ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angola, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Our Views: With complete frankness, Lafayette mayor tackles his fight with alcoholism

It was no easy thing for Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory to walk into a room of skeptical reporters and tell folks he's got an alcohol problem. But he did it Monday. That was a big step under tough circumstances — cameras were rolling — but if he’s going to get about the business of staying sober, he needed to be frank. Yes, he had admitted his problem by way of written disclosure after he temporarily left his job three weeks ago to dry out at a clinic. To his credit, he did not suggest that three weeks of treatment would cure what ails him.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Angola, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Angola, LA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Systems#Water Supply#Bacteria#Doc
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reported on August 15, 2022, that James Travis Johnson, formerly of Pitkin, Louisiana, but now residing in Leesville, Louisiana, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on August 9, 2022, for timber theft and other timber-related charges. On August 11, 2022, he posted a $15,000 bond. He was arrested later that day in Rapides Parish on further timber theft allegations.
LEESVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
theadvocate.com

East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 17, 2022

Schedule for West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. Transportation. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging,...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Cargill to spend $34 million on Breaux Bridge salt facility

Cargill said it will spend $34 million to modernize its Breaux Bridge salt processing facility, replacing dated equipment and adding safety enhancements. The work will allow the company to retain 70 jobs at the salt evaporation facility in St. Martin Parish. Company officials said the improvements will be made over...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Authorities arrest 1 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish

Authorities arrested as least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked her into Parish Prison between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, booking records show. The person booked and the counts against her:. Milan Monroe, 20, 10431 Montrachet Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, possession...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy