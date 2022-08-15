ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Black Forest shooting victim & suspect identified

BLACK FOREST, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the victim and suspect of the ongoing death investigation in Black Forest. Deputies have determined the case as a murder-suicide based on evidence and observations from investigations. 50-year-old Breana Tilley was identified as the victim by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. […]
BLACK FOREST, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
City
Glen Haven, CO
City
Greeley, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo mom reacts to son being robbed at gunpoint, police arrest one woman

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As three students from South High School were walking home from school on Wednesday afternoon, they were robbed at gunpoint. Multiple suspects took their backpacks, shoes, and phones. Pueblo Police tell 13 Investigates one woman has been arrested and multiple others have been detained and questioned. Thursday, 13 Investigates spoke with The post Pueblo mom reacts to son being robbed at gunpoint, police arrest one woman appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Cañon City police alerts community of new phone scam

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is warning the community to be alert for scam callers asking for fundraising money. The community is receiving scam calls regarding a fake fundraiser hosted by CCPD, according to a department social media post. “We will not contact you by phone looking for money or […]
CANON CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Family begs for tips after hit-and-run crash leaves motorcyclist on life support

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs man is in a medically induced coma after he was hit by a truck Monday morning while riding his motorcycle in the Old North End. The other driver fled the scene and now the motorcyclist's family is looking for tips from the community to bring that person The post Family begs for tips after hit-and-run crash leaves motorcyclist on life support appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Flash Flood#Line Of Duty#Donut Shop#Doj#Community
KKTV

Motorcyclist dies after hitting a parked car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is reporting a motorcyclist died after hitting a parked car. The fatal crash happened Thursday morning at about 7:12. According to police, the rider “failed to navigate” a right turn in the 1100 block of Old Dutch Mill Road. The area is on the north side of the city just south of Garden of the Gods Road between I-25 and Centennial Boulevard. The motorcyclist then hit a parked car and died at the scene.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County commissioners approve $2 million in upgrades for two busy intersections in Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Increased safety for drivers and pedestrians, as well as reduced street flooding, are objectives of a project approved for the Security-Widefield community southeast of Colorado Springs. KRDO County commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to approve spending around $2 million to improve two busy intersections -- at Main Street and Security The post El Paso County commissioners approve $2 million in upgrades for two busy intersections in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo man handcuffs theft suspect to his truck, waits for police to arrive in ‘citizens arrest’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — When officers responded to a call for service on Aug. 15, they were met with a man handcuffed to a truck and another man saying he just performed a "citizens arrest." The suspect, Nicholas Quintana, was suspected of stealing tools from a local Home Depot. The arresting citizen, Luke Wodiuk, told The post Pueblo man handcuffs theft suspect to his truck, waits for police to arrive in ‘citizens arrest’ appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

2nd bank robbery in 3 days reported in northwest Colorado Springs

DENVER (KKTV) - For the second time in three days, a crook robbed a bank in broad daylight in northwest Colorado Springs. Like the crime reported Monday, the bank hit Wednesday is located along Garden of the Gods Road. Police have not released the name of the bank, just that it was located in the 1300 block. Monday’s robbery happened at the U.S. Bank just down the street in the 1100 block.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs man sentenced for planning to deal heroin

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man who was planning on dealing heroin took a plea deal this week. On Tuesday, the Department of Justice shared details with the public on the sentence for 41-year-old Matthew Vernon that was handed out last week. On Friday, Vernon was sentenced to 10 years in prison along with four years supervised release.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

El Paso County teen reported missing again

FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Lillian Enyeart was reported as a runaway Monday evening, hours after she was found safe after previously going missing. “At around 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 15, she was reported to have...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
iheart.com

Joe Kenda Retired Colorado Springs Police Lt. The Host of "Homicide Hunter"

Joe Kenda is a retired Colorado Springs Police lieutenant and detective. He's the host of "Homicide Hunter" on Investigation Discovery (and streaming on Discovery+) which has had a remarkable 9 seasons so far. His new series, Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up is three theatrical-length specials focusing on complex cases. The first premieres tonight (8/17) at 7 PM MT and is about the 1987 murder of a 20-year-old active-duty soldier named Darlene Krashoc and the decades of persistence leading to the discovery of her killer. (See the trailer just below)
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

On and off ramps of Exit 98A by Runyon Field close in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is responding to a serious traffic accident. The on and off ramps of Exit 98A by Runyon Field are closed, according to PPD. They are asking drivers to avoid the area but say that I-25 is still open. Article Topic Follows:...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Police called to a shots fired report at Evansville apartments

Andrew Peery was a deputy for six years with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Funeral and procession for fallen Colorado Deputy Andrew Peery. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Updated: 21 hours ago. El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery was laid to rest on 8/15/22. Funeral video courtesy New...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy