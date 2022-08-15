ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

WCJB

Car thief drives through yards, fences while fleeing OPD officers

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department has released video of a high-speed vehicle chase involving reckless driving and property damage. Officers say on Aug. 11 at 8:30 a.m., Dale Shrewsbury, 35, stole a car from a home in Northeast Ocala. Less than an hour later, officers spotted the vehicle on East Silver Springs Boulevard.
ocala-news.com

City Of Belleview Water Tower At Sunset

Check out this view of the City of Belleview water tower as the sun sets behind the trees. Thanks to Kevin Robert for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com

Lillian Bryant Park and splash pad to close for scheduled repairs

The City of Ocala has announced that Lillian Bryant Park and its splash pad will close beginning on Tuesday, September 6 through Saturday, September 10 due to a gas line repair. The park, which is located at 2200 NW 17th Place, will reopen to the public on Sunday, September 11.
villages-news.com

Intoxicated man arrested after causing disturbance at wineshop in The Villages

An intoxicated man was arrested after causing a disturbance at a wineshop in The Villages. Thomas Andrew Edel, 57, of Summerfield, appeared to be intoxicated and was asked several times Tuesday to leave The Corkscrew located on Main Street in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers were summoned at about 6 p.m.
WCJB

Hundreds of Ocala residents apply for assistance due to increasing utility costs

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 250 residents in Ocala asked for help due to the increasing costs of their Ocala Electric Utility bill. The nonprofit, Central Florida Community Action Agency assists low-income households with making ends meet. Romana Williamson the City of Ocala’s community engagement coordinator spoke on how...
villages-news.com

Villager picking up mail at postal station attacked by woman screaming obscenities

A Villager picking up his mail at a postal station was attacked by a woman screaming obscenities. The man was at the Sugar Cane Postal Station in the Village of Fenney at about 3 p.m. Monday when 68-year-old Roberta Ann Kirby of the Village of Fenney “came across the parking lot screaming obscenities,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She was screaming at him “to never put his hands on her again,” the report said.
click orlando

VIDEO: Officers chase stolen vehicle through Marion County, police say

OCALA, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department released dashboard camera footage Wednesday showing a car chase last week that police said ran throughout Marion County. After a person in Ocala left their Mazda unlocked with the keys inside while visiting a friend’s home, Dale Shrewsbury, 35, got into the Mazda and stole it, police said.
ocala-news.com

Marion County school bus rear-ends pickup truck in Ocala

No injuries were reported after a Marion County school bus rear-ended a pickup truck on SE 3rd Avenue in Ocala on Thursday morning. Shortly before 7:45 a.m., a pickup truck being driven by a 43-year-old man from Belleview was traveling northbound on SE 3rd Avenue. A school bus, driven by a 33-year-old woman from Ocala, was also traveling northbound behind the truck.
