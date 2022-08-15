ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden takes student loans pause decision down to wire

By Haisten Willis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bfbd3_0hIK9ZRx00


P resident Joe Biden is keeping the suspense high over the latest student loans "pause" deadline, making no decision public with just two weeks left before payments and interest are due to resume on Sept. 1.

White House officials have said they expect the 30-month-old student loans pause to be extended beyond the midterm elections or for Biden to announce he'd shift $10,000 per borrower of debt to taxpayers, but neither action has happened yet.

REPUBLICANS CRY FOUL OVER WHITE HOUSE STAFFERS WITH MILLIONS IN STUDENT LOANS

"The president spoke to this when he was asked, I think about two weeks ago, about the student loan and his decision," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Aug. 9 in response to a reporter's question. "He said by the end of August. So we're still kind of at the beginning, getting into the middle of August. So when he's ready to make that decision, we will let you know."

Former President Donald Trump introduced the pause in March 2020 amid pandemic lockdowns and extended it twice before leaving office. Biden has so far extended it four more times and is expected to do so again to move the deadline beyond the fall midterm elections .

But he's never gotten this close to a deadline before. When loan repayments were set to be extended on May 1, Biden announced an extension on April 5. When payments were set to restart last September, the extension announcement came in early August.

This time is also different in another way. Then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki, back in April, teased an announcement by the White House of "canceling" some loans completely, which would be a blockbuster move so close to the midterm elections.

"Between now and Aug. 31, [the freeze on payments] is either going to be extended or we're going to make a decision, as [White House chief of staff] Ron [Klain] referenced, about canceling student debt," she said . The figure most commonly tossed out is $10,000 per borrower, though some legislators and groups like the NAACP are calling for $50,000 or higher.

More than 100 Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on July 28 urging them to extend the pause for a seventh time, citing COVID-19 as the reason — even as most pandemic-related policies have long expired.

"Low-income borrowers, black and brown borrowers, and women borrowers still face severe financial hardships as COVID-19 continues to infect individuals throughout the country and exacerbate existing inequities," the letter reads. "Moreover, resuming student loan payments at this moment would further complicate administrative actions already underway or contemplated by the department —which could contribute to unnecessary confusion for borrowers in the upcoming months."

Student loan servicing contractors for the federal government are reportedly being told to hold off on sending out billing statements as the deadline looms, possibly signaling an extension is to come. But loan forgiveness advocates argue that the uncertainty surrounding the pause hangs over borrowers both economically and psychologically.

On the other hand, Republicans are crying foul over many aspects of the policy and predicting a voter backlash because only 13% of the public has student loans.

A group of House Republicans has raised ethics concerns over White House staffers who may be encouraging the president to clear student loans while holding as much as $4.7 million in student loans themselves — a possible conflict of interest.

The group, led by Reps. James Comer (R-KY), the ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Virginia Foxx (R-NC), the ranking member of the Committee on Education and Labor, penned a letter to Office of Government Ethics Director Emory Rounds in June outlining its concerns.

Richard Painter, a University of Minnesota law professor and the chief ethics lawyer for then-President George W. Bush from 2005 to 2007, said the issue could be not just unethical but criminal as a violation of 18 U.S.C. 208.

Rounds responded to the GOP congressmen later in June, saying that "other than waivers sought by an agency to allow an individual to work on a matter that poses a potential conflict, OGE does not have access to documents or information about the work assignments individuals have in support of an administration’s policies."

A spokesman for Comer's office said it appears that Rounds's office is not in possession of any waivers related to student loan forgiveness. That came as no surprise to Painter.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"They are just assuming there is no conflict of interest for White House staffers advising the president on forgiveness of their own loans," he said.

Comments / 50

Thomas Payne
2d ago

cancel all debt. my mortgage, my car payment. credit cards. electric bill. gas bill. taxes , water bill. phone bill. make it all free. you can do it by executive order joe. just ask dr. jill.

Reply(2)
31
Denise Miller
2d ago

There never was a plan. It was an empty campaign promise directed to college kids and recent graduates that haven't got a clue about how the real world works. You take a loan, you pay it back. That's what mature adults do but this generation has no concept of personal responsibility.

Reply(4)
34
Madelin Bohin
2d ago

nothing is free biden and his partners in crime are making this country a communist country. and who is going to pay the teachers? Biden needs to focus on the American people. because there are alot of people who can't afford to pay for there rent who food. so that is more important then the student loans. so what happens to the older people who paid there student loan do they get reimbursed . I don't think so he just wants all of you students to vote for him so he can continue to ruin. our country.

Reply(2)
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Joe's free vacation! The Bidens take over $20m sprawling South Carolina beachfront estate owned by Democrat donor who backed Obama and Kamala - and has just donated to Liz Cheney's primary fund

Joe Biden and the First Family are enjoying a sumptuous summer getaway on a secluded island thanks to a big money Democrat donor who has had the ear of Presidents and VIPs, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The President and disgraced son Hunter are staying for free at a sprawling beachfront...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Virginia Foxx
Person
Richard Painter
Business Insider

200,000 student-loan borrowers get a 'grand slam' after a federal judge moves them closer to $6 billion in debt cancellation

A federal judge granted preliminary approval of a settlement that will give relief to 200,000 defrauded borrowers. This follows Biden's Education Department agreeing to the debt relief in June. Biden has taken steps to clear up the backlog of claims from defrauded borrowers under Trump. Thousands of student-loan borrowers defrauded...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt#Loan Servicing#Politics Federal#Ne White House#Politics Whitehouse
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
White House
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
226K+
Followers
68K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy