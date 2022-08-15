ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

"We're able to help each other out": Districts & law enforcement step up amid SRO shortage

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Some schools in the Midlands are short on School Resource Officers (SRO), but officials are making sure children are still protected. Four Lexington-Richland School District Five Elementary schools started the new 2022-2023 school year without an SRO after the Lexington County Sheriff's Department could not provide them, which led the district to enlist the help of the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
School District receives art grants from SC Department of Education

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Three Lexington-Richland School District Five Elementary Schools have received Art grants from the SC Department of Education (SCDOE), according to a release on Wednesday. According to a news release by the school district, these grants are apart of the 2022-23 SCDOE Arts Curricular Innovation...
Local business shut down by Columbia Police Department

The Columbia Police Department (CPD) has permanently closed a downtown business after it was deemed a public nuisance on Monday. Main’s Best, LLC Convenience and Grocery store at 2132 Main St. was closed down as defined by City of Columbia’s Code of Ordinances, Section 8-31 (C) (5) and South Carolina Code of Law: 15-43-10.
Schools are testing out year-round calendar, but benefits not guaranteed

A quarter of South Carolina’s 73 traditional public school districts will be following a year-round calendar this academic year. That’s a dramatic rise from three years ago when virtually no schools operated on this schedule. These 18 districts hope they will see benefits to academics and well-being from a calendar that offers more breaks throughout the school year.
Fight leads to shots being fired, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after shots were fired during a fight, leaving one person injured. According to deputies, it happened at an address on Jordan Road around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies said when they arrived, they learned a man who...
Beamer Family Foundation partners with local elementary schools

COLUMBIA, SC. (WACH) -- While the South Carolina football indoor facility is used to be filled with young students working hard to better themselves, this Tuesday the students were a bit younger and their hard work got even more support. Head Coach Shane Beamer and the Beamer Family Foundation announced...
Hyatt Park Elementary School celebrates their first day of school

Columbia, S.C (WACH) — More Midlands students got back in the classroom. Day one for Lexington County School Districts One and Four, Lexington-Richland District Five and Richland School District One is in the books. A live band, cheerleaders dancing and cheering and a special guest appearance from the Richland...
SLED: South Carolina man arrested for obstructing justice

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Greenville man for obstructing justice. According to SLED, Brian Joseph Stoltie, 42, was extradited from the Pennslyvania Department of Corrections to face this charge in South Carolina. We previously reported that in 2019, Stoltie was charged with attempted murder following a deputy-involved […]
Dispatch: Shots fired near businesses in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to gunfire near businesses on North Pleasantburg Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina News about a large law enforcement presence near North Pleasantburg and Springdale Drive. Dispatchers said they received multiple...
