MyWabashValley.com
Changes by the weekend
Tropical Atlantic still pretty calm. High of 82 and low of 60 today. No rain again today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a NE wind. Temps are mild. Dew points are pretty nice so the heat index is not a big factor. Water vapor satellite has drier sir over us now. Satellite and radar are all clear here. We stay dry the next two days. Next rain chance starts this weekend and last into early next week. Temps stay nice for several more days. Tonight, clear and 58. Tomorrow, sunny and 84. Nice end to the week and then some rain chances by the weekend.
More nice weather
High of 82 and low of 63 today. No rain again today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a NE wind. Temps are mild. Dew points are lower, so the heat index is not a big factor. Water vapor satellite has drier air over us now. Satellite has more clouds SW of here and we are all clear on radar. We stay dry the next two days. Next rain chance by the weekend and that chance stays into the start of next week. Temps will stay nice for several more days. Tonight, mostly clear and 59. Tomorrow, sunny and 84. Nice to end the week with rain chances by the weekend.
Get your tickets for the Terre Haute Hot Air Balloon Festival
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Terre Haute is getting ready to launch a brand new Hot Air Balloon Festival and now is the time to get your tickets! Organizers tell Good Day Live that if tickets sell out, they will not be available at the gate. Click here for tickets and event details.
Saturn Petcare is helping Clear the Shelters
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Saturn Petcare is donating roughly 250,000 cans of pet food to area shelters that are taking part in Clear the Shelters 2022. Chief Operating Officer Andy Volkl said they’re excited to be able to help the community and local shelters.
The Mill visits GDL with an exciting concert line-up
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – GDL was joined by Kelly and Tim Drake of The Mill with information on all of the exciting events coming up at The Mill Terre Haute.
Pullin’ For ALS: fun family event for a great cause
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Hear how this important event to combat ALS was founded and why in the attached GDL interview. Events take place at the Edgar County Fairgrounds in Paris. Illinois. Admission is $10 – Children 8 and under are FREE! Check out the event...
How to start or grow a small business or side hustle
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – The West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center will host two small business seminars at the upcoming WTWO Career Fair. These seminars are for anyone who wants to start up a business or a side hustle. The seminars will be held August 30 11am and 1pm at the WTWO Career Fair and Expo at the Terre Haute Convention Center.
Black Business Alliance holds its first ever meeting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The newly formed Black Business Alliance held its first ever meeting at the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday evening. The goal of the meeting is to offer networking, connections and a sense of community for local black entrepreneurs. Black Business Alliance Coordinator LT Thompson said that it was […]
