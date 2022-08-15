COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Some schools in the Midlands are short on School Resource Officers (SRO), but officials are making sure children are still protected. Four Lexington-Richland School District Five Elementary schools started the new 2022-2023 school year without an SRO after the Lexington County Sheriff's Department could not provide them, which led the district to enlist the help of the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO