin Valley, 43. Police discovered...
ANDERSON, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Cats, crime and neighbors: Why some Springfield users love Nextdoor

I’m a newshound. Every day it’s a diet of newspapers, radio, online news feeds, social media and TV. But it’s Gus, the neighborhood stray cat of Wildwood Estates, that I truly care about. I couldn’t wait to find out what the vet said about the growth on the side of that cat’s head, and if it was operable.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Boone County, Ark. man charged for shooting at tow truck drivers

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A Boone County man is accused of shooting at a pair of tow company employees sent to repossess what was believed to be his girlfriend’s vehicle. Kristopher Woods, 22, of Batavia, was arrested on a felony count of a terroristic act and two felony counts of aggravated assault. Investigators say a deputy with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to D&A Towing to speak with workers after they claimed they were shot at as they left the property.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
BigCountryHomepage

Girl left in hot car dies in Missouri

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A young girl that was found inside a vehicle in Carthage on Friday has died, authorities confirm. The 3-year-old girl was unresponsive by the time authorities arrived to her. She was later flown to Springfield for treatment but died the next day. It is unclear at the moment if the child was […]
CARTHAGE, MO
KYTV

Kimberling City Mo. Police Department debuts new body cameras

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Kimberling City Police Department has new body cameras. The department debuted them earlier this summer. This is the first time Kimberling City Police have had body cameras. In the past, the department only had dash cams. Officers say these aren’t your typical devices either.
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
KYTV

Police investigate shots fired between 2 outside Springfield convenience store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating shots fired outside a Springfield convenience store. Officers responded to National and Division around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Investigators say two people inside a truck pulled up to the back of the convenience store. Surveillance showed the passenger in the truck shooting a weapon. Investigators say the intended target left before police arrived on the scene. Police do not believe anyone was hit.

