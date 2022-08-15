High of 82 and low of 63 today. No rain again today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a NE wind. Temps are mild. Dew points are lower, so the heat index is not a big factor. Water vapor satellite has drier air over us now. Satellite has more clouds SW of here and we are all clear on radar. We stay dry the next two days. Next rain chance by the weekend and that chance stays into the start of next week. Temps will stay nice for several more days. Tonight, mostly clear and 59. Tomorrow, sunny and 84. Nice to end the week with rain chances by the weekend.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO