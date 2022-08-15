ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Crime Stoppers searching for aggravated battery suspect

By MacLeod Hageman
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LW144_0hIK8l3a00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a man who walked into a store and started punching an employee because they refused to sell him alcohol.

Green Street Pantry employees say he appeared to be intoxicated when he walked into the store. They say he got upset when workers told him they weren’t selling him any alcohol. That was Saturday Aug. 6 after 11:30 p.m. near South 4th Street and East Green Street in Champaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FIMFJ_0hIK8l3a00

Witnesses say he was with a woman. Authorities believe he’s approximately 6’0” tall and 200 pounds, with tattoos on his right arm. The woman has blonde hair and a tattoo on her back. Authorities are trying to find both of them.

If you have any information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com , or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime
Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party
answering service – NOT law enforcement.

Cash rewards of up to $5,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and receive a personal code number to check on a possible reward.

