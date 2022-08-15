Read full article on original website
Landon's Legacy elated about Miracle Field's opening in Billings
The grand opening is set for 5:00 p.m. to show off an all-inclusive baseball field will allow anyone with physical or mental disabilities to play the game on a safe surface.
KULR8
Local Officials Working to Address Referee Shortage This Fall
High school football teams across the state are gearing up for the start of the season. Last week, a group of Montana high school officials met to begin preparing for the season as well. The group at the meeting were some of the nearly 50 referees that are part of...
Adorable Puppy Needs a Home in Billings, as Does 3-Legged Dog
Our featured Wet Nose this week is an 8-week-old puppy named Leo, who is full of personality. He's a Boxer mix and looking for his person now at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Here's what our friends at YVAS have to say about this adorable young pup:. Leo is a...
yourbigsky.com
Jodie Drange makes the science of ag magical
Jodie Drange is the Owner of Drange Apiary in Laurel and she’s passionate about helping us all understand the importance and value of agriculture in our everyday lives. “Did you know many of our body lotions have beeswax in them? And Montana is the largest producer of chic peas?” Drange said. “I love teaching about the incredible ways ag is intertwined in our every day lives. I advocate strongly for everyone, at any age, to think about what goes into every product we use,” said Drange.
yourbigsky.com
Hello, Montana – Red Lodge City Pool
Al Boomer talks about all the brand new updates at the Red Lodge City Pool. After a two-year closure, the pool is open again with a brand new pool, a new pool house, slides, and a splash deck. The Red Lodge City pool is open for lap swims from 8 a.m. to noon and open swim from noon to 5 p.m. The pool is a great spot to visit before the end of summer!
yourbigsky.com
Royal Johnson Forum 2022 starts Sept. 14
The 2022 Royal Johnson Forum starts on September 14, hosted by the Billings Public Library Foundation, Montana State University Billings, and Yellowstone Public Radio. The day is full of knowledge and discussion of timely issues in the Treasure State. It is an event celebrating 50 years of the Montana constitution. The Royal Johnson Forum is a way to gather community members, discuss important topics relevant to Montana, and hear different perspectives on issues that could spark positive change. Guests can come with the purchase of tickets to events throughout the day or attend a panel discussion with Montana leaders that is free of charge.
Popular Bozeman Band Joins Famous Grammy-Winning Musicians
A Bozeman-based bluegrass band joined a Grammy-winning artist on stage at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater last Wednesday. Billy Strings played two sold-out shows at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater on August 9 & 10. If you're not familiar with Billy Strings, the band has earned a reputation for being one of the best touring acts in the country. They have sold out almost every show on their summer tour.
Montana teen travels country with her prize-winning steer
It's all part of a winning formula for 16-year-old Kaydin Kumpula as she travels the country with a can of cattle hairspray and her coach, Dan Vanek.
Montana Man Is The Voice To Some Of Our Favorite Pixar Characters
It's no surprise when we mention the word Montana these days, people automatically go to the series Yellowstone. Which who wouldn't, I mean it is entering it's 5th season and has spin off's being filmed at this moment in Butte, Helena, and Missoula. One thing people do not realize, is...
Montana’s Ice Caves, a Cool Way to Chill Before Summer Ends
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recently released the July - August 2022 issue of their publication, Montana Outdoors. The special edition is available on newsstands everywhere for $4.50, or you can view the online version HERE for free. It's been nearly a decade since they released the first special edition of the publication, which features 100 things to "see, do and learn to fully experience Montana's mountains, rivers, state parks, trails, wildlife, and fisheries."
yourbigsky.com
Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County
A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
Busy Intersection on Billings West End Could Be Messy Beginning Monday
Lane widening and traffic signal work will begin next week around one of the busiest intersections on Billings' west end, which could have traffic snarled in the area for the next month and a half. According to the post on the City of Billings Public Works Facebook page, crews will...
LOOK: New Billings Businesses Now Open, More Coming Soon
Construction is nearing completion on some new businesses in Billings, with several other properties already having their openings in the Magic City. Here are some stores, restaurants, and coffee shops that have opened, or plan to be open before the end of 2022:. New Goodwill location now open in downtown...
14-year-old drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff-Coroner tells MTN that a 14-year-old Laurel boy died from complications from drowning Tuesday.
‘Things Are Crazy & Getting Out of Hand': MontanaFair Shooting is Concerning
So we are still trying to figure out all the details about what happened last night at the fair. Apparently, there was a shooting between some youth that sent a person to the hospital. Right away a couple of questions come to mind. Number one, they have metal detectors that...
Montana nursing homes in crisis amid staff shortage, funding deficit
Seven Montana nursing homes have closed in 2022, with more expected. Already dealing with a staff shortage, providers are asking why lawmakers aren't providing funds to fix the problem.
KULR8
Sentencing handed down for man charged with starting Robertson Draw Fire
BILLINGS, Mont. - The man who started the Robertson Draw Fire that burned nearly 30,000 acres was sentenced Wednesday. John Lightburn, 55, was arrested and charged with causing the fire. Lightburn reportedly said he was riding a dirt bike near the base of the mountains on a forest service line,...
Witnesses describe chaotic scene after MontanaFair shooting in Billings
It was frightening for hundreds of families as shots rang out on the midway of the MontanaFair at MetraPark. A flood of people poured out of the gates while others hid on the fairgrounds.
yourbigsky.com
Only 2 weeks left to apply for MT flood assistance
Montanans affected by the June flooding and severe storms have until August 29 to apply for FEMA individual disaster assistance. The press release from FEMA and Montana DES said two disaster recovery centers are open to help with applications. The following lists two locations of recovery centers:. United Way of...
Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case
Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
