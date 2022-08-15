Read full article on original website
John Stark
2d ago
well Indy is pretty fat so.... start losing weight 🤣 I know, never gonna happen, but I tried.
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip WorthyTravel MavenArcadia, IN
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel Maven
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
East side neighborhood waits weeks for trash pick-up as DPW battles staffing shortage
INDIANAPOLIS — For several weeks, people around Marion County have reported their trash not being picked up by the city. Most recently, neighbors near 42nd Street and Arlington Avenue have noticed their trash cans overflowing. “It’s just getting worse,” said Jeff Fleming. “We can’t leave this trash on the...
Emerson Avenue overhaul includes path and new bridge
Indianapolis is planning to spend over $1.1 billion on road and infrastructure projects over the next five years. One of those projects is a new $11 million effort to overhaul Emerson Avenue on the city’s southeast side. The first phase of the road improvement project will reconstruct the busy...
Illegal dumping in downtown Indianapolis caught on camera
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Needles, trash, sanitary napkins and an entire engine were all dumped underneath a bridge on the near east side of town in the middle of the day and it was caught on camera. In the middle of the day, two guys in a black pickup truck...
Hoosiers line up for free paint jobs to curb thefts of catalytic converters
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of drivers on Wednesday got free paint jobs for their catalytic converters, the car attachment that filters out toxins and keeps cars running smoothly. The reason? Combating the rising thefts on the south side of Indianapolis. Dan Lake, one of the many drivers who showed...
DPW looking at worst of the worst streets for 2023 reconstruction
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is planning on investing $1.15 billion into reconstructing transportation and storm water infrastructure during the next five years. The budget also includes nearly $400 million in capital improvements in 2023. Among those projects is another $25 million to fix broken down neighborhood streets in Indianapolis. Sylvester Smith lives on one of those […]
DPW announces Shadeland Avenue bridge construction, lane restrictions
INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Aug. 15, you'll notice some construction on parts of the Shadeland Avenue bridge over Fall Creek. The Department of Public Works said they don't need to fully close the bridge during this project. There will, however, be temporary lane restrictions at various times. According to DPW,...
New industrial park planned for former east side Ford Visteon site
INDIANAPOLIS — The former Ford Visteon site located on the east side of Indianapolis will be transformed into a 150-acre industrial park, according to Lauth Group, which plans to purchase and redevelop the brownfield site in a joint venture with Covington Group. The redeveloped site at 6900 English Avenue,...
IMPD program to paint catalytic converters for drivers Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have a new program aimed at deterring catalytic converter thieves. IMPD's "Paint and Protect" program will be at the Take 5 Oil Change location at 3640 S. East Street in Indianapolis Wednesday, Aug. 17, to mark catalytic converters for drivers. Technicians will paint a...
Person critically hurt in house fire in Johnson County
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a house fire on Wednesday afternoon in rural Johnson County, the Bargersville Fire Department says. The fire was reported shortly before 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at the home in the 6600 block of Travis Road....
Inspectors find most gas pumps give you what you pay for
WRTV Investigates looked at inspection data and found so far this year, only 3% of fuel dispensers tested in Marion County were out of compliance and condemned for tolerance issues.
IMPD searching for truck possibly involved in fatal hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released the description of a vehicle they believe was involved in a weekend hit-and-run that killed a man on a bicycle. Willie Bryant, 63, was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the...
Muncie police deploying license plate readers
The Muncie Police Department hopes to reduce violent crime by deploying license plate reading cameras across the city.
Indiana seeing largest gas tax drop since 2014
Indiana residents have been seeing some relief at the pump with falling gas prices. That relief will be increased in September when one of the gas taxes drops.
Clear & comfortable with a chance for northern lights!
INDIANAPOLIS – Another day, another 24-hour window of time to enjoy outdoors! We find ourselves in the midst of a beautiful stretch of weather and one that should continue for the next couple of days. We even have an outside chance to enjoy a light show overnight. Possible aurora,...
Man dies in Madison Ave. crash while trying to avoid driver who ‘suddenly’ switched lanes
UPDATE: The coroner on Tuesday identified the man killed at 47-year-old Thomas Howard Hix. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was killed in a crash on the near south side after swerving to avoid a driver that had switched lanes in front of him. According to IMPD, a man was found unresponsive in […]
New organization advocates for neighborhoods near 38th Street
The Blues and BBQ on 38th event by the fairly new organization "Friends of 38th Street" returns on Saturday, August 27.
Man injured, 'stable' after fall at Lucas Oil concert, IMPD says
A man was injured late Tuesday after he fell in the seating area of a concert at Lucas Oil Stadium, officials say.
2 shot, 1 critical on northwest side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot Tuesday evening on the northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of Aylesford Lane at about 7:45 p.m. This is near Guion Road and 38th Street. Officers found two adult males with...
Temporary express lane, ramp changes underway on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — A new express lane will help traffic move through the construction zone on Interstate 465 on the northeast side of Indianapolis. The temporary westbound lane, which will be used through the end of the year, will start just west of the I-69/Binford Boulevard exit as the left lane splits off and crosses the center median. The lane is using an old eastbound lane, INDOT said, and will be separated by concrete barriers.
Witness says seating is ‘not safe’ after man falls down stairs at Lucas Oil Stadium concert
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman who witnessed the aftermath of a man falling down a concrete stairway during a Motley Crue concert Tuesday night at Lucas Oil Stadium says more safety measures need to be in place to avoid another incident she described as “absolutely horrible.” The concertgoer, who wished to remain anonymous, says she was […]
