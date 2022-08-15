ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 16

The Wise guy
3d ago

This is horrible that happened to the victims we need to bring back that that’s family in the state of Maryland it has to be Reinstalled bring back the death penalty that is the only way that it’s gonna stop these murders

Reply
14
The Wise guy
3d ago

Useless sensuous murders if it is in Baltimore city it’s Montgomery County if it isn’t Montgomery County PG County if it isn’t that it’s in the Reno County what don’t you understand

Reply
4
Charles Warren
2d ago

The word should be natural life. Who in their right mind add on more time. It is a waste of space on paper. No way can he do two life sentences plus 30 years. Someone should be real.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Wbaltv.com

Dispute over pizza leaves man stabbed and charged with assault

EDGEWOOD, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with second-degree assault after a dispute over a pizza left him stabbed. According to officials, deputies were called to the Papa John's pizza shop in the 1000 block of Woodbridge Center Way for a report of a stabbing.
EDGEWOOD, MD
WTOP

Maryland woman sentenced for role in fraudulent driver’s license scheme

A former worker at the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for her part in a scheme in which people bought fraudulent Maryland driver’s licenses. Marion Rose Payne, 55, of Harwood, Maryland, will also serve three years of supervised release, the Office...
HARWOOD, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Sentences#Murder#Violent Crime
wfmd.com

Man Charged With Shooting Two Frederick Police Officers Found Incompetent To Stand Trial

He was also found to be dangerous. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A suspect charged with shooting two Frederick Police Officers has been found incompetent to stand trial.. The State’s Attorney’s Office says a review hearing was held in Circuit Court on Wednesday for Dominique Lamarr Lewis, 25, where a doctor from the Maryland Department of Health made that determination. Lewis was also found to be dangerous and was committed to the Maryland Health Department for psychiatric treatment.
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man stands trial in death of 5-month-old daughter

BALTIMORE -- A jury trial is now taking place nearly four years after a 5-month-old girl died after suffering trauma to her body in West Baltimore.Her father, Anthony Ford, in now on trial, accused of causing his daughter's death. Brailynn died in October 2018 just days after she was hospitalized with trauma to her body. Ford has been charged with second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and first-degree assault, court records show.On Wednesday, Ford testified he was taking care of his daughter on the day in question and went for a ride in a vehicle...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore woman accused of killing her mother is found not guilty

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore woman who was accused of killing her mother was found not guilty by a city jury Tuesday, her defense attorneys said. On March 6, 2019, firefighters responded to the unit block of S. Morely Street for a fire. Those responding found 50-year-old Tinestta Young dead inside.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Teen arrested for deadly shooting at DC ‘Moechella’ event

A teen is in custody for a deadly shooting near Northwest D.C.’s 14th and U streets after a Juneteenth celebration. A 15-year-old male resident of Northeast D.C. was taken into custody Thursday by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with first-degree murder while armed, D.C. police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy