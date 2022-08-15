Read full article on original website
How a leak of dangerous chlorine might expose gaps in Louisiana monitoring of chemical plants
Six days after a state Senate panel killed legislation that would have required real-time air monitoring along the edges of major Louisiana industrial facilities, an Olin Chemical subsidiary had a significant chlorine gas leak that sickened 39 people. While the April 18 incident near Plaquemine caused mostly minor injuries —...
Our Views: With complete frankness, Lafayette mayor tackles his fight with alcoholism
It was no easy thing for Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory to walk into a room of skeptical reporters and tell folks he's got an alcohol problem. But he did it Monday. That was a big step under tough circumstances — cameras were rolling — but if he’s going to get about the business of staying sober, he needed to be frank. Yes, he had admitted his problem by way of written disclosure after he temporarily left his job three weeks ago to dry out at a clinic. To his credit, he did not suggest that three weeks of treatment would cure what ails him.
OSHA Fines Greenwell Springs Rd. Gas Station For Not Keeping Employees Safe
Federal officials are fining a Baton Rouge area gas station thousands of dollars following the stabbing of an employee. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says the B-Quik on Greenwell Springs Road failed to protect its worker from violence and waited 15 days to report the employee's hospitalization. OSHA says...
Letters: Trash, debris make for sad scene through windshield on I-10 through Baton Rouge
Sitting in bumper-to-bumper, stop-and-go traffic on Interstate 10 every day, you notice things about Baton Rouge you would have otherwise missed. Like the litter and trash along our roadways. I-10 is a main corridor when arriving into our city, especially for those coming from the east and south. What’s the...
Dalfred puts the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge new law to test
We are learning more about the new law on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and putting it to a test
THE INVESTIGATORS: La. officials shut down pumps at gas station after inspectors find water in tanks
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry shut down a number of pumps at the Sunoco gas station on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge after one woman who filled up there tipped them off about contaminated gas being sold there. “I wouldn’t wish...
Months after deputies raided police department, missing money suddenly found in evidence room
ST. GABRIEL- Missing money tied to a murder case that became the center of an investigation into St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau has been found in the same evidence room that deputies from Iberville Parish searched months ago. The money was found recently according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett...
Louisiana Man Cited and Antlers and Deer Meat Seized for Closed Season Deer Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited and Antlers and Deer Meat Seized for Closed Season Deer Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 16, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Zachary, Louisiana man on August 11 for an alleged deer hunting violation in East Baton Rouge Parish. Darious M....
Louisiana man arrested, 50 mph over speed limit, possessing 150 grams of magic mushrooms
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Joshua Alexander Skal, 32, of Baton Rouge, is currently behind bars in the Assumption Parish Jail after a recent traffic stop on LA 70 East. The traffic stop was initiated by an I.C.E. deputy on Wednesday, August 17. The deputy proceeded to speak with the Baton Rouge man. “During that process, […]
24-Year-Old Najia Doucette Killed In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Tuesday night, a woman was killed after she got out of her car on the interstate to look for something and was hit by another vehicle. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Najia Doucette, said the [..]
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reported on August 15, 2022, that James Travis Johnson, formerly of Pitkin, Louisiana, but now residing in Leesville, Louisiana, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on August 9, 2022, for timber theft and other timber-related charges. On August 11, 2022, he posted a $15,000 bond. He was arrested later that day in Rapides Parish on further timber theft allegations.
A gas station worker got stabbed. OSHA fined the owner for failing to keep a safe workplace.
After an assistant manager got stabbed, federal regulators have fined the owner of Baton Rouge B-Quik gas stations and Benny's car washes $17,403, saying the businesses didn't do enough to protect employees from violence. In the Feb. 6 stabbing at a Greenwell Springs gas station, a Baton Rouge firefighter rushed...
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 17, 2022
Schedule for West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. Transportation. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging,...
Cargill to spend $34 million on Breaux Bridge salt facility
Cargill said it will spend $34 million to modernize its Breaux Bridge salt processing facility, replacing dated equipment and adding safety enhancements. The work will allow the company to retain 70 jobs at the salt evaporation facility in St. Martin Parish. Company officials said the improvements will be made over...
Police capture Louisiana fugitive seen driving same truck allegedly used in burglaries
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Albany Police Department arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, of Walker, on Friday, August 12. “A warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29, 2022, after he was identified and linked to a crime that occurred at the Tractor Supply on Hwy 190, on July 28th,” according to the Tangipahoa […]
Zachary man cited on alleged deer hunting violation; LDWF seizes deer meat, antlers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led state wildlife agents to cite a Zachary man accused of hunting deer during a closed season in East Baton Rouge Parish last Thursday. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the man as 32-year-old Darious M. Johnson. The agency...
22-Year-Old Damarius Melvin Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Greensburg (Greensburg, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a pedestrian crash was reported on Tuesday in St. Helena Parish. The officials stated that Damarius Melvin, 22, was killed in [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
Authorities arrest 1 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested as least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked her into Parish Prison between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, booking records show. The person booked and the counts against her:. Milan Monroe, 20, 10431 Montrachet Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, possession...
Louisiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill from Utilities System
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,700 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
Man jumped into Vermilion River to evade police after kidnapping 8-year-old: Lafayette Police
A Lafayette man jumped into the Vermilion River Wednesday afternoon in an attempt to evade police after he hit his girlfriend, kidnapped her child and fled from authorities, Lafayette Police say. Nathaniel Zeno, 31, was eventually located and arrested in the river, and the 8-year-old boy was located safe in...
