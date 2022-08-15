ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ocala-news.com

Lillian Bryant Park and splash pad to close for scheduled repairs

The City of Ocala has announced that Lillian Bryant Park and its splash pad will close beginning on Tuesday, September 6 through Saturday, September 10 due to a gas line repair. The park, which is located at 2200 NW 17th Place, will reopen to the public on Sunday, September 11.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County resident shares thoughts on positive aspects of growth

Stop complaining about the growth in Ocala. There are plenty of positives to growth. I don’t understand why the folks in Ocala complain about the growth. I’m sure they shop in the stores that growth created. I’m sure they gladly eat in the restaurants that growth brought to Ocala. There are way better choices for doctors and dentists. Let’s not forget the many movie theaters that growth created.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

City Of Belleview Water Tower At Sunset

Check out this view of the City of Belleview water tower as the sun sets behind the trees. Thanks to Kevin Robert for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
BELLEVIEW, FL
WCJB

Hundreds of Ocala residents apply for assistance due to increasing utility costs

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 250 residents in Ocala asked for help due to the increasing costs of their Ocala Electric Utility bill. The nonprofit, Central Florida Community Action Agency assists low-income households with making ends meet. Romana Williamson the City of Ocala’s community engagement coordinator spoke on how...
OCALA, FL
Ocala, FL
ocala-news.com

Fort King National Historic Landmark hosting free landscaping class

The Fort King National Historic Landmark is hosting another installment of its ‘Classroom in the Garden’ series this weekend which will teach participants how to have an attractive and low-maintenance landscape. The gardening class will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 20 at the Fort King National...
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Gator eats gator: Paddleboarder records alligator's cannibalistic behavior

Video recorded by a paddleboarder in Florida shows a massive alligator having another gator as a snack. Tammy Shaw said she was paddling on Silver Springs in Marion County earlier this month when she spotted an approximately 11-foot alligator that was about the length of her paddleboard. Shaw said the gator was not shy about a recent kill.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Roundabout hurting business at corner store

It’s 3:30 p.m. on a Monday afternoon at DesChamps Corner gas station/convenience store in Brooksville and the place is empty. “Usually right now, we would be slammed,” said store manager Athena Kennedy. One look out the windows gives the reason why: The store is surrounded by trucks, construction...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

A theory about ‘mold’ on homes in The Villages

I have a friend who lives in The Villages and bought a home a couple of years ago so I keep updated on The Villages news and I asked is it really mold on the houses? From the photos it looks more like moss developing on the north side of the house. Not sure, not there, but I would question the mold situation. I have a vinyl fence around my home here in Port St Lucie and it turns green and it’s not mold it is mildew because it’s on north side of the fence.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

‘Kayak & Koffee’ event heading to Rainbow River in September

The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s monthly kayaking program will take paddlers on a trip down the scenic Rainbow River in September. The event, which is part of the Kayak & Koffee series, will be held on Saturday, September 10. Participants will meet at Brick City Adventure Park (1211 SE 22nd Road in Ocala) at 7:45 a.m., and transportation will then be provided to the event.
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Longtime Community Watch employees protect residents

Don Berry says goodnight to everyone who passes through the Village Alhambra gate during his overnight shift. He and resident David Parris have spent a combined 46 years serving as extra eyes and ears in The Villages as Community Watch gate attendants. While their primary jobs are traffic control, their...
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Double Rainbow Over Farm In Ocala Park Estates

The double rainbow was captured while mowing a farm in Ocala Park Estates of Northwest Ocala. Thanks to Donna Candow for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB

Farm Share will host a food distribution

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is distributing food in the Gainesville area. Recipients can receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. This event will run from 8 a.m. until supplies are no longer available. It will be held at CR 405 in Inglis. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
GAINESVILLE, FL

