Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports TeamJeffery MacSan Jose, CA
Department of Education Cancels Nearly $4 Billion in Student LoansTechnology JournalNaperville, IL
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
University of Chicago and Northwestern Among Elite Schools Facing Antitrust Litigation Over Admissions CollusionNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: The Air and Water ShowLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Here's why Dylan Cease intentionally balked Alex Bregman
Dylan Cease dropped the ball last night. Literally. He got in his set position on the mound at the top of the fifth inning and dropped the ball out of his glove onto the mound. He looked around and then proceeded to pick up the ball while the home plate umpire sent Astros' Alex Bregman to third base.
Opinion: Seven Potential Candidates to Be the Next Rangers Manager
There are seven strong candidates to become the next manager of the Texas Rangers.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. The Chris Woodward era is over and the Texas Rangers now must find a permanent replacement to fill the manager role. Whoever is picked will be the 20th full-time manager in franchise history. These are some names to keep in the back of your mind. Perhaps the Rangers will pick one of these seven viable candidates.
Ron Washington Possible Rangers Replacement for Fired Manager Chris Woodward?
Six names to consider as the future manager of the Texas Rangers.
Jon Daniels Has Message For Rangers Fans
The former Texas team president released a statement addressing his dismissal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trea Turner: 'Mandatory' to know plan if Cubs want him
MILWAUKEE — Trea Turner has no significant connections to Chicago or the Cubs. He’s from Florida. His wife’s from New Jersey. They both went to college in North Carolina. And Wrigley Field amounted to flyover country when the star shortstop went from Washington to Los Angeles last summer in the trade that sent him and Max Scherzer to the Dodgers from the Nationals at the deadline.
‘It’ll be fun’: Justin Verlander excited for showdown with Dylan Cease in historic matchup
A monumental clash is set to take place on Tuesday night as the Houston Astros take on the Chicago White Sox on their home field. While the two teams are pretty far off in the standings, their two aces are dealing at an almost identical rate this season. Justin Verlander gets set to take on […] The post ‘It’ll be fun’: Justin Verlander excited for showdown with Dylan Cease in historic matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is the Astros' Will Smith Experiment Working?
James Click traded for struggling veteran Will Smith in hopes of revitalizing his arm with a little Houston Astros magic.
How does Elvis Andrus fit with the White Sox?
Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox are in the talking stages surrounding a deal, according to reports. Andrus was released by the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday and the Sox should swoop in and sign him. Andrus, 33, hasn't done anything much this season to write home about. He's slashing...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments
Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
Woodward Fallout: Beasley's 'Bittersweet Opportunity'
The Rangers third-base coach will manage the rest of the season and hates that this opportunity came at the expense of his friend.
Amir Garrett suspended for throwing drink at White Sox fan
Major League Baseball handed Amir Garrett a three-game suspension for throwing a drink at a White Sox fan back in early August. Garrett is appealing the suspension. Back in early August, the Sox played against the Kansas City Royals in a three-game home stand the Sox won, 2-1. During the...
Dodgers News: Top LA Prospect Continues to Fly Up Prospect Rankings Lists
Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya continues to impress in the minor leagues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Astros Back on Track Behind Valdez's 20th Straight Quality Start
The Houston Astros bounced back on Wednesday and avoided a third straight loss to the Chicago White Sox. Framber Valdez set the tone early on and never let up. It was just another walk in the park for the right-hander, as he tallied his league-leading 21st quality start of the season.
NBA analyst makes case for Giannis to join Bulls
Giannis Antetokounmpo piqued the curiosity of Chicago Bulls fans with recent comments about potentially joining the team in the future. "I think anybody you ask that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he would be a liar," Antetokounmpo said. "It's (the Bulls) a team that won multiple championships. It's a team that one of the greatest players — if not the greatest player — to ever play this game played for. So it's a no-brainer. Everybody would love to play for Chicago.
Podcast: What to watch for over Cubs' final 2 months
It has been a rough season for Cubs fans but there are things they should take note of as the season winds down. David Kaplan, Gordon Wittenmyer and Tim Stebbins break down what every fan should be looking out for over the final two months — including players to watch, how David Ross will manage the final games, who the Cubs could bring up from the minors and a lot more.
NFL analyst claims the Bears should trade Roquan Smith
The Roquan Smith fiasco has quickly tumbled into a nightmare for the Chicago Bears front office. All seemed fine and well at Halas Hall. Smith was conducting a casual, nothing-to-worry-about "hold in" while the negotiations between him and the new regime continued. In a heartbeat, Smith delivered a two-page note...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
White Sox eye series win over Astros
Lucas Giolito aims to extend his winning streak and avenge one of his worst outings of the season when the Chicago White Sox host the Houston Astros in the finale of a four-game series on Thursday afternoon. Giolito (9-6, 4.92 ERA) has surrendered just seven runs during his current three-start...
Yardbarker
Report: Altuve Will Play for Team Venezuela in World Baseball Classic
Houston Astros second baseman José Altuve told reporters Wednesday he will play for Team Venezuela at the World Baseball Classic in 2023, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. Altuve competed for Team Venezuela in 2017, too. Altuve joins Astros first base coach Omar López who was announced manager of the...
Pat Foley checks bucket list item with Cubs-Cardinals game
Pat Foley always had one box he's wanted to check off his bucket list since he became a broadcaster for the Chicago Blackhawks. "He said, ‘The one thing I’d love to do is call a TV and radio Cubs game [at Wrigley]. It’s been a dream of mine,'" president Jaime Faulkner said to the Chicago Sun-Times. "And I said, 'Well, I happen to know a guy.'
Josh Donaldson Joins Exclusive Club With Walk-Off Grand Slam
Only a select group of Yankees have ever crushed a walk-off grand slam, let alone when New York is trailing by three runs in extra innings
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0