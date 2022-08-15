Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew C. WoodruffWilliston, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida firefighters rescue dog trapped underground for several hours
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters in Central Florida rescued a dog over the weekend that had been trapped underground and tangled in roots for several hours. Lake County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene after a resident called for help for a dog named Fia. Crews Engine 111 and...
Lake County firefighters rescue dog trapped underground, tangled in roots
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Lake County worked over the weekend to rescue a trapped dog. First responders were called out for a “citizen assist” call for a dog named Fia. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Firefighters said Fia was trapped underground for...
WCJB
Car thief drives through yards, fences while fleeing OPD officers
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department has released video of a high-speed vehicle chase involving reckless driving and property damage. Officers say on Aug. 11 at 8:30 a.m., Dale Shrewsbury, 35, stole a car from a home in Northeast Ocala. Less than an hour later, officers spotted the vehicle on East Silver Springs Boulevard.
WESH
Ocala woman says she was bombarded by people wanting to rent her new home
OCALA, Fla. — An Ocala woman says at one point her yard was filled with people wanting to rent her new home. She had just bought it. Fearing this was all a big scam, she called law enforcement. "At first, I was like, huh?” said Shawn Mincy. "One guy...
ocala-news.com
City Of Belleview Water Tower At Sunset
Check out this view of the City of Belleview water tower as the sun sets behind the trees. Thanks to Kevin Robert for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Person airlifted after shots fired at Central Florida ‘internet gaming establishment,’ deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — One person was flown to the hospital Wednesday after being shot at an “internet gaming establishment,” according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 37400 block of...
ocala-news.com
Lillian Bryant Park and splash pad to close for scheduled repairs
The City of Ocala has announced that Lillian Bryant Park and its splash pad will close beginning on Tuesday, September 6 through Saturday, September 10 due to a gas line repair. The park, which is located at 2200 NW 17th Place, will reopen to the public on Sunday, September 11.
villages-news.com
New Winn-Dixie grocery store to be built at busy intersection next door to The Villages
A new Winn-Dixie grocery store will be built at a busy intersection next door to The Villages. The new grocery store, which will include a liquor store, will be built at the corner of County Road 466A at Micro Racetrack Road. Located in Lake County, the new Winn-Dixie will be...
click orlando
Wildfire smoke may impact I-95 traffic in Flagler County, troopers say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A wildfire sprang up near Interstate 95 Wednesday afternoon, possibly impacting traffic along the highway in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the fire is near the stretch of mile markers 285 to 287 on Interstate 95, and smoke signs have...
Dogs, cats rescued from 'filthy' North Florida home, deputies say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly 50 cats and dogs were rescued from a property in Lake Butler this week, according to The Union County Sheriff’s Office. The Union County Animal Control requested the assistance of the ASPCA to save the animals from a home off State Road 121. Union...
villages-news.com
Intoxicated man arrested after causing disturbance at wineshop in The Villages
An intoxicated man was arrested after causing a disturbance at a wineshop in The Villages. Thomas Andrew Edel, 57, of Summerfield, appeared to be intoxicated and was asked several times Tuesday to leave The Corkscrew located on Main Street in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers were summoned at about 6 p.m.
WCJB
Hundreds of Ocala residents apply for assistance due to increasing utility costs
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 250 residents in Ocala asked for help due to the increasing costs of their Ocala Electric Utility bill. The nonprofit, Central Florida Community Action Agency assists low-income households with making ends meet. Romana Williamson the City of Ocala’s community engagement coordinator spoke on how...
villages-news.com
Villager picking up mail at postal station attacked by woman screaming obscenities
A Villager picking up his mail at a postal station was attacked by a woman screaming obscenities. The man was at the Sugar Cane Postal Station in the Village of Fenney at about 3 p.m. Monday when 68-year-old Roberta Ann Kirby of the Village of Fenney “came across the parking lot screaming obscenities,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She was screaming at him “to never put his hands on her again,” the report said.
ocala-news.com
FHP seeking help to identify hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian in Walmart parking lot
The Florida Highway Patrol is turning to the public to help identify a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian on Thursday morning in a Walmart parking lot in Marion County. Shortly after 10:45 a.m., a 39-year-old man from Ocala was walking in a northwesterly direction in the parking lot of...
click orlando
VIDEO: Officers chase stolen vehicle through Marion County, police say
OCALA, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department released dashboard camera footage Wednesday showing a car chase last week that police said ran throughout Marion County. After a person in Ocala left their Mazda unlocked with the keys inside while visiting a friend’s home, Dale Shrewsbury, 35, got into the Mazda and stole it, police said.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Animal Services waiving adoption, holding fees during ‘Clear the Shelter’ campaign
Marion County Animal Services, along with shelters across the country, are participating in this month’s ‘Clear the Shelter’ campaign, and all adoption and holding fees are being waived through Wednesday, August 31. The annual pet adoption and shelter donation campaign is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division...
WESH
1 person shot at Lake County internet gaming establishment during robbery, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — One person was shot in an armed robbery in Lake County Wednesday night. The shooting and robbery happened at about 6:30 p.m. at 37415 State Road 19 in Dona Vista. According to deputies, a black male suspect came into the business and started firing, striking...
ocala-news.com
Marion County school bus rear-ends pickup truck in Ocala
No injuries were reported after a Marion County school bus rear-ended a pickup truck on SE 3rd Avenue in Ocala on Thursday morning. Shortly before 7:45 a.m., a pickup truck being driven by a 43-year-old man from Belleview was traveling northbound on SE 3rd Avenue. A school bus, driven by a 33-year-old woman from Ocala, was also traveling northbound behind the truck.
WESH
Terrifying video shows brutal winds, transformer explosion during Central Florida storm
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Wild weather moved through Central Florida on Wednesday. Jaclyn Trinkl and Jamison Wrigley from Orange City captured incredible video on their Ring camera. The video shows heavy rain being driven by strong winds. Then a transformer explodes, sending a cloud of smoke and flames right...
WCJB
More nurses join in lawsuit against Marion County hospital after active shooter exercise gets too real
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More nurses are filing suit against AdventHealth Ocala following a frightening training exercise. Chelsea Barker, Danika Bueno, and Alisa Coffey say they were part of the training last November at AdventHealth Timber Ridge when a man with a gun burst into the room. They say the...
