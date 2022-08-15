Read full article on original website
The Wise guy
3d ago
This is horrible that happened to the victims we need to bring back that that’s family in the state of Maryland it has to be Reinstalled bring back the death penalty that is the only way that it’s gonna stop these murders
Reply
14
The Wise guy
3d ago
Useless sensuous murders if it is in Baltimore city it’s Montgomery County if it isn’t Montgomery County PG County if it isn’t that it’s in the Reno County what don’t you understand
Reply
4
Charles Warren
2d ago
The word should be natural life. Who in their right mind add on more time. It is a waste of space on paper. No way can he do two life sentences plus 30 years. Someone should be real.
Reply(1)
3
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Three accused rapists wanted in crimes against children, MARYLAND'S MOST WANTED
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The sexual abuse of children is reaching families in the Baltimore region. Federal investigators have joined the search for three men accused in separate and unrelated rape cases. Jose Humberto Lemus Lemus. The most recent case involves a 9-year-old child in Anne Arundel County, officials said.
Wbaltv.com
Dispute over pizza leaves man stabbed and charged with assault
EDGEWOOD, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with second-degree assault after a dispute over a pizza left him stabbed. According to officials, deputies were called to the Papa John's pizza shop in the 1000 block of Woodbridge Center Way for a report of a stabbing.
WTOP
Maryland woman sentenced for role in fraudulent driver’s license scheme
A former worker at the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for her part in a scheme in which people bought fraudulent Maryland driver’s licenses. Marion Rose Payne, 55, of Harwood, Maryland, will also serve three years of supervised release, the Office...
Murder Suspect Gets Life In Prison For Murder, Robbery At Waldorf Hotel: State's Attorney
A 33-year-old Maryland man with a lengthy criminal history will likely never be free again after being sentenced for murdering his victim during an armed robbery at a Charles County hotel, the state's attorney announced. Charles County Circuit Court Judge William Greer, Jr. sentenced Marc Carlyle McLaughlin to life in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfmd.com
Man Charged With Shooting Two Frederick Police Officers Found Incompetent To Stand Trial
He was also found to be dangerous. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A suspect charged with shooting two Frederick Police Officers has been found incompetent to stand trial.. The State’s Attorney’s Office says a review hearing was held in Circuit Court on Wednesday for Dominique Lamarr Lewis, 25, where a doctor from the Maryland Department of Health made that determination. Lewis was also found to be dangerous and was committed to the Maryland Health Department for psychiatric treatment.
Two Washington Teens Accused Of Murdering 22-Year-Old Man: Investigators
Two teens are facing murder and other charges following an investigation into a fatal shooting in Maryland last winter. Washington residents Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores, 16, and Cesar De-La-O-Rodriguez, 18, have been arrested and charged for their roles in the Dec. 19, 2021 shooting death of Danis Alcides Salgado-Mata in Rockville.
Baltimore man stands trial in death of 5-month-old daughter
BALTIMORE -- A jury trial is now taking place nearly four years after a 5-month-old girl died after suffering trauma to her body in West Baltimore.Her father, Anthony Ford, in now on trial, accused of causing his daughter's death. Brailynn died in October 2018 just days after she was hospitalized with trauma to her body. Ford has been charged with second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and first-degree assault, court records show.On Wednesday, Ford testified he was taking care of his daughter on the day in question and went for a ride in a vehicle...
bethesdamagazine.com
2 D.C. residents charged with murder in December shooting that killed one, injured two
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 to reflect that two people were charged with murder. Two Washington, D.C., residents, ages 16 and 18, have been charged with murder in the December shooting death of a 22-year-old man outside of a home in the 13000 block of Ashby Road in Rockville.
Woodbridge man arrested, arrested again after escaping police vehicle
While investigating the break-ins, the officers identified a suspect and located him in a wooded area near the 13900 block of Richmond Highway. The suspect, 21-year-old Kender Roberth Velasquez of Woodbridge, was arrested and put into a police vehicle, where he struck and pushed an officer in order to escape the vehicle.
mocoshow.com
18-Year-Old Man And 16-Year-Old Arrested and Charged with the December 2021 Rockville Homicide
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested 16-year-old, Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores of Washington and 18-year-old, Cesar De-La-O-Rodriguez of Washington for the December 19, 2021, homicide that occurred in the 13000 block of Ashby Road in Rockville. On Sunday, December 19, 2021, at...
Police arrest, charge 21-year-old in June murder
A Baltimore 21-year-old has been charged with 1st degree murder in the shooting death of a man on June 15th. The suspect was arrested August 12th
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore woman accused of killing her mother is found not guilty
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore woman who was accused of killing her mother was found not guilty by a city jury Tuesday, her defense attorneys said. On March 6, 2019, firefighters responded to the unit block of S. Morely Street for a fire. Those responding found 50-year-old Tinestta Young dead inside.
Papa John's employee stabs customer who attacked him over missing side items
An unhappy customer at a Harford County Papa John's attacked a store employee last night, who stabbed him with a pizza spear in self-defense, said the Sheriff's Office.
Police ID Maryland Woman Killed In Two-Car Crash In Montgomery County
A Silver Spring woman has been identified as the victim in a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County earlier this month, authorities say. Gity Karamouz, 68, was killed in the collision that occurred near the 500 block of Randolph Road near Hawkesbury Lane, Friday, Aug. 5, according to Montgomery County police.
Rapper No Savage faces lengthy prison sentence from Tysons Corner shooting
A D.C. rapper is facing decades in prison after allegedly firing three shots at Tysons Corner Center during Father's Day Weekend. Even though no one was hurt in the shooting, Fairfax County's top prosecutor believes Noah Settles, also known as No Savage, should be behind bars for a long time.
5 sentenced for running unlicensed assisted living facilities in Baltimore area
Five people who ran unlicensed assisted living facilities around the Baltimore area have been sentenced by the Maryland Attorney General, with the latest operator being sentenced today.
WTOP
Teen arrested for deadly shooting at DC ‘Moechella’ event
A teen is in custody for a deadly shooting near Northwest D.C.’s 14th and U streets after a Juneteenth celebration. A 15-year-old male resident of Northeast D.C. was taken into custody Thursday by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with first-degree murder while armed, D.C. police said.
Driver Asleep In Front Of Prince Frederick Gas Pump Busted With Pot, Narcotics: Sheriff
A Maryland man chose an unfortunate time to take a nap and was busted with a host of drugs after he was found asleep at the wheel for more than an hour at a gas pump in Calvert County. Shady Side resident Michael David Warren II, 26, is facing multiple...
District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Correctional Officers, Inmates, Sentenced In Jessup Max Security Smuggling Scheme
Looks like orange is the new black for over a dozen people sentenced in a federal racketeering conspiracy involving inmates and corrections officers at the Jessup Correctional Institution, officials say. The 15 co-conspirators ran a scheme where both inmates and outside facilitators bribed correctional officers to smuggle in contraband such...
Comments / 16