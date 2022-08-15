Read full article on original website
Related
Black Forest shooting victim & suspect identified
BLACK FOREST, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the victim and suspect of the ongoing death investigation in Black Forest. Deputies have determined the case as a murder-suicide based on evidence and observations from investigations. 50-year-old Breana Tilley was identified as the victim by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. […]
KRDO
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in deadly Security-Widefield shooting identified
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office released the name of the second deputy involved in a deadly shooting that left two people and the suspect dead. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the EPCSO received a 911 call transferred from Fort Carson...
KRDO
Court Docs: El Paso County man asked victim ‘do you want to die’ during assault
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An El Paso County man faces multiple charges, including First Degree Murder. Now, court documents obtained by KRDO shed light on the investigation. On August 15, officers with the Fountain Police Department responded to reports of an overdose in the 9000 block of Squirrel...
KDVR.com
Hours-long Aurora standoff ends with missing fugitive
Police said they were working to arrest a fugitive and issued a shelter-in-place order for residents in the area. Evan Kruegel reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pueblo mom reacts to son being robbed at gunpoint, police arrest one woman
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As three students from South High School were walking home from school on Wednesday afternoon, they were robbed at gunpoint. Multiple suspects took their backpacks, shoes, and phones. Pueblo Police tell 13 Investigates one woman has been arrested and multiple others have been detained and questioned. Thursday, 13 Investigates spoke with The post Pueblo mom reacts to son being robbed at gunpoint, police arrest one woman appeared first on KRDO.
Cañon City police alerts community of new phone scam
CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is warning the community to be alert for scam callers asking for fundraising money. The community is receiving scam calls regarding a fake fundraiser hosted by CCPD, according to a department social media post. “We will not contact you by phone looking for money or […]
KKTV
Busy downtown Colorado Springs intersection back open after fight, person hit by car
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A busy Colorado Springs intersection is back open after a car hit a person, as well an assault. Colorado Springs police responded to Pikes Peak and Tejon around 1:15 a.m. to an assault, and a related auto versus pedestrian crash. Investigation showed the victim exited...
Family begs for tips after hit-and-run crash leaves motorcyclist on life support
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs man is in a medically induced coma after he was hit by a truck Monday morning while riding his motorcycle in the Old North End. The other driver fled the scene and now the motorcyclist's family is looking for tips from the community to bring that person The post Family begs for tips after hit-and-run crash leaves motorcyclist on life support appeared first on KRDO.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRDO
A suspect accused of plotting to hire someone to murder her ex-fiance pleaded not guilty
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The woman accused of plotting to hire someone to murder her ex-fiance in Colorado Springs pleaded not guilty in court today. Venessa Lavaty is facing charges for murder in the first degree-solicitation a class 2 felony. Police say Lavaty's live-in boyfriend turned her in to...
KKTV
Motorcyclist dies after hitting a parked car in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is reporting a motorcyclist died after hitting a parked car. The fatal crash happened Thursday morning at about 7:12. According to police, the rider “failed to navigate” a right turn in the 1100 block of Old Dutch Mill Road. The area is on the north side of the city just south of Garden of the Gods Road between I-25 and Centennial Boulevard. The motorcyclist then hit a parked car and died at the scene.
Man arrested after woman found dead in El Paso County
A 62-year-old man has been arrested for First Degree Murder after Fountain Police Department found a woman dead in the 9000 block of Squirrel Creek Road.
El Paso County commissioners approve $2 million in upgrades for two busy intersections in Security-Widefield
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Increased safety for drivers and pedestrians, as well as reduced street flooding, are objectives of a project approved for the Security-Widefield community southeast of Colorado Springs. KRDO County commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to approve spending around $2 million to improve two busy intersections -- at Main Street and Security The post El Paso County commissioners approve $2 million in upgrades for two busy intersections in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pueblo man handcuffs theft suspect to his truck, waits for police to arrive in ‘citizens arrest’
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — When officers responded to a call for service on Aug. 15, they were met with a man handcuffed to a truck and another man saying he just performed a "citizens arrest." The suspect, Nicholas Quintana, was suspected of stealing tools from a local Home Depot. The arresting citizen, Luke Wodiuk, told The post Pueblo man handcuffs theft suspect to his truck, waits for police to arrive in ‘citizens arrest’ appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
2nd bank robbery in 3 days reported in northwest Colorado Springs
DENVER (KKTV) - For the second time in three days, a crook robbed a bank in broad daylight in northwest Colorado Springs. Like the crime reported Monday, the bank hit Wednesday is located along Garden of the Gods Road. Police have not released the name of the bank, just that it was located in the 1300 block. Monday’s robbery happened at the U.S. Bank just down the street in the 1100 block.
KKTV
Colorado Springs man sentenced for planning to deal heroin
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man who was planning on dealing heroin took a plea deal this week. On Tuesday, the Department of Justice shared details with the public on the sentence for 41-year-old Matthew Vernon that was handed out last week. On Friday, Vernon was sentenced to 10 years in prison along with four years supervised release.
KKTV
El Paso County teen reported missing again
FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Lillian Enyeart was reported as a runaway Monday evening, hours after she was found safe after previously going missing. “At around 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 15, she was reported to have...
Colorado Man Arrested Robbing Florida Convenience Store Says “It Won’t Happen Again”
A Colorado man was taken into custody Tuesday for the robbery of a Fort Walton Beach area convenience store on August 14th. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Ryan Cardwell-Belshe of Colorado Springs has been charged with robbery without a weapon. Investigators say
iheart.com
Joe Kenda Retired Colorado Springs Police Lt. The Host of "Homicide Hunter"
Joe Kenda is a retired Colorado Springs Police lieutenant and detective. He's the host of "Homicide Hunter" on Investigation Discovery (and streaming on Discovery+) which has had a remarkable 9 seasons so far. His new series, Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up is three theatrical-length specials focusing on complex cases. The first premieres tonight (8/17) at 7 PM MT and is about the 1987 murder of a 20-year-old active-duty soldier named Darlene Krashoc and the decades of persistence leading to the discovery of her killer. (See the trailer just below)
KRDO
On and off ramps of Exit 98A by Runyon Field close in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is responding to a serious traffic accident. The on and off ramps of Exit 98A by Runyon Field are closed, according to PPD. They are asking drivers to avoid the area but say that I-25 is still open. Article Topic Follows:...
KKTV
Police called to a shots fired report at Evansville apartments
Andrew Peery was a deputy for six years with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Funeral and procession for fallen Colorado Deputy Andrew Peery. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Updated: 21 hours ago. El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery was laid to rest on 8/15/22. Funeral video courtesy New...
Comments / 0