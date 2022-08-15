ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Beyoncé’s “Thique” Was Actually Produced In 2014, Says Hit-Boy

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago

After Beyoncé dropped her long-awaited seventh studio album Renaissance last month, it was presumed that many of the tracks were recorded over the last few years. The queen Bey had taken a hiatus from dropping album-related singles, as 2016’s Lemonade album was her last studio album.

Super-producer Hit-Boy has now revealed on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast that one particular track from Renaissance , “Thique,” was actually created back in 2014. He expressed he had been sitting on the beat for years and shared how he had been working on different versions of “Thique” amid another Beyoncé collaboration he had in the works. The musician revealed that Bey actually shelved the beat only to revisit it years later, and place it on Renaissance.

More from VIBE.com

“I had to sit on that beat for eight years!” Hit-Boy shared. “That’s the way the game goes sometimes. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in the game, and certain people will perceive like, ‘Oh, where’s Hit-Boy been? What’s Hit-Boy been doing?’” He added, “But then I’m sitting on stuff like ‘Thique’ that just hasn’t materialized yet. Y’all don’t even know how ahead I really am. I’ve been holding onto legendary stuff, and there’s plenty more.”

Hit-Boy also revealed that the first 36 seconds of “Thique” starts with a separate beat that he added in the interim that’s produced by Lil Ju, who frequently works with Megan Thee Stallion.

Listen to Beyoncé’s Renaissance song below.

Related Story

The Isley Brothers Reveal New Beyoncé Duet Was "Years In The Making"

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Kandi And Tiny Drop Response Song To Dvsn’s Controversial “If I Get Caught”

Click here to read the full article. When dvsn released their highly-anticipated new single, “If I Get Caught” featuring a sample from Jay-Z’s “Song Cry,” it garnered mixed reaction. Hov himself was taken aback while clearing the sample, and told producer Jermaine Dupri in a text exchange, “I didn’t think one could make a song more toxic than Song Cry. I stand corrected.” The three-minute ballad begins with Daniel Daley cooing, “You wouldn’t want me if you thought I never had hoes/ Women like men other women like/ That’s just something that everyone know.” While the concept of toxic R&B is...
MUSIC
Vibe

Please Read This If You’re Still Hoping Ghost Will Return To ‘Power’

Are the creators of Power bringing James St. Patrick back from the dead? Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, addressed rumors of expanding the fictional world of crime and chaos beyond existing spin-offs, Deadline reported. “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” she said, responding to the potential for a London-based Power series. More from VIBE.comStarz Issues Trailer For 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 250 Cent's Son To Make Acting Debut In Upcoming 'Skill House' MovieDiddy...
TV SERIES
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Voices Frustration With Record Label

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion is over her label and has expressed her struggles with the entity in the aftermath of her upcoming album being leaked. The Houston native took to social media last week (August 4) to vent her frustrations, posted an Instagram Story, and multiple tweets regarding the situation. “I can’t catch a break my label hate me and my sh*t always leak,” Meg typed. “At this point, invite the hotties to the studio and shoots.”More from VIBE.comMegan Thee Stallion Enters The Pynk In Latest Episode Of 'P-Valley'Megan Thee Stallion And Big Sean...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists

Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Lennox
Person
Queen Bey
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Pitchfork

Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen

As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Queen Latifah Has Had Special Clause In Her Movie Contracts Since 'Set If Off'

Queen Latifah reportedly has a “no death” clause included in her movie contracts since playing Cleo in the 1996 film Set It Off. As pointed out by BuzzFeed, Latifah explained her decision during a 2017 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Anyone familiar with the film will likely remember Latifah’s character went down in a blaze of glory after police surrounded her getaway car.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Renaissance#Lemonade#The Rolling Stone Music
Vibe

50 Cent’s Son To Make Acting Debut In Upcoming ‘Skill House’ Movie

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is growing his multi-media empire, and he wants his son to be a part of it. The rapper took to social media on Monday (August 8) to reveal that his son Sire will star alongside him in the upcoming horror film, Skill House.  Jackson’s Instagram posts show his nine-year-old listening to Josh Stolberg, the film’s director, as they sit on a couch on set. Sire’s role in the film is currently unspecified, but his performance was good enough to make his father happy. More from VIBE.comEminem "Crack A Bottle" Music Video Unlocked From Shady VaultPlease Read This If You're...
MOVIES
XXL Mag

Kendrick Lamar Reacts to Security Guard Who Was Seen on Video Crying During Rapper’s Show

Kendrick Lamar has offered his thoughts on the viral video of a security guard crying while K-Dot was performing during his The Big Steppers Tour stop in Houston. On Tuesday (July 26), young reporter Jazlyn Guerra shared video of an interview she did with Kendrick Lamar following his recent headlining set at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival. During the conversation, Kendrick was asked about impacting people with his music.
HOUSTON, TX
Billboard

Beyoncé Sets New No. 1 Record Among Women as ‘Break My Soul’ Tops R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay

Beyoncé ascends to No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart for the first time in a lead role since 2015 with “Break My Soul,” which leads the list dated Aug. 6. The single advances from No. 2 after a 10% gain in audience to 22.3 million in the week ending July 31, according to Luminate. Its raw audience gain – of 2 million – also secures the song the weekly Greatest Gainer honor.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Mary J. Blige To Star In New Netflix Limited Series ‘Lost Ollie’

Mary J. Blige is returning to Netflix to tackle a live-action role in Lost Ollie. Inspired by Ollie’s Odyssey, a book written and illustrated by William Joyce, the four-part limited series follows a patchwork rabbit focused on reuniting with his best friend, Billy. For the epic adventure, Blige voices Rosy, a fearless teddy bear who accompanies fellow characters Ollie and Zozo—a witty clown doll. More from VIBE.comMary J. Blige Talks Legacy And More Ahead Of 'Apple Music Live' PerformanceMary J. Blige Talks Placing Self-Love Above Romance Following DivorceMary J. Blige To Perform An Exclusive Apple Music Concert The news comes on the heels...
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Denise Dowse, Beloved Actress, Dies At 64

Accomplished actress Denise Dowse has died at age 64 following a battle with a “virulent form of meningitis” that put her in a non-medically induced coma. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Tracey, on social media. “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey wrote in an Instagram post. More from VIBE.comIssa Rae's New Series 'Rap Sh*t' To Debut At...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

The Isley Brothers Reveal New Beyoncé Duet Was “Years In The Making”

On Tuesday (August 9), it was announced via iHeartRadio that Beyoncé will join The Isley Brothers on a new single, indicating a slow but sure return to her R&B roots. The song, “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” is coming this Friday, August 12. The group has revamped one of their most sultry ballads ahead of the September release of their new album, Make Me. Kandy Isley, the group’s manager and wife to Ronald, revealed to Billboard that it was actually Tina Knowles-Lawson who was “very influential” in getting the duet to fruition.More from VIBE.comBeyoncé's 70 New RIAA Certifications Score...
MUSIC
Vibe

Roger E. Mosley, Famed ‘Magnum, P.I’ Actor, Dead At 83

Click here to read the full article. Roger E. Mosley, star of Magnum, P.I. and Leadbelly fame, was pronounced dead on Sunday (August 7) at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Mosley was 83. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Ch-a Mosley, the late actor’s daughter, took to Facebook to announce her father’s passing. She revealed her father succumbed to his injuries from a car crash that occurred on Thursday (August 4) and explained that she wanted to take this time to celebrate her father.More from VIBE.comSteph Curry And Snoop Dogg Renovate Long Beach Basketball CourtMissy Elliott To Be Honored With Her Own Street...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss & Swizz Beatz Hit The Studio Following Funk Flex Challenge

Jadakiss and Swizz Beatz are working on the clock as they are currently in the studio after Funk Flex challenged them to make a new song last week. The legendary Ruff Ryders producer took to his Instagram page on Sunday (August 14) with photos of himself and Kiss locking in inside the studio. The two appeared to be getting right to work as Flex gave them a deadline to have the song ready by August 18.
MUSIC
The FADER

Megan Thee Stallion shares “Her” video

Megan Thee Stallion has shared a video for Traumazine song "Her." The house-inspired track comes with a suitably dance-orientated video with director Colin Tilley creating multiple replicas of the rapper to carry out the choreography. Anyone who has ever dreamed of a girl group made up entirely of Megans, this one is for you.
THEATER & DANCE
Vibe

Kendrick Lamar Is Officially Eligible For An Oscar

Kendrick Lamar has been on fire since the release of his most recent album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Now, it appears he could be on the verge of earning an Oscar for the visualized track, “We Cry Together.” The six-minute film stars Lamar and actress Taylour Paige, a passionate couple going through a very toxic and messy breakup. Throughout their argument, the two act out the song’s lyrics with abusive verbiage and actions. The short effort was showcased from June 3 until June 9 at the Lamelle Royal Theater in West Los Angeles. Lamar’s creative collective, pgLang, which was founded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Vibe

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy