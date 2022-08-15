Read full article on original website
evil _one
1d ago
he should have been arrested for abuse of a prisoner if it was the other way around the prisoner would have been charged. call the Mayor and town council I bet they are all related and watch each other's backs so nothing will come of it
2
Vermont sheriff’s captain investigated for kicking detainee in groin
ST. ALBANS, Vt. — A sheriff’s office captain who is campaigning to become sheriff is under investigation for kicking a man who was in custody. Capt. John Grismore, of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, has been placed on administrative leave. According to a video of the incident...
