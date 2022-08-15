Read full article on original website
Buckmasters Expo returns to the capital city Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest hunting and outdoor expo in the Southeast is making its way back to Montgomery. The annual Buckmasters Expo starts Friday inside the Montgomery Convention Center. The expo will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Missing Montgomery man found safe
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers have canceled the search for a missing man after he was found safe and unharmed. Chett In, 49, was reported missing Monday by his caregiver after he vanished from his home on Marquette Drive, which is near Perry Hill Road.
Montgomery police, US marshals searching for murder suspect
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for a fugitive wanted for murder. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, these agencies are searching for 34-year-old John Robert Hollon III. He is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and approximately 195 pounds.
Burglary at Pike Drugs Pharmacy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brundidge Police is currently investigating an early morning burglary of a pharmacy. Just after 4:30 a.m. on August 12, 2022, two men broke into the Pike Drugs Pharmacy. The suspects, who had their faces covered, were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of narcotics...
String of break-ins hit east Montgomery businesses
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thieves targeted a number of east Montgomery businesses located next to one another. Now, Montgomery police are on the hunt for the people responsible. Tea Town in Festival Plaza on Vaughn Road just opened Friday. Now they are already having to do repairs thanks to thieves.
Buffalo’s Cafe closes Montgomery location after 1 year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a year in business, Buffalo’s Cafe has permanently closed its only Montgomery location. The Atlanta-based chain opened its first Alabama location in The Shoppes at EastChase in July 2021. A note posted to the doors of the building reads, “We want to thank you...
Funeral arrangements set for longtime Alabama broadcaster Kim Wanous
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Kim Wanous, a longtime fixture in local television for viewers across central Alabama. Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to his family. He was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 but was at home when he died.
Montgomery County sheriff urges business security following recent break-ins
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A string of burglaries across the capital city is grabbing the attention of law enforcement. “This is the time of the year that we normally see our burglary count go up,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham. The county typically sees an increase in burglaries...
Your car has been stolen, but insurance may not cover the theft
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Your car has just been stolen, but you’ve got insurance so you’re covered, right? Maybe not. One Alabama attorney’s office is calling out the state’s department of insurance for an exclusion that could affect many drivers. “You could be walking to your...
Montgomery police searching for missing man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, 49-year-old Chett In was reported missing Monday by his caregiver. He was last seen at his residence in the 4000 block of Marquette Drive, which is near Perry Hill Road. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a U.S. Army camouflage hat.
Arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a homicide investigation from earlier this month. Police say Jimothy Ford, 39, of Prattville is charged with murder. His bail was set at $1.5 million. Ford is suspected in the shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, who...
New MPS superintendent releases 100-day plan for school system
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin J. Brown has released details of his plan for his first 100 days. According to MPS, Brown’s 100-day Listen and Learn Tour is built upon four action points, Review, Identify, Strategize and Engage, or RISE, and there are six overarching goals for ensuring all students reach their full potential:
Man arrested after 3 shootings, including 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A sheriff’s office is identifying the suspect arrested in connection to three shootings, two of which were along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia Wednesday, as Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery. One of the drivers who was shot was flown to a hospital...
City leaders looking to attract new investments in west, south Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mayor Steven Reed and Montgomery Development Director Darryl Washington led a group of community developers, private sector investors and local advocates on a tour of key sites for economic development and revitalization in south and west Montgomery Wednesday. The tour introduced developers to the area and...
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
‘Habitual felony offender’ convicted in 2018 Montgomery murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man will spend the rest of his life behind bars following his capital murder conviction Wednesday. A jury has found David Coleman, 28, guilty in the shooting death of Terry Rodriquez Tallie, which happened in October 2018. Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A hearing to determine costs and restitution is scheduled for Sept. 29, according to court records.
Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A construction worker who was critically injured and later died after an incident in Montgomery County has been identified. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road.
Montgomery mayor proposes $290M budget for fiscal 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed presented a purposed budget for fiscal year 2023 less than two months before the end of the current year. The mayor estimated a total of a $290 million budget, mainly focusing on city employee retention and quality of life improvements for residents.
Man dead after shooting in Luverne Tuesday
LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following a shooting in Luverne Tuesday. According to the Luverne Police Department, officers were called just after 9 p.m. in the area of Liptrot Street after a report of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived in the area, they found a man who had died.
Crash at intersection of U.S. 80, AL 126 closes lanes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County caused lane closures Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S 80 and Alabama 126. Additional details about the crash have not been released. Not...
