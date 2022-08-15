Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’
Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
SkySports
Usyk vs AJ: Evander Holyfield says Anthony Joshua must fight Oleksandr Usyk like a 'big brother' in rematch
Heavyweight great Evander Holyfield believes Anthony Joshua must fight Oleksandr Usyk like he is the Ukrainian's 'big brother' when the pair meet in Saturday's world title rematch. If analysis surrounding Joshua's hopes of reclaiming his WBO, WBA and IBF belts has felt slightly repetitive, it is because it has been,...
Anthony Joshua is ‘technically perfect’ and can ‘easily’ beat Oleksandr Usyk, says Briton’s sparring partner
Anthony Joshua’s sparring partner Marko Milun has said the Briton is ‘technically perfect’ and can ‘easily’ beat Oleksandr Usyk in Saturday’s rematch.Usyk outpointed Joshua with relative ease last September to take the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from the Briton in London.“AJ” will try to regain the belts and avenge his loss to the unbeaten Ukrainian when the pair clash in Saudi Arabia this weekend, and Milun has backed Joshua to succeed this time.“AJ is technically perfect, he just needs good tactics,” Milun said via BoyleSports Boxing Odds. “Good tactics will win the fight. “AJ is the...
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk prize money: What is fight purse for heavyweight title rematch?
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will share the ring again this month, as the heavyweights go head to head with the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles on the line in Saudi Arabia.The pair’s rematch comes 11 months after their initial clash, which saw Usyk comprehensively outpoint Joshua in the Briton’s own backyard, taking the belts from “AJ” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.Now Joshua, 32, will seek to regain the titles for the second time in his career as he faces the unbeaten Ukrainian in Jeddah. In 2019, Joshua lost the belts to Andy Ruiz Jr at New...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ryan Garcia Supports Adrien Broner Backing Out Of Fight, Gervonta Davis Seemingly Disagrees
Reactions to Adrien Broner's announcement yesterday (August 15) have been a mixed bag. The champion boxer was slated to go head-to-head with Omar Figueroa Jr. this Saturday (August 20), but he shared that he decided not to move forward due to mental health concerns. In a post to Instagram, Broner wrote, "Sorry to all my fans but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring.
A Bizarre Feud Between 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather Is Finally Over — What Went Wrong?
A decade old feud between 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather has finally reached its strange conclusion and honestly, it's kind of hard to keep track of what went wrong. As the old saying goes, "If you want to keep a friend, never borrow, never lend" — and that's kind of what happened with 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather. A financial issue entered the chat and a friendship quickly exited. To the best of our knowledge, here's the breakdown of the beef between 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather.
SkySports
Usyk vs AJ: Robert Garcia – The man Anthony Joshua turned to for his most dangerous fight
On Saturday there will be a new face in Anthony Joshua’s corner for his crucial rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, live on Sky Sports Box Office. After a humbling points reverse to the excellent Ukrainian in September, Joshua decided to make a change. He revamped his training team, leaving long-time coach Rob McCracken and brought in Robert Garcia to join Angel Fernandez as co-trainer.
REVEALED: Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will each receive a minimum of £33.2m for their world heavyweight title rematch in Saudi Arabia
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will each receive a guaranteed minimum of £33.2 million ($40m) for their world heavyweight championship rematch here. This is the second highest purse ever paid to a British boxer, since Joshua’s own record of $60 million for the rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in which he regained the WBA, IBF and WBO titles following his first career defeat.
Omar Figueroa Jr blasts Adrien Broner for pulling out of fight: 'You don’t get to cry #MentalHealth now'
Adrien Broner was set to fight Omar Figueroa Jr. this weekend, but the four-time boxing champion pulled out last minute due to mental health reasons. Broner explained in an Instagram post he did not want to die in the boxing ring and did not want to fight Figueroa if he was not 100% ready to go mentally. Figueroa, who is 28-2-1 with 19 knockouts said in response Monday that he was not exactly buying Broner’s reason for withdrawing.
SkySports
Usyk vs AJ: 'If Anthony Joshua goes for Oleksandr Usyk, he can get rid of him,' says Callum Smith
Anthony Joshua is in the unusual position of being the underdog going into his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. But former world title holder Callum Smith believes his fellow Briton can turn the tables on the champion this weekend, live on Sky Sports Box Office, although he feels "he has to go back to the old Joshua".
ESPN
Amanda Serrano will face Sarah Mahfoud in unification bout in England in September
WBC and WBO featherweight champion Amanda Serrano will return to the ring on Sept. 24, facing IBF titlist Sarah Mahfoud in a unification bout as the co-main event of the Joe Joyce-Joseph Parker card at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, it was announced Tuesday. It's the first fight at...
Who has Anthony Joshua lost to? Record ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch
Anthony Joshua’s bid to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles leads the Briton to Saudi Arabia this Saturday, where he will challenge the man who dethroned him last year, Oleksandr Usyk.If Joshua can avenge that defeat, he will become a three-time world heavyweight champion, but he faces a tough task as no fighter has beaten Usyk during the Ukrainian’s professional career.Here’s all you need to know ahead of the seismic rematch.When is it?Usyk vs Joshua 2 will take place at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday 20 August.Ring walks for the main-event contest are...
BoxingNews24.com
Callum Smith picking Canelo to trounce Golovkin
By Dan Ambrose: Callum Smith expects Canelo Alvarez to defeat Gennadiy Golovkin in a “one-sided” fight on September 17th, and he feels sad about that. Smith feels that Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) should have fought the trilogy match against Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) shortly after their rematch in 2018.
Boxing Scene
Mike Tyson: Joshua Has Gotta Be Accurate Against a Guy Like Usyk
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson believes speed will be a big factor in the upcoming rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk captured the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles last September when he outboxed Joshua over twelve rounds. While he was the underdog in the first encounter,...
Deontay Wilder announces October fight in first action since Fury trilogy
Deontay Wilder is fighting on. The Alabama knockout artist will square off with Robert Helenius in a 12-round WBC heavyweight title eliminator at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on 15 October, marking his first fight since the conclusion of his explosive trilogy with Tyson Fury last year. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs)...
Ukrainian MMA star Olena Kolesnyk backs Usyk in Anthony Joshua rematch but faces watching boxing hero’s fight on catchup
MMA star Olena Kolesnyk is backing Oleksandr Usyk against Anthony Joshua - but faces watching the boxing hero's rematch on catchup. Usyk, who beat Joshua last September, defends his belt against the British superstar on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. On the same night in London, Kolesnyk faces Larissa Pacheco in...
BoxingNews24.com
LIVE: Usyk vs Joshua 2 Weigh In
Unified Heavyweight World Champion Oleksandr Usyk will put his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Titles on the line against Anthony Joshua in the coastal city of Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday August 20 and LIVE on DAZN. One of the biggest Heavyweight rematches in the history of...
Yardbarker
Eddie Hearn already has plans for Anthony Joshua if he loses to Oleksandr Usyk, again
Eddie Hearn has provided some insight into what comes next if Anthony Joshua loses to Oleksandr Usyk. Considering how badly beaten Joshua was by Usyk the first time they stepped into the ring, there is a strong possibility that the Briton is unable to win back his belts in the rematch.
