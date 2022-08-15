Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Marshall County Schools eyeing a return to 'old normal' as the first day nears
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The first day of school for Marshall County Schools will be Tuesday. Officials, dealing with the “new normal” for a few years now, are ready to get back to the old one. "Since I've been superintendent, this is the first normal school year...
WTOV 9
Students return to classrooms in Brooke County
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Thursday was the first day of school in Brooke County. Superintendent Jeffrey Crook said it’s a time of renewal. “We’re really excited about this school year,” he said. “The great thing about the opening day is everybody gets a fresh start.
WTOV 9
Shadyside residents get first look at proposed K-12 school
SHADYSIDE, Ohio — Shadyside Schools Superintendent John Haswell has been waiting years to reveal the details of the newest project to improve Shadyside schools. The wait is over, as the public got its first look Wednesday at the plans for a new k-12 building. “It was extremely exciting,” Haswell...
WTOV 9
Toronto City Schools tout safety as first day begins
TORONTO, Ohio — Wednesday was the first day for Toronto City Schools, where officials learned good news about their security plans. “We received notification that all of our emergency operation plans that were submitted for our schools and our district have been approved,” Superintendent Maureen Taggart said. “Safety...
westliberty.edu
White Coat Ceremony Marks PA Milestone
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Aug. 17, 2022 — Eighteen future physician assistants received their official white coats and took the PA oath on Friday, Aug. 12 in a ceremony held in Kelly Theater. The ceremony included a welcome from Professor Sarah Brammer, program director, and comments from Dean of the...
Mon Power outage planned for parts of Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown has announced that there will be a planned power outage in one area of the city next week. Mon Power customers who are in the area of Park and Grands streets in Morgantown will be without power from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. […]
Hancock County teacher resigns
The principal of Oak Glen Middle School, Dr. Alyssa Mick, has resigned. This all stems from a grievance filed against the Hancock County Board of Education by Dr. Mick. The Hancock County Board of Education is finalizing the grievance that was filed against them on the Director of Personnel position. There were allegations of favoritism […]
West Liberty University Board of Governors reject contract extension for President W. Franklin Evans
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – During Wednesday evening’s regular meeting, the West Liberty University Board of Governors has rejected a motion for a one year contract extension for university President Dr. W. Franklin Evans. The vote was 8-4 against a contract extension that would have run from Jan. 1, 2023 and ending Dec. 31, 2023. […]
Get free school supplies with a festival in Belmont County
The 2nd Annual R.L. Strength & Conditioning Summer Bash is set for Saturday (August 20, 2022). Organizers say they’ll give away thousands of dollars in school supplies to young people currently attending the conditioning program. The event will take place in Bellaire behind the Holistic Cloud and Unique Treats by Jacquie. It’s free to all youngsters […]
WTOV 9
Ohio County Sheriff's Office surprises organizers with donations to Adopt-a-Student event
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After the North Wheeling Youth Dream Center’s Stuff-a-Bus event took place last weekend, local law enforcement decided to add to it. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Department donated school supplies, backpacks, and even clothing from its own collection event. “This is an amazing miracle...
WTOV 9
Steubenville leaders, school officials leaving no stone unturned when it comes to safety
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — With school starting soon, it’s important for drivers to make sure they focus on students getting out of a bus, getting out of a car, or walking to school. "You have to pay particular attention now going through those school zones,” Steubenville City Manager Jim...
WTOV 9
Jefferson County Health Board recommends no masks for students
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Masks have been a controversial topic of discussion. Now, they're seemingly going away. And with the new school year on the horizon, the Jefferson County Health Board is taking a stance on masking in schools. "I proposed that the Board of Health take a stand...
WTOV 9
McMechen VFD receives grant to hold EMT training classes
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The McMechen Volunteer Fire Department has received a grant from the state of West Virginia as the need for emergency medical technicians grows. Through the CARES Act and Gov. Jim Justice's initiative to tackle the EMS shortage, more than $33,000 was granted to the MVFD for the training.
WTOV 9
Belmont County truck survey aimed at improving hazardous materials response
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio — A survey is currently taking place in Belmont County to better prepare first responding agencies for potential hazards. The Belmont County Emergency Management Agency is conducting a commodity flow study on Ohio 7 in Martins Ferry. EMA members will be staffing a site along Ohio...
Metro News
The ‘mountain has been moved’; development continues at the North Central West Virginia Airport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A celebration was held Tuesday at the North Central West Virginia Airport for the completion of Phase I excavation work for the Aerotech Business Park. The $10.5 million project moved a mountain to level land for the business park, new terminal building and additional aprons to include lighting.
Ohio man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine
William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.
WTOV 9
Steubenville resident implores city council to use ARPA funds on infrastructure
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — As Steubenville City Council works to allocate American Rescue Plan funds, it heard recently from one resident hoping they put the money towards infrastructure. "This is the water that, when I changed the water filter, this was in for one week, this is how bad it...
Area veterans now have virtual access to the regional VA office
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For veterans in West Virginia who are far away from a VA office, there’s a new service that can help. The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance just opened a new Virtual Access Site in Wheeling. Veterans can go to the site […]
WTOV 9
Ohio Hills Health Services obtains sizable grant
WOODSFIELD, Ohio — American Rescue Plan money is headed to Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown announced a $76,501 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be used for medical supplies and equipment for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former West Virginia House of Delegates candidate arrested at Wheeling restaurant
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Former House of Delegates District 3 candidate Dalton Haas, 26, was arrested Tuesday and taken to jail on charges of writing a bad check. Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says Haas was picked up on one charge of ‘felony fraudulent scheme.’ Stahl says the charge was pending for a […]
