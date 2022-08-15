Effective: 2022-08-15 17:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cherokee; Spartanburg The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Southeastern Polk County in western North Carolina Southwestern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northern Spartanburg County in Upstate South Carolina Northwestern Cherokee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 533 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rutherfordton to 9 miles west of Forest City to near Columbus, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Forest City, Columbus, Boiling Springs SC, Landrum, Cowpens, Inman, Mayo, Chesnee, Campobello and Bostic. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO