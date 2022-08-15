Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
If You Don't Believe In Coincidences, You Will After Reading ThisJeffery MacHarrington, DE
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Wrestling to Make a Difference: 1CW promoters' valiant dedication to supporting their communityErik BoyerDelaware State
WBOC
Feeding Our Friends Project Helping to Provide Meals This School Year
DOVER, Del. - Many kids, especially those in low-income communities, look forward to the school year because a meal is provided five out of seven days a week. But when it comes to the weekend, many kids are left hungry. Now, a new program in Dover is looking to change...
WBOC
Wor-Wic Community College Offering New Pre-kindergarten Program This Fall
SALISBURY, Md. - A pre-kindergarten program is coming to Wor-Wic Community College this fall. The program is open to 18 students ages 3- and 4. Their families must be a Wicomico County resident and meet the federal poverty guidelines. It provides a full day of school with a meal as well. The new program is funded through an over $200,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Education which Wor-Wic Child Development Director Sandra March says they are excited to accept.
WBOC
Free Breakfast, Lunch to be Offered to Wicomico Public School Students for 2022-23 School Year
SALISBURY, Md. - For the 2022-23 school year, Wicomico Public Schools will participate in the federal program known as CEP (Community Eligibility Provision). The program offers all Wicomico students breakfast and lunch at no charge. Applying for free or reduced meals is not necessary to receive meals at no cost.
WBOC
The Christian Shelter's Refrigerator is Down and Is Looking to the Community for Help
The refrigerator at the Christian Shelter in Salisbury stopped working, a costly situation for the organization and the people it serves. The shelter had to throw away over 2,000 dollars worth of food that would have fed around 75 people.
WMDT.com
Christian Shelter in need of donations to support the demand of people they’re seeing
SALISBURY, MD.- The Christian Shelter, in Salisbury, needs your help to continue their mission of supporting the homeless as they are seeing more people asking for help. Right now, we’re told they are experiencing a shortage of donations. On top of that, they need to repair their fridge and the infrastructure surrounding it, which they said is going to cost them around $170,000.
WBOC
Wor-Wic to Offer New Prekindergarten Program
SALISBURY, Md. - Wor-Wic Community College announced Tuesday that it will start offering prekindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds this fall, thanks to a grant from the Maryland State Department of Education. The grant of more than $234,000 will fund prekindergarten at Wor-Wic’s child development center for 18 students whose families...
Nativity Prep principal believes God guided her into teaching
Shaquona Meyers, the new Nativity Preparatory School principal, offers a swift, brief answer when asked why she took the job at the private Wilmington boys school. “God told me to,” she said. “God gave me the call and here I am.” A self-proclaimed “no-nonsense nurturer,” Meyers never intended to go into teaching as she was growing up, even though she ... Read More
WBOC
Preparations Underway for Georgetown Pallet Shelter Village
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Volunteers from Dogfish Head Brewery and the Springboard Collaborative non-profit came together on Tuesday to help prepare a site for the construction of a new pallet shelter village for homeless adults. Tuesday’s preparations were the last of the cleanup before construction begins. Volunteers worked on two...
Free 12-Week Program promotes fitness and wellness
Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition’s mission is to promote early detection, provide services to those who are diagnosed and provide information on new treatments available for breast cancer. However, they also offer programs that can benefit those who have not been diagnosed but have risk factors for developing the disease. The Yes2Health program is available to woman or man who may ... Read More
witn22.org
Mayor Purzycki, and Chief Tracy Congratulate Graduates of Second Session of the 2022 WPD Youth Police Academy
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Chief of Police Robert J. Tracy today congratulated the 19 young men and women who graduated from the second session of the Wilmington Police Department’s annual Youth Police Academy. Due to a record number of applications received for this summer’s program, the WPD added this second session to ensure every applicant was able to participate.
WBOC
Delmar Parents Angered by Old Law on Basketball Hoops
DELMAR, Md.- The town of Delmar has received complaints from drivers about kids playing basketball in the street. So the town posted a reminder of an ordnance on Facebook, made in the 80's. The ordinance says basketball hoops should not be in the street, sidewalk, edge of lawn or driveway. It also forbids anyone from playing basketball in the street. Father Aaron Mumford put up a basketball hoop for his two kids to play with. Mumford said he never even heard of the ordinance until the town posted the reminder on Facebook.
delawarepublic.org
Dover YMCA hires new executive director
The Dover YMCA has a new executive director. Thomas (Tim) Rushton started earlier this month. He comes to the Dover Y after 27 years in public education in Pennsylvania - most recently as executive director of the Lehigh Career and Technical Institute. Rushton was looking to move full-time to Lewes...
Bus driver explains why Maryland schools are sweating last-minute bus shortage
We are just a couple weeks away from school starting, and school officials are sweating to see if there will be enough buses to pick children up, or if there will be enough teachers.
WGMD Radio
Volunteers to Clear Property for Planned Pallet Shelter Village in Georgetown
A pallet shelter village planned for Georgetown will take another step towards helping shelter the homeless tomorrow. Volunteers will help to prepare the one-acre site, which has been leased for 2 years by the Springboard Collaborative from First State Community Action Agency. The site will eventually hold 44 pallet shelters and accompanying service buildings and will house up to 60 homeless individuals. The village will be located behind First State Community Action Agency on North Railroad Avenue. Georgetown Town Council approved the project last November. Each cabin has beds, electric, heat and AC and storage space and are expected to be ready for occupants in the fall.
WBOC
Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week Begins
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is Aug. 14-20. Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is a win-win for both spenders and Maryland businesses. And for some, it is a tradition they look forward to before the new school year. The Bay Country Shop, voted Dorchester and Talbot County's Best Business...
delawarepublic.org
Rescue beagle puppies arrive in Delaware from Virginia breeding compound
Authorities raided a breeding compound in Cumberland, Virginia last month, rescuing over 4,000 beagles, and 12 of them have now arrived in Delaware looking for new homes. The 12 puppies, most under six months old, arrived at the Delaware Humane Association’s Wilmington and Delaware SPCA’s Stanton/Christiana Adoption Centers Tuesday, where they felt grass beneath their feet for the first time in their lives.
WBOC
Artifacts Found at Church Excavation Site In Easton
EASTON, Md. - The Asbury United Methodist Church, in Easton's historic area, uncovered artifacts after an excavation on Sunday and Monday. Flooding and drainage problems required new pipes to be laid on the site. The state of Maryland required an archeologist to be on site. Among the dirt, the archeologist...
firststateupdate.com
Leading Management Company Expands Into All Three Counties In Delaware
City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware, including New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. Local building owners and property management companies...
NBC Philadelphia
A First for the First State: Wegmans to Open in Delaware in 2022
Delaware, a favorite grocery store chain of the East Coast is finally coming your way. Wegmans announced Tuesday in a news release they will be opening a new 84,000 square-foot supermarket in New Castle County this fall. The store will be located just outside of Wilmington at the intersection of...
delawarepublic.org
Pharmaceutical company breaks ground on new facility in Middletown
A new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility is coming to Middletown promising hundreds of jobs. WuXi STA is a contract, research, development, and manufacturing organization, and Tuesday the company broke ground on its new 190-acre pharmaceutical campus in Middletown. This is the company’s second facility in the United States, and will be...
