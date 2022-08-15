ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Local Officials Working to Address Referee Shortage This Fall

High school football teams across the state are gearing up for the start of the season. Last week, a group of Montana high school officials met to begin preparing for the season as well. The group at the meeting were some of the nearly 50 referees that are part of...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Jodie Drange makes the science of ag magical

Jodie Drange is the Owner of Drange Apiary in Laurel and she’s passionate about helping us all understand the importance and value of agriculture in our everyday lives. “Did you know many of our body lotions have beeswax in them? And Montana is the largest producer of chic peas?” Drange said. “I love teaching about the incredible ways ag is intertwined in our every day lives. I advocate strongly for everyone, at any age, to think about what goes into every product we use,” said Drange.
LAUREL, MT
Billings, MT
Billings, MT
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – Red Lodge City Pool

Al Boomer talks about all the brand new updates at the Red Lodge City Pool. After a two-year closure, the pool is open again with a brand new pool, a new pool house, slides, and a splash deck. The Red Lodge City pool is open for lap swims from 8 a.m. to noon and open swim from noon to 5 p.m. The pool is a great spot to visit before the end of summer!
RED LODGE, MT
yourbigsky.com

Royal Johnson Forum 2022 starts Sept. 14

The 2022 Royal Johnson Forum starts on September 14, hosted by the Billings Public Library Foundation, Montana State University Billings, and Yellowstone Public Radio. The day is full of knowledge and discussion of timely issues in the Treasure State. It is an event celebrating 50 years of the Montana constitution. The Royal Johnson Forum is a way to gather community members, discuss important topics relevant to Montana, and hear different perspectives on issues that could spark positive change. Guests can come with the purchase of tickets to events throughout the day or attend a panel discussion with Montana leaders that is free of charge.
BILLINGS, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Popular Bozeman Band Joins Famous Grammy-Winning Musicians

A Bozeman-based bluegrass band joined a Grammy-winning artist on stage at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater last Wednesday. Billy Strings played two sold-out shows at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater on August 9 & 10. If you're not familiar with Billy Strings, the band has earned a reputation for being one of the best touring acts in the country. They have sold out almost every show on their summer tour.
BOZEMAN, MT
Montana Talks

Montana’s Ice Caves, a Cool Way to Chill Before Summer Ends

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recently released the July - August 2022 issue of their publication, Montana Outdoors. The special edition is available on newsstands everywhere for $4.50, or you can view the online version HERE for free. It's been nearly a decade since they released the first special edition of the publication, which features 100 things to "see, do and learn to fully experience Montana's mountains, rivers, state parks, trails, wildlife, and fisheries."
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County

A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
yourbigsky.com

Only 2 weeks left to apply for MT flood assistance

Montanans affected by the June flooding and severe storms have until August 29 to apply for FEMA individual disaster assistance. The press release from FEMA and Montana DES said two disaster recovery centers are open to help with applications. The following lists two locations of recovery centers:. United Way of...
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case

Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
MONTANA STATE

