The Independent

Anthony Joshua is ‘technically perfect’ and can ‘easily’ beat Oleksandr Usyk, says Briton’s sparring partner

Anthony Joshua’s sparring partner Marko Milun has said the Briton is ‘technically perfect’ and can ‘easily’ beat Oleksandr Usyk in Saturday’s rematch.Usyk outpointed Joshua with relative ease last September to take the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from the Briton in London.“AJ” will try to regain the belts and avenge his loss to the unbeaten Ukrainian when the pair clash in Saudi Arabia this weekend, and Milun has backed Joshua to succeed this time.“AJ is technically perfect, he just needs good tactics,” Milun said via BoyleSports Boxing Odds. “Good tactics will win the fight. “AJ is the...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk prize money: What is fight purse for heavyweight title rematch?

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will share the ring again this month, as the heavyweights go head to head with the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles on the line in Saudi Arabia.The pair’s rematch comes 11 months after their initial clash, which saw Usyk comprehensively outpoint Joshua in the Briton’s own backyard, taking the belts from “AJ” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.Now Joshua, 32, will seek to regain the titles for the second time in his career as he faces the unbeaten Ukrainian in Jeddah. In 2019, Joshua lost the belts to Andy Ruiz Jr at New...
COMBAT SPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Ryan Garcia Supports Adrien Broner Backing Out Of Fight, Gervonta Davis Seemingly Disagrees

Reactions to Adrien Broner's announcement yesterday (August 15) have been a mixed bag. The champion boxer was slated to go head-to-head with Omar Figueroa Jr. this Saturday (August 20), but he shared that he decided not to move forward due to mental health concerns. In a post to Instagram, Broner wrote, "Sorry to all my fans but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring.
COMBAT SPORTS
Distractify

A Bizarre Feud Between 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather Is Finally Over — What Went Wrong?

A decade old feud between 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather has finally reached its strange conclusion and honestly, it's kind of hard to keep track of what went wrong. As the old saying goes, "If you want to keep a friend, never borrow, never lend" — and that's kind of what happened with 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather. A financial issue entered the chat and a friendship quickly exited. To the best of our knowledge, here's the breakdown of the beef between 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather.
COMBAT SPORTS
SkySports

Usyk vs AJ: Robert Garcia – The man Anthony Joshua turned to for his most dangerous fight

On Saturday there will be a new face in Anthony Joshua’s corner for his crucial rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, live on Sky Sports Box Office. After a humbling points reverse to the excellent Ukrainian in September, Joshua decided to make a change. He revamped his training team, leaving long-time coach Rob McCracken and brought in Robert Garcia to join Angel Fernandez as co-trainer.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will each receive a minimum of £33.2m for their world heavyweight title rematch in Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will each receive a guaranteed minimum of £33.2 million ($40m) for their world heavyweight championship rematch here. This is the second highest purse ever paid to a British boxer, since Joshua’s own record of $60 million for the rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in which he regained the WBA, IBF and WBO titles following his first career defeat.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fox News

Omar Figueroa Jr blasts Adrien Broner for pulling out of fight: 'You don’t get to cry #MentalHealth now'

Adrien Broner was set to fight Omar Figueroa Jr. this weekend, but the four-time boxing champion pulled out last minute due to mental health reasons. Broner explained in an Instagram post he did not want to die in the boxing ring and did not want to fight Figueroa if he was not 100% ready to go mentally. Figueroa, who is 28-2-1 with 19 knockouts said in response Monday that he was not exactly buying Broner’s reason for withdrawing.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Who has Anthony Joshua lost to? Record ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Anthony Joshua’s bid to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles leads the Briton to Saudi Arabia this Saturday, where he will challenge the man who dethroned him last year, Oleksandr Usyk.If Joshua can avenge that defeat, he will become a three-time world heavyweight champion, but he faces a tough task as no fighter has beaten Usyk during the Ukrainian’s professional career.Here’s all you need to know ahead of the seismic rematch.When is it?Usyk vs Joshua 2 will take place at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday 20 August.Ring walks for the main-event contest are...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Callum Smith picking Canelo to trounce Golovkin

By Dan Ambrose: Callum Smith expects Canelo Alvarez to defeat Gennadiy Golovkin in a “one-sided” fight on September 17th, and he feels sad about that. Smith feels that Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) should have fought the trilogy match against Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) shortly after their rematch in 2018.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Mike Tyson: Joshua Has Gotta Be Accurate Against a Guy Like Usyk

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson believes speed will be a big factor in the upcoming rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk captured the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles last September when he outboxed Joshua over twelve rounds. While he was the underdog in the first encounter,...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

LIVE: Usyk vs Joshua 2 Weigh In

Unified Heavyweight World Champion Oleksandr Usyk will put his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Titles on the line against Anthony Joshua in the coastal city of Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday August 20 and LIVE on DAZN. One of the biggest Heavyweight rematches in the history of...
COMBAT SPORTS
