ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 6

John Stark
2d ago

well Indy is pretty fat so.... start losing weight 🤣 I know, never gonna happen, but I tried.

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFYI

Emerson Avenue overhaul includes path and new bridge

Indianapolis is planning to spend over $1.1 billion on road and infrastructure projects over the next five years. One of those projects is a new $11 million effort to overhaul Emerson Avenue on the city’s southeast side. The first phase of the road improvement project will reconstruct the busy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
FOX59

DPW looking at worst of the worst streets for 2023 reconstruction

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is planning on investing $1.15 billion into reconstructing transportation and storm water infrastructure during the next five years. The budget also includes nearly $400 million in capital improvements in 2023. Among those projects is another $25 million to fix broken down neighborhood streets in Indianapolis. Sylvester Smith lives on one of those […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Streets#Washington Street#Asphalt#Purple Line#New Red Line#The Red Line#Capitol Ave#Dpw
WISH-TV

Person critically hurt in house fire in Johnson County

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a house fire on Wednesday afternoon in rural Johnson County, the Bargersville Fire Department says. The fire was reported shortly before 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at the home in the 6600 block of Travis Road....
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD searching for truck possibly involved in fatal hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released the description of a vehicle they believe was involved in a weekend hit-and-run that killed a man on a bicycle. Willie Bryant, 63, was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Fox 59

Clear & comfortable with a chance for northern lights!

INDIANAPOLIS – Another day, another 24-hour window of time to enjoy outdoors! We find ourselves in the midst of a beautiful stretch of weather and one that should continue for the next couple of days. We even have an outside chance to enjoy a light show overnight. Possible aurora,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

2 shot, 1 critical on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot Tuesday evening on the northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of Aylesford Lane at about 7:45 p.m. This is near Guion Road and 38th Street. Officers found two adult males with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Temporary express lane, ramp changes underway on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — A new express lane will help traffic move through the construction zone on Interstate 465 on the northeast side of Indianapolis. The temporary westbound lane, which will be used through the end of the year, will start just west of the I-69/Binford Boulevard exit as the left lane splits off and crosses the center median. The lane is using an old eastbound lane, INDOT said, and will be separated by concrete barriers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy