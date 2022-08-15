Read full article on original website
wach.com
"We're able to help each other out": Districts & law enforcement step up amid SRO shortage
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Some schools in the Midlands are short on School Resource Officers (SRO), but officials are making sure children are still protected. Four Lexington-Richland School District Five Elementary schools started the new 2022-2023 school year without an SRO after the Lexington County Sheriff's Department could not provide them, which led the district to enlist the help of the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
wach.com
'An ongoing problem': Midlands school districts battling nurse shortage in new school year
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — It’s an old issue many school districts in the Midlands are still experiencing with this new school year: a need for school nurses. With newer strains of coronavirus and other infections spreading filling those vacancies is a top concern. Richland One School District...
Cherokee Co. placing weapon detection systems in all schools
Cherokee County is looking at ways to improve safety in all of its schools.
wach.com
School District receives art grants from SC Department of Education
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Three Lexington-Richland School District Five Elementary Schools have received Art grants from the SC Department of Education (SCDOE), according to a release on Wednesday. According to a news release by the school district, these grants are apart of the 2022-23 SCDOE Arts Curricular Innovation...
wach.com
Lexington County animal services to house and care for larger animals
LEXINGTON COUNTY , S.C (WACH) — Lexington County Animal Services are now responsible for the care of large animals that have lost or abused. After three years of training and new construction, officials cut the ribbon on a new 4800 square foot state of the art facility. "With animal...
Student hit while walking home in Spartanburg Co.
A high school student was hit while walking home from school Wednesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
Parent calls apartments 'bait-and-switch' as students arrive to 'filthy' conditions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a tale of two experiences on Sunday as the University of South Carolina held its official move-in day on campus. At the university, there was excitement from families moving students into the dorms. "This is our second one here," Lakeyah Jones, a parent, said....
WCNC
Columbia, South Carolina looks at requiring citizens to report lost or stolen guns
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, Columbia Public Safety Committee decided to pass a reporting ordinance for lost or stolen guns on to City Council for further discussion and possible approval at the next council meeting. Towards the beginning of the year, councilwoman Dr. Aditi Bussells began working on a...
coladaily.com
Local business shut down by Columbia Police Department
The Columbia Police Department (CPD) has permanently closed a downtown business after it was deemed a public nuisance on Monday. Main’s Best, LLC Convenience and Grocery store at 2132 Main St. was closed down as defined by City of Columbia’s Code of Ordinances, Section 8-31 (C) (5) and South Carolina Code of Law: 15-43-10.
yellowscene.com
Schools are testing out year-round calendar, but benefits not guaranteed
A quarter of South Carolina’s 73 traditional public school districts will be following a year-round calendar this academic year. That’s a dramatic rise from three years ago when virtually no schools operated on this schedule. These 18 districts hope they will see benefits to academics and well-being from a calendar that offers more breaks throughout the school year.
WYFF4.com
Fight leads to shots being fired, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after shots were fired during a fight, leaving one person injured. According to deputies, it happened at an address on Jordan Road around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies said when they arrived, they learned a man who...
wach.com
Beamer Family Foundation partners with local elementary schools
COLUMBIA, SC. (WACH) -- While the South Carolina football indoor facility is used to be filled with young students working hard to better themselves, this Tuesday the students were a bit younger and their hard work got even more support. Head Coach Shane Beamer and the Beamer Family Foundation announced...
WYFF4.com
High school student hit by car while walking home from school, officials say
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. — A Boiling Springs High School student was hit by a car while walking home, according to Adrian Acosta, director of public relations for Spartanburg County School District Two. Acosta said the boy was hit by the car along Blalock Road near Old Furnace Road. The...
wach.com
Hyatt Park Elementary School celebrates their first day of school
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — More Midlands students got back in the classroom. Day one for Lexington County School Districts One and Four, Lexington-Richland District Five and Richland School District One is in the books. A live band, cheerleaders dancing and cheering and a special guest appearance from the Richland...
SLED: South Carolina man arrested for obstructing justice
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Greenville man for obstructing justice. According to SLED, Brian Joseph Stoltie, 42, was extradited from the Pennslyvania Department of Corrections to face this charge in South Carolina. We previously reported that in 2019, Stoltie was charged with attempted murder following a deputy-involved […]
WCNC
University of South Carolina students still seeking answers from apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many words can be used to describe the start of a new school year. For some University of South Carolina students living off campus, those words are 'anxious', 'frustrated', and 'confused', and those don't describe how they feel about class. With just a few days until...
Transitions Homeless Center to expand services to elderly, medically fragile people
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Transitions Homeless Center purchased land near the Dutch Square Mall to expand its services. The new property will be geared to those in different categories of need, but have the same issue---they need a place to live. The new property will be an ADA accessible apartment...
WYFF4.com
Videos, tips lead to more arrests after brawls at Greenwood School District's football event, officials say
Upstate deputies have arrested and charged more juveniles after violent brawls broke out during an event at a high school, and issued a warning Tuesday to others involved but not yet charged. The violence happened Friday night during Greenwood High School's Football Jamboree, district officials said. (Below video was published...
Colorado man dead after breaking into sister’s house in Lexington, South Carolina
One man is dead after breaking into his sister and brother-in-law's home.
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Shots fired near businesses in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to gunfire near businesses on North Pleasantburg Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina News about a large law enforcement presence near North Pleasantburg and Springdale Drive. Dispatchers said they received multiple...
