INDIANAPOLIS — A new express lane will help traffic move through the construction zone on Interstate 465 on the northeast side of Indianapolis. The temporary westbound lane, which will be used through the end of the year, will start just west of the I-69/Binford Boulevard exit as the left lane splits off and crosses the center median. The lane is using an old eastbound lane, INDOT said, and will be separated by concrete barriers.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO