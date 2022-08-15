Read full article on original website
Report says Nebraska prison staff shortages increased injuries from fire
Critically low staffing at a Lincoln prison allowed a mattress fire to grow large enough to send four people to the hospital, according to a newly released report. The report, from the Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System, said a Lincoln Correctional Center housing unit for inmates with mental illnesses or a need to be segregated from others was unattended when an inmate started the Oct. 23, 2021, fire.
Nebraska child dies from suspected 'brain-eating amoeba'
A Douglas County child died this week from a suspected infection with the amoeba Naegleria fowleri, which may have been acquired while swimming Sunday in the Elkhorn River, according to the Douglas County Health Department. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conducting further testing to confirm the...
Significant structural issues contributed to delayed opening of Omaha library
OMAHA — As Omaha’s expansive main public library enters its final days, city officials say that a number of factors have raised the cost and delayed the opening of a new downtown library branch in the Old Market. The city is on track to spend just less than...
