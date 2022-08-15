ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Report says Nebraska prison staff shortages increased injuries from fire

Critically low staffing at a Lincoln prison allowed a mattress fire to grow large enough to send four people to the hospital, according to a newly released report. The report, from the Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System, said a Lincoln Correctional Center housing unit for inmates with mental illnesses or a need to be segregated from others was unattended when an inmate started the Oct. 23, 2021, fire.
LINCOLN, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska child dies from suspected 'brain-eating amoeba'

A Douglas County child died this week from a suspected infection with the amoeba Naegleria fowleri, which may have been acquired while swimming Sunday in the Elkhorn River, according to the Douglas County Health Department. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conducting further testing to confirm the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE

