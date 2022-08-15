ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville County, SC

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Spartanburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-15 17:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cherokee; Spartanburg The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Southeastern Polk County in western North Carolina Southwestern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northern Spartanburg County in Upstate South Carolina Northwestern Cherokee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 533 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rutherfordton to 9 miles west of Forest City to near Columbus, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Forest City, Columbus, Boiling Springs SC, Landrum, Cowpens, Inman, Mayo, Chesnee, Campobello and Bostic. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-15 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Chester; Chesterfield; Darlington; Dillon; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lancaster; Lee; Marlboro; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 519 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHEROKEE CHESTER CHESTERFIELD DARLINGTON DILLON FAIRFIELD KERSHAW LANCASTER LEE MARLBORO UNION YORK
FOX Carolina

Pickens County explains how they choose the roads they fix

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We received plenty of complaints about roads that need improvements in The Upstate. And those complaints come with questions like: Why does it take so long? And where is my tax money going?. We broke down how the state does it, but we will be...
WLTX.com

Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
FOX Carolina

Deputies locate missing endangered woman in Anderson Co.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have safely located a missing endangered woman. Amanda Cheryl Spence was last seen along Tripp Road in Piedmont Wednesday morning, according to deputies. Spence was believed to be in a 2001 silver Ford Taurus with a license...
WYFF4.com

Body found near Upstate roadway, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are investigating after a body was found near a roadway, according to Lt. Ryan Flood, with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the body was found on W. Marion Road near Richards Avenue. Deputies said they received a call regarding the body around...
FOX Carolina

First Alert Forecast: August 16

Officials said a 13-year-old middle school student was hit by a car outside nearby Wren High School. Rosie the dog is up for adoption at Spartanburg Humane Society. She loves being outside and posing for the camera!
The Post and Courier

Revitalization plan for 100-acre Spartanburg park moving forward

SPARTANBURG — Feedback is being sought on plans to revitalize Duncan Park. PAL: Play. Advocate. Live Well., the city of Spartanburg, a community-based steering committee and the National Park Service plan to improve and add amenities. On Aug. 23, there will be a community input session at C.C. Woodson...
vanishinggeorgia.com

Nails Creek, Franklin County

This lush stream rises in the Appalachian foothills a few miles north of Homer in Banks County and flows northeastward into Franklin County before turning southeastward and joining the Hudson River. All of these waterways feed the Broad River and its three forks. Nails Creek was an important location in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA

