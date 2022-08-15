Read full article on original website
keysweekly.com
FLIXBUS ADDS MORE STOPS IN BIG PINE KEY & KEY LARGO
FlixBus, North America’s fastest-growing intercity bus service, is adding new service to its growing Florida network and boosting its existing lines with the addition of intercity bus service to Big Pine Key and Key Largo with service kicking off on Thursday, Aug. 11. FlixBus’ line allows passengers to travel...
fox35orlando.com
Key West International Airport reopens after 'asphalt failure' on runway
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Key West International Airport (EYW) reopened Tuesday morning following inspections and repairs of its runway, which "failed" Monday and prompted the airport to close to complete those repairs. "As of 6 a.m., the runway at Key West International Airport has been repaired and inspected. Airport operations...
Click10.com
Large great white shark swims very close to Florida Keys fishermen
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Neighbors Don Gates and Angie Gonder, who are used to deep sea fishing and tagging Mahi for research, were about 23 miles offshore Cudjoe Key on Monday. They first spotted a log in the water, which was likely to attract fish and bait. But then...
flkeysnews.com
A boater found 2 bodies in the ocean off the Florida Keys. It’s a mystery with some clues
Florida Keys detectives are investigating the discovery of two bodies found floating in the ocean off the island chain. A boater recovered the bodies around 1:30 p.m. Friday about a mile and a half apart from each other roughly 11 miles from Molasses Reef off Key Largo, said Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
flkeysnews.com
A Keys boater spotted a suspicious package. Here’s what 70 pounds of cocaine looks like
For the second time in four days, a large shipment of cocaine was found floating in the ocean off the Florida Keys. A boater on Tuesday reported to the Coast Guard a suspicious package floating about 19 miles southeast of Long Key in the Middle Keys, said Petty Officer Nicole Groll, a Coast Guard spokeswoman.
Click10.com
Sheriff: Fake rideshare driver exposed himself, touched woman trying to get ride home
KEY WEST, Fla. – A woman who thought she was getting a ride home from Key West from a rideshare driver was instead victimized by a man pretending to work for a rideshare company, who exposed himself and touched her, Monroe County deputies allege. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson...
Large Bale Of Cocaine Found Floating In The Ocean Off Of Florida Coast
A large 55-pound bale of suspected cocaine was found about 50 miles off of Florida’s coast on Sunday. According to investigators, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to Coconut Mallory Marina in Key West Saturday at approximately 3:38 p.m. regarding narcotics found floating in the ocean.
keysweekly.com
2 ATTORNEYS VIE FOR NONPARTISAN COUNTY JUDGE SEAT – 2022 DECISION GUIDE
Two Monroe County Judge positions will change hands in 2022 after the Aug. 23 primary election. While Sharon Hamilton was unopposed in the Group 3 seat, attorneys Albert “Al” Kelley and Jason Smith will vie for the Group 1 seat, formerly occupied by Judge Pearly Fowler, in the nonpartisan election.
keysweekly.com
SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 1 RACE PITS AN ATTORNEY AGAINST A LOCAL FOSTER MOTHER – 2022 DECISION GUIDE
Key West attorney Darren Horan and local foster mother Gabrielle Brown are vying to represent District 1 on the Monroe County School Board. There is no incumbent in the race, as board member Bobby Highsmith decided not to seek reelection. School board races are nonpartisan, but Gov. Ron DeSantis drew...
Off-Duty Federal Law Enforcement Officer Dies In Florida “Suicide By Cop” Situation
An off-duty federal law enforcement officer has died in Florida after a confrontation with sheriff’s deputies. According to investigators, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed suicidal man at a Key Largo residence near Mile Marker 94.8 at approximately 10:42
