Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Spartanburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 17:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cherokee; Spartanburg The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Southeastern Polk County in western North Carolina Southwestern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northern Spartanburg County in Upstate South Carolina Northwestern Cherokee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 533 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rutherfordton to 9 miles west of Forest City to near Columbus, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Forest City, Columbus, Boiling Springs SC, Landrum, Cowpens, Inman, Mayo, Chesnee, Campobello and Bostic. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Fairfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Chester; Chesterfield; Darlington; Dillon; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lancaster; Lee; Marlboro; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 519 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHEROKEE CHESTER CHESTERFIELD DARLINGTON DILLON FAIRFIELD KERSHAW LANCASTER LEE MARLBORO UNION YORK
Earthquake reported in Anderson Co.
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
Pickens County explains how they choose the roads they fix
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We received plenty of complaints about roads that need improvements in The Upstate. And those complaints come with questions like: Why does it take so long? And where is my tax money going?. We broke down how the state does it, but we will be...
Body found along Greenville Co. road
A body was found Wednesday afternoon near a Greenville County road.
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
Motorcyclist flees deputies, drives into Lake Hartwell
Deputies said they're searching for a person who led them on a chase on what was believed to be a stolen motorcycle early Wednesday morning before driving into Lake Hartwell.
2022 Preview: Union County Yellow Jackets
The Union County Yellow Jackets are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.
1 dead after head-on crash on Edgefield County highway
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigators say one person is dead following a crash that happened last week on Highway 19 in Edgefield County.
Deputies locate missing endangered woman in Anderson Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have safely located a missing endangered woman. Amanda Cheryl Spence was last seen along Tripp Road in Piedmont Wednesday morning, according to deputies. Spence was believed to be in a 2001 silver Ford Taurus with a license...
Motorcyclist being chased by deputies disappears after riding into Lake Hartwell, officials say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist being chased by deputies early Wednesday morning disappeared after he drove into Lake Hartwell, according to Master Deputy Jimmy Watt Public from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. The driver was operating a motorcycle that matched the body style of the motorcycle reported stolen...
Body found near Upstate roadway, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are investigating after a body was found near a roadway, according to Lt. Ryan Flood, with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the body was found on W. Marion Road near Richards Avenue. Deputies said they received a call regarding the body around...
Apartments damaged by fire in Anderson Co.
A fire damaged an apartment building Tuesday afternoon in Anderson County.
Body found in Greenville's Parker Community
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation on W. Marion Road near Richards Avenue, after a body was found near the roadway in the Parker Community.
First Alert Forecast: August 16
Officials said a 13-year-old middle school student was hit by a car outside nearby Wren High School. Rosie the dog is up for adoption at Spartanburg Humane Society. She loves being outside and posing for the camera!
Fire damages multiple units at apartment building in Anderson County
A fire at an Upstate apartment building resulted in heavy damage of multiple units. The fire started around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex on Tabitha Court in Anderson County.
Revitalization plan for 100-acre Spartanburg park moving forward
SPARTANBURG — Feedback is being sought on plans to revitalize Duncan Park. PAL: Play. Advocate. Live Well., the city of Spartanburg, a community-based steering committee and the National Park Service plan to improve and add amenities. On Aug. 23, there will be a community input session at C.C. Woodson...
Deputies: Motorcyclist drives into water, swims away during attempted traffic stop
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person who drove a motorcycle into water and swam away from a deputy during an attempted traffic stop on Tuesday night. According to deputies, a person was riding a motorcycle that matched the body...
Nails Creek, Franklin County
This lush stream rises in the Appalachian foothills a few miles north of Homer in Banks County and flows northeastward into Franklin County before turning southeastward and joining the Hudson River. All of these waterways feed the Broad River and its three forks. Nails Creek was an important location in...
Greenville Co. Deputies looking for woman last seen on Monday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said they’re looking for Melissa Hart, a missing 31-year-old. Deputies said Hart was last seen on Monday morning at around 11:00 a.m. She was driving a white 1999 Nissan Sentra. Deputies described Hart as 5 feet 6 inches tall and around...
