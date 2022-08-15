Read full article on original website
Is Amarillo A Deserted, Decaying City? Guy On YouTube Says Yes.
To be fair, he's primarily talking about downtown. A guy on YouTube came through town, and decided to make a video. In it he highlights several of the attractions we're all familiar with. But first...he makes a trip downtown and doesn't paint a very nice picture of Yellow City. Deserted...
Amarillo Buildings That Seem To Be Cursed – 3130 S. Soncy
Today we have another edition of Amarillo Cursed Buildings. Keep in mind when we say cursed we don't mean haunted or anything really negative, it's just buildings that have had multiple businesses in them over the years. Today we are looking at 3130 S. Soncy, for as young as this...
The Fascinating Storm Cellars of Yesteryears
We live in an area where tornadoes are highly possible, we are in tornado alley as they call it. Having a place to go when a tornado is present is always a plus, back in the day they had some interesting storm cellars. Having a storm shelter was an important...
Amarillo Has Some Very Interesting and Weird Street Names
Do you ever wonder how streets are named and how they come up with their names? Amarillo is filled with all sorts of weird street names. There are areas of town that have themes. Lonesome Dove division, yep all the streets are named after characters in the movie. Strawberry Fields, it's all street names of Beatle songs. There's an area where all the streets are named after Ivy League Schools. Downtown Amarillo is all Presidents' names.
KFDA
Pampafest to bring live music, food trucks, vendors to downtown Pampa this weekend
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Pampafest is set for this weekend with an all day celebration in downtown Pampa. The festival runs from 11:00 a.m. to midnight and will have vendors, bar and food trucks, live music and more. Tickets are $30 to $40 and VIP tickets are $150. For more...
KFDA
Amarillo Area Corvette Club hosting car show this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Corvette Club will be hosting a car show this weekend. It’s Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vineyards Neighborhood on Broadway south of the north loop. Food, music, raffle prizes and the redesigned NewsChannel 10 storm chasing...
Catch 22? Amarillo Housing Prices Down, U.S. Prices Up
Sometimes buying a new car or looking for a house is like playing the lottery. You get your numbers, know precisely what you're looking to hit, then cross your fingers to find something that hits all the numbers. One of those numbers when it comes to searching for anything like...
Another Senseless Murder In Amarillo. Remembering Shereena
I swear, it seems we can't go a day in Amarillo without there being a senselessly violent crime being committed. Yesterday, August 18th another one happened, and for what?. Shereena (Byington) Webster was the victim of an absolutely senseless murder. The suspect is an ex-boyfriend of hers. I'm not here...
How A Jewelry Store Robbery And Tortilla Made Amarillo History
Often, we hear wild tales of outlaws and bad men from the era when the Texas panhandle was still being settled. Rarely do those stories arise from the 1980s. For instance, do you remember how a jewelry store robbery and a tortilla made Amarillo history?. Does The Name Charles Rumbaugh...
No Mullets? Obnoxious Panhandle ISD Dress Code Infuriates People.
One of the most exciting things for the kids when they go back to school is showing off their new haircut or fresh clothes. Unfortunately, there's one school district that has taken a lot of the fun out of going back. Parents (and students) are up in arms after Panhandle...
A Feast For Fools: The Strange Tale of Grill Italia
Rumors had swirled around the old bank building at 2203 S. Austin in Amarillo since the fall of 2021. A new restaurant in the old BL Bistro. Authentic Italian food. Two star Michelin. Someone from New York. Several local chefs began posting stunning dishes on social media with captions that...
KFDA
‘Replaced shoes you wouldn’t believe’: Mission Amarillo Shoe Closet giving shoes to children in need
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mission Amarillo Shoe Closet donated 45 pairs of shoes to children today who went to school with worn and torn shoes. The shoe closet began in 2010 and gives shoes to children in the community who go to school with holes in their shoes. Since beginning...
Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away free cake for 25th birthday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — What better way to celebrate an entity’s 25th birthday than with some free cake. Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away that present on Sept. 1. Nothing Bundt Cakes announced Friday that the first 250 people who arrive at the Nothing Bundt Cakes in Amarillo, located at 2303 S. Georgia St., will […]
Feeling Tired? No Worries More Caffeination Stations Coming to Amarillo!
The landscape of 34th and Georgia has been changing and it's getting ready to change further. The SE corner of 34th and Georgia is about to have a nice new building serving great caffeinated beverages. Scooter's Coffee is adding its second location to Amarillo. The corner of 34th and Georgia...
KFDA
WATER WASTERS: Viewers send in photos of water overuse at Town Square Village
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Water Wasters, some viewers have been adamant about one area that’s seen a lot of what appears to be water abuse. Over the last several weeks, NewsChannel 10 has received several photos from concerned viewers, and from observation, the Amarillo Town Square Village is pretty wet. And it’s not all on the grass areas.
The 806 with Ro and Ron: Gladys’ Rib Shack
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For the last two years, Gladys’ Rib Shack owners Tony and Donita Terry’s been cooking up brisket, ribs, potato salad and a whole lot more for people all around Amarillo. They’re a mobile food truck so they stay on the go. This morning on The 806, we caught up with them […]
Tyson to expand, upgrade Amarillo Beef Plant
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Tyson Foods announced Thursday that $200 million in upgrades and expansion are expected to occur at the Tyson Beef Plant in Amarillo. According to a news release from Tyson, officials are expected to expand and upgrade operations at the facility, as well as build a new 143,000-square-foot well-being area […]
Registration opens for 14th Annual Amarillo Crime Stoppers Car Show
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers released information on the organization’s upcoming 14th annual car show, expected to be held on Sept. 3 at the Amarillo Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers website, early registration for the show will run until Aug. 26, with prices […]
Here Are Six Birds That Are Most Likely To See In Amarillo Texas
The Texas panhandle is home to a wide variety of wildlife. From reptiles to buffalo, we've got it all. Here's a look at six of the birds you can find living in Amarillo, Texas. House Sparrow. This is one we're all pretty familiar with. Mostly because they are absolutely everywhere.
This Little-Known Serial Killer Was Busted in Amarillo
Buckle up, I got a story for you. I do a lot of digging around for story ideas. As you may have already noticed, I'm quite the fan of true crime--especially true crime and Texas Panhandle history. There's something to be said about unearthing a nugget of forgotten events. And this time, I've got some events that involve a little-known serial killer named Benjamin Herbert Boyle.
Mix 94.1
