Read full article on original website
Related
Slipped Disc
Free Opera of the Week – original and exclusive from England’s Bayreuth
Slippedisc courtesy of OperaVision streams live from the Longborough Festival Opera, known as the British Bayreuth. This is the bucolic backdrop for this new production by Amy Lane which celebrates the natural world. Renowned Wagnerian Anthony Negus conducts a cast of the UK’s leading Wagnerian singers. Siegfried is the...
veranda.com
This Historic London Apartment Is the Epitome of Modern Glamour
Becoming dear friends is not a given for an interior designer and a client, nor is talking almost daily and after years coming close to reading each other’s minds. London-based interior designer Philip Vergeylen and his art collector client have that connection, so when she decided to move, naturally she asked Vergeylen to weigh in.
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
Secret hidden message discovered in ancient artefact using centuries-old ‘magic mirror’
A SECRET message has been discovered in an ancient artefact using a centuries-old "magic mirror". The small bronze relic dating back to the 15th or 16th century had been stored away for decades amid thousands of treasures in the Cincinnati Art Museum’s East Asian art collection. While it looked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com
Like jetés in the sky: Solange is composing her first ballet score
The sisters Knowles are here to make you dance. While Beyoncé is reviving house and disco for the masses, Solange is going, as usual, the artsier route with her first ballet score. The New York City Ballet announced that the performing artist and occasional pop star will write an...
‘The whole embryo was there’: expert makes rare find on Sheffield museum opening day
A 180m-year-old fossil has quickly become one of the star exhibits at the UK’s newest museum, after it was identified as probably the oldest known example of a vertebrate embryo found in Britain. The Yorkshire Natural History Museum in Sheffield opened on Saturday, the ribbon cut by the palaeontologist...
Collection
Lorena Saravia is a master of the art of mixing neutral colors with more energetic, borderline-acid hues, and this season was no exception. Her new collection explored silhouettes (a balloon-shape dress in light cotton served as the perfect example of shape and form), textures, and volumes with pieces that are easily identified as her own designs. Her signature aesthetic was most obvious in the white denim looks paired with her iconic Saravia cowboy boots that walked down the runway this evening. To spice things up, the designer contrasted the bright lights from the city of Oaxaca glistening in the background, with her dressy separates in shocking pink, and sharp blue satin, used most successfully in a tailored suit in sharp blue satin.
Getty Museum to Return Illegally Excavated Orpheus Sculptures to Italy
The Getty Museum in Los Angeles will return a group of Orpheus sculptures to Italy after investigators said that the artifacts were illegally excavated and exported. In September, they will be sent to Rome. According to the museum, the Antiquities Trafficking Unit of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office had first raised concerns about the terracotta sculptures, which are more than 2,000 years old. Timothy Potts, director of the Getty, said in the release that the museum “determined that these objects should be returned” by working with officials from that unit. The Sculptural Group of a Seated Poet and Sirens, known as Orpheus and the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Of Course Rihanna Is Already Wearing 2023’s Most Divisive Shoe
Rihanna has kept a relatively low profile since welcoming a little boy with A$AP Rocky back in May, but it seems the Fenty mogul is finally coming out of hibernation – much to the delight of celebrity style watchers everywhere. Earlier this week, Rih delivered yet another masterclass in date-night style while visiting the Nolita restaurant Emilio’s Ballato, wearing an LBD underneath a white Raf Simons shirt (a bold choice when dining at a historic red-sauce joint). Adding a touch of glamour to her insouciantly cool look? Some crystal-embellished satin pumps courtesy of The Attico.
The Hamptons’ Most Anticipated Art Party Was a Strange, Imaginative Celebration of Whimsy
Click here to read the full article. There was a tinge of the occult in the air as guests of the Watermill Center’s STAND Benefit walked in file through the woods, on a path strewn with pine needles, surrounded on all sides by tiki torches and lined with performance works. For the first piece, a man peeked his head out of a large egg sculpture and whispered, cackled, and sang, “Welcome to the Watermill Center!” in a voice that my companion described as “Minion-like, but more sinister.” Statues by Liz Glynn stood dead center, parting the photo-taking crowd. The fire threw...
Essence
A Peek Inside The 'Regeneration: Black Cinema' Exhibition At The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures
The artifacts detailing the history of Black cinema from 1898-1971 will be on display August 21, 2022-April 9, 2023. The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures is paying homage to the contributions of African Americans on film from eras past with Regeneration: Black Cinema. The exhibition which explores the history of Black cinema from Hollywood’s infancy in the late 1800s through the 1970s, will open to the public August 21 and run through April 9, 2023.
24 Hours With Emma Chamberlain in Copenhagen Includes Bike Rides and Fashion Shows
What does Emma Chamberlain do with 24 hours to spare while in Copenhagen, Denmark? Lucky for us, she calls Vogue up. We recently spent an eventful day tagging along with the star while she was in town for the Ganni show at Copenhagen Fashion Week. In the new video, Chamberlain took us along for some sightseeing, shopping, coffee tasting, and fittings before the big fashion show.
A London museum agrees to return more than 70 pieces of looted Nigerian art
The Horniman Museum promised to repatriate a trove of artifacts, which include objects known as Benin bronzes, looted from West Africa during a British military invasion in 1897.
Warhol Family to Sell Student Work, Penn Museum to Bury Skulls of Enslaved People, and More: Morning Links for August 10, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines SEOUL MATES. Timed with Frieze Seoul, Christie’s and HomeArt will stage a pop-up show in Seoul that pairs the work of Francis Bacon and Adrian Ghenie, per Ocula. The exhibition ran in Hong Kong in May, and includes a reported $440 million of art. Other news from the South Korean capital: The credit card Hyundai Card has established an Art Library in the Itaewon neighborhood with some 6,000 books, including many rare volumes, the JoongAng Daily reports. And, Yonhap reports, 80 works by the canonical modernist Lee Jung-seob that were included in the art trove donated in 2021 by the family of the late Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee last year will soon go on view in a...
Four Vermeer Paintings Were Investigated During the Pandemic. Their Secrets Will Be Shared in a Major National Gallery of Art Show.
A lengthy investigation conducted by the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., into four paintings by and attributed to Johannes Vermeer has wrapped, and its findings will be the subject of an exhibition this October. That NGA show, titled “Vermeer’s Secrets”, will present two works from the museum’s collection whose authenticity have been questioned—Girl with a Red Hat and Girl with a Flute (ca. 1665–75)—and two that have been accepted as Vermeer originals. Two 20th-century forgeries were also examined. According to Marjorie Wieseman, NGA curator and head of the department of Northern European paintings, the exhibition aims to discover “what makes a...
Meet 10 Contemporary Artists Who Are Rethinking Harp Music
The harp may be one of the oldest instruments in the world, dating back to ancient Mesopotamia, but modern artists have been working to break the instrument free from its stuffy connotations for years. Over the past few decades, the majestic relic’s plinks have turned up in everything from R&B chart-toppers to UK garage classics to Four Tet tunes.
BBC
Cinema organs: Porth breathes new life into film music history
They used to be an integral part of trips to the cinema, and yet most now sit collecting dust. But on the backstreets of Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taf, new life has been breathed into the pipes of some classic items from film music history. The old Saran Chapel has been...
Jennifer Lopez Makes a Prim Summer Dress Entirely Her Own
Jennifer Lopez’s signature style is a lot of things, but one thing it is not? Prim and proper. As evidenced by the superstar’s now-famous Versace dress circa the 2000 Grammys, J.Lo has a thing for bold, sexy silhouettes. When she’s performing on stage, she often loves a glitzy form-fitting bodysuit or leather chaps, and on the streets, she’ll rock breezy summer dresses with cutouts. Her impeccable wardrobe is not exactly demure, barring the sweet white dress she wore for her wedding with Ben Affleck. But yesterday in New York City, Lopez headed to an early showing of Broadway’s Into The Woods, and she proved she can even make a prim summer dress entirely her own.
See Photos of Qatar’s Massive Open-Air Museum with Works by Yayoi Kusama, Jeff Koons, and Richard Serra
A Yayoi Kusama pumpkin, Rashid Johnson mosaic, and a monumental Jeff Koons sculpture—in the likeness of an endangered marine mammal—are among the 40 new and commissioned public artworks to be installed throughout Doha in Qatar, the state body Qatar Museums announced today. The mass public art program marks an ambitious fall season for the Gulf nation, with much-anticipated events including the FIFA World Cup football tournament and the inauguration of several new museums. Some sculptures have already been installed, such as Untitled (Trench, Shafts, Pit, Tunnel and Chamber), 1978, by Bruce Nauman, in Msheireb Downtown Doha, Tom Claassen’s Falcon (2021) outside...
Climate Activists Glued Themselves to One of the Vatican’s Most Valuable Artworks
Two protestors from the Italian climate activism organization Ultima Generazione glued themselves to a sculpture held in the Vatican Thursday, according to a press release by the organization. At approximately 10:30 am, two protestors — a 26-year-old woman referred to only as Laura and an unnamed older man — along with several reporters, entered the Vatican Museums where the activists glued themselves to the base of the sculpture, Laocoön and His Sons. Shortly after entering, that section of the museum was evacuated and the two activists stripped of their phones, which the release cited as concerning because video documentation is often...
Vogue Magazine
26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0