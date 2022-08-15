ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Burgum aims to allow pledge recitation at meetings, schools

By JAMES MacPHERSON
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Gov. Doug Burgum said Monday he’ll work with legislators on a bill next session to “guarantee that the opportunity exists” for students and elected governing bodies to say the Pledge of Allegiance, if they choose.

The Republican governor’s announcement comes after the Fargo School Board last week announced plans to stop reciting the pledge on the grounds that it doesn’t align with the district’s diversity code.

Under current state law, governing bodies and schools can’t be required to recite the pledge. Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the governor’s aim is to ensure that those who wish to say it may legally do so.

“America is the land of opportunity. And students in every public school in North Dakota, along with elected governing bodies and those who attend their meetings, should have the opportunity to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and express support for the American ideals upon which our country was founded,” Burgum said in a statement.

“Our administration is creating a framework for legislation to guarantee that the opportunity exists to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, as other states have done,” the statement said.

Burgum said he is working with state Sen. Scott Meyer of Grand Forks and state Reps. Pat Heinert of Bismarck and Todd Porter of Mandan to draft the legislation.

Meyer said work on the legislation with the governor has not begun. But he said pledge is "one of the strongest and most unifying statements that we have as Americans. During this time of civil discourse, it is a guiding light.”

Meyer announced last week in the wake of the Fargo School Board decision that he would push for a voucher program that would allow public money to pay for private school tuition.

Meyer said he also intends to continue to work on the school voucher legislation.

“These two (bills) can be mutually exclusive in my opinion,” he said.

The Legislature previously failed to pass similar voucher measures due to pressure from public school advocates, but Myers said he believes the Fargo district’s decision could provide the catalyst for passage.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mandan, ND
City
Fargo, ND
City
Grand Forks, ND
Fargo, ND
Government
City
Bismarck, ND
Fargo, ND
Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Burgum
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
40K+
Followers
81K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy