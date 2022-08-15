ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

WTOV 9

Students return to classrooms in Brooke County

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Thursday was the first day of school in Brooke County. Superintendent Jeffrey Crook said it’s a time of renewal. “We’re really excited about this school year,” he said. “The great thing about the opening day is everybody gets a fresh start.
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Shadyside residents get first look at proposed K-12 school

SHADYSIDE, Ohio — Shadyside Schools Superintendent John Haswell has been waiting years to reveal the details of the newest project to improve Shadyside schools. The wait is over, as the public got its first look Wednesday at the plans for a new k-12 building. “It was extremely exciting,” Haswell...
SHADYSIDE, OH
WTOV 9

Toronto City Schools tout safety as first day begins

TORONTO, Ohio — Wednesday was the first day for Toronto City Schools, where officials learned good news about their security plans. “We received notification that all of our emergency operation plans that were submitted for our schools and our district have been approved,” Superintendent Maureen Taggart said. “Safety...
TORONTO, OH
Wheeling, WV
Education
City
Wheeling, WV
westliberty.edu

White Coat Ceremony Marks PA Milestone

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Aug. 17, 2022 — Eighteen future physician assistants received their official white coats and took the PA oath on Friday, Aug. 12 in a ceremony held in Kelly Theater. The ceremony included a welcome from Professor Sarah Brammer, program director, and comments from Dean of the...
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Mon Power outage planned for parts of Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown has announced that there will be a planned power outage in one area of the city next week. Mon Power customers who are in the area of Park and Grands streets in Morgantown will be without power from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Hancock County teacher resigns

The principal of Oak Glen Middle School, Dr. Alyssa Mick, has resigned.  This all stems from a grievance filed against the Hancock County Board of Education by Dr.  Mick. The Hancock County Board of Education is finalizing the grievance that was filed against them on the Director of Personnel position.   There were allegations of favoritism […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Get free school supplies with a festival in Belmont County

The 2nd Annual R.L. Strength & Conditioning Summer Bash is set for Saturday (August 20, 2022). Organizers say they’ll give away thousands of dollars in school supplies to young people currently attending the conditioning program. The event will take place in Bellaire behind the Holistic Cloud and Unique Treats by Jacquie. It’s free to all youngsters […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WTOV 9

McMechen VFD receives grant to hold EMT training classes

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The McMechen Volunteer Fire Department has received a grant from the state of West Virginia as the need for emergency medical technicians grows. Through the CARES Act and Gov. Jim Justice's initiative to tackle the EMS shortage, more than $33,000 was granted to the MVFD for the training.
MCMECHEN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Area veterans now have virtual access to the regional VA office

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For veterans in West Virginia who are far away from a VA office, there’s a new service that can help.  The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance just opened a new Virtual Access Site in Wheeling.  Veterans can go to the site […]
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Ohio Hills Health Services obtains sizable grant

WOODSFIELD, Ohio — American Rescue Plan money is headed to Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown announced a $76,501 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be used for medical supplies and equipment for the COVID-19 pandemic.
WOODSFIELD, OH

