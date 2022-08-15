ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Multiple fatalities' reported after 2 planes collide in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The collision occurred at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city of...
WATSONVILLE, CA

