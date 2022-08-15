Read full article on original website
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew C. WoodruffWilliston, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
ocala-news.com
Lillian Bryant Park and splash pad to close for scheduled repairs
The City of Ocala has announced that Lillian Bryant Park and its splash pad will close beginning on Tuesday, September 6 through Saturday, September 10 due to a gas line repair. The park, which is located at 2200 NW 17th Place, will reopen to the public on Sunday, September 11.
WCJB
Ocala will have two meetings to discuss the proposed golf cart map expansion
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is hosting two meetings on the proposed golf cart map expansion. The meetings will be at noon and at 5:30. They will both be held at Brick City Center for the Arts at 23 SW Broadway St. These meetings will cover the...
ocala-news.com
Marion County resident shares thoughts on positive aspects of growth
Stop complaining about the growth in Ocala. There are plenty of positives to growth. I don’t understand why the folks in Ocala complain about the growth. I’m sure they shop in the stores that growth created. I’m sure they gladly eat in the restaurants that growth brought to Ocala. There are way better choices for doctors and dentists. Let’s not forget the many movie theaters that growth created.
ocala-news.com
City Of Belleview Water Tower At Sunset
Check out this view of the City of Belleview water tower as the sun sets behind the trees. Thanks to Kevin Robert for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WESH
Terrifying video shows brutal winds, transformer explosion during Central Florida storm
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Wild weather moved through Central Florida on Wednesday. Jaclyn Trinkl and Jamison Wrigley from Orange City captured incredible video on their Ring camera. The video shows heavy rain being driven by strong winds. Then a transformer explodes, sending a cloud of smoke and flames right...
WCJB
Hundreds of Ocala residents apply for assistance due to increasing utility costs
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 250 residents in Ocala asked for help due to the increasing costs of their Ocala Electric Utility bill. The nonprofit, Central Florida Community Action Agency assists low-income households with making ends meet. Romana Williamson the City of Ocala’s community engagement coordinator spoke on how...
WCJB
Central Florida Community Action Agency will have a two-day outreach event
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Central Florida Community Action Agency hosts two-day outreach for Ocala Electric Utilities customers. The event is Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It will be held at the Ed Croskey Recreational Facility. Its located at 1510 NW 4th St in Ocala. They would...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Animal Services waiving adoption, holding fees during ‘Clear the Shelter’ campaign
Marion County Animal Services, along with shelters across the country, are participating in this month’s ‘Clear the Shelter’ campaign, and all adoption and holding fees are being waived through Wednesday, August 31. The annual pet adoption and shelter donation campaign is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division...
ocala-news.com
Fort King National Historic Landmark hosting free landscaping class
The Fort King National Historic Landmark is hosting another installment of its ‘Classroom in the Garden’ series this weekend which will teach participants how to have an attractive and low-maintenance landscape. The gardening class will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 20 at the Fort King National...
fox35orlando.com
Gator eats gator: Paddleboarder records alligator's cannibalistic behavior
Video recorded by a paddleboarder in Florida shows a massive alligator having another gator as a snack. Tammy Shaw said she was paddling on Silver Springs in Marion County earlier this month when she spotted an approximately 11-foot alligator that was about the length of her paddleboard. Shaw said the gator was not shy about a recent kill.
Citrus County Chronicle
Roundabout hurting business at corner store
It’s 3:30 p.m. on a Monday afternoon at DesChamps Corner gas station/convenience store in Brooksville and the place is empty. “Usually right now, we would be slammed,” said store manager Athena Kennedy. One look out the windows gives the reason why: The store is surrounded by trucks, construction...
villages-news.com
A theory about ‘mold’ on homes in The Villages
I have a friend who lives in The Villages and bought a home a couple of years ago so I keep updated on The Villages news and I asked is it really mold on the houses? From the photos it looks more like moss developing on the north side of the house. Not sure, not there, but I would question the mold situation. I have a vinyl fence around my home here in Port St Lucie and it turns green and it’s not mold it is mildew because it’s on north side of the fence.
Community leaders to talk negative impacts of northern Turnpike extension
OCALA, Fla. — Community leaders from Citrus, Levy, Marion and Sumter counties will talk Tuesday about their fight against a Turnpike project. The group calls their effort the “No Roads To Ruin” campaign. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Recently, the Florida Department of Transportation...
ocala-news.com
‘Kayak & Koffee’ event heading to Rainbow River in September
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s monthly kayaking program will take paddlers on a trip down the scenic Rainbow River in September. The event, which is part of the Kayak & Koffee series, will be held on Saturday, September 10. Participants will meet at Brick City Adventure Park (1211 SE 22nd Road in Ocala) at 7:45 a.m., and transportation will then be provided to the event.
Villages Daily Sun
Longtime Community Watch employees protect residents
Don Berry says goodnight to everyone who passes through the Village Alhambra gate during his overnight shift. He and resident David Parris have spent a combined 46 years serving as extra eyes and ears in The Villages as Community Watch gate attendants. While their primary jobs are traffic control, their...
WCJB
More nurses join in lawsuit against Marion County hospital after active shooter exercise gets too real
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More nurses are filing suit against AdventHealth Ocala following a frightening training exercise. Chelsea Barker, Danika Bueno, and Alisa Coffey say they were part of the training last November at AdventHealth Timber Ridge when a man with a gun burst into the room. They say the...
ocala-news.com
Double Rainbow Over Farm In Ocala Park Estates
The double rainbow was captured while mowing a farm in Ocala Park Estates of Northwest Ocala. Thanks to Donna Candow for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
theapopkavoice.com
Photo of overcrowded hallway at Apopka High School triggers response from local activist
Rod Olsen is an Apopka resident and local activist that often speaks before the City Council and the Rock Springs Homeowners Association. He is a former RSR HOA President and a moderator of mayoral and city commission debates over the last couple of election cycles. But his passion is clearly...
WCJB
Residents rally against Northern Turnpike Extension following victory
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has paused plans to build a toll road through North Central Florida, on Tuesday community leaders held a rally to make sure the plan doesn’t return. Organizers of the ‘no roads to ruin’ campaign held a news conference to address...
WCJB
Farm Share will host a food distribution
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is distributing food in the Gainesville area. Recipients can receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. This event will run from 8 a.m. until supplies are no longer available. It will be held at CR 405 in Inglis. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
