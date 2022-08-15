Read full article on original website
Missing kayakers found after search in North Topsail Beach area
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews said a search for two kayakers who went missing on Thursday in the North Topsail Beach area of Onslow County ended with both being found. Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry the kayakers went out Thursday morning on the North Topsail Beach soundside area […]
Cabinet maker selects Duplin County for new operation
Cabinet manufacturer Design Mode Cabinetry will create 139 new jobs in Duplin County, Governor Roy Cooper announced back in June. On Thursday, a ceremony was held to mark the moment and begin the process for the new facility.
Jacksonville hires new city manager
JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — The City of Jacksonville has announced the hiring of its new city manager to replace Dr. Richard Woodruff, who retired in May. The Jacksonville City Council voted to hire Josh W Ray, ICMA-CM, as their new city manager at their regular council meeting on Tuesday. Ray is a 20-year veteran of […]
New health guidelines for meetings issued by City of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips has lifted the state of emergency in Jacksonville for COVID-19. This move follows Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement to rescind the state of emergency in North Carolina. The City of Jacksonville will return to pre-COVID meeting guidelines and pre-COVID protocols with minor exceptions. People attending meetings for public […]
Training event prepares teachers, law enforcement for spotting signs of distress in classroom
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An organization held a training session in New Bern on Thursday to help teachers, law enforcement and others learn how to spot and handle trauma situations. The Coastal Coalition for Substance Awareness and Prevention guided schools and law enforcement agencies with training during an event at the New Bern Convention […]
Pitt County Schools announces leadership appointments
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Tuesday announced the appointments of Kamara Roach as Chief of School Support and Lavetta Roundtree as principal at W.H. Robinson Elementary School, effective immediately. Roach previously served as principal at WHRES since 2017, while Roundtree has been an assistant principal with PCS for the last […]
Wrightsville Beach Bridge repairs resume, expect traffic pattern change
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Contract crews working to preserve the South Banks Channel Bridge in Wrightsville Beach will resume work Wednesday, according to the NC Department of Transportation. The department will close the bridge to traffic starting at 7 pm and will re-open to traffic by 5 am Thursday. During the closure, crews will […]
Stretch of I-95 in Cumberland County sees ‘at least one vehicle accident’ daily
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, there is at least one vehicle accident on the stretch of I-95 between North Carolina Highway 82 and Bud Hawkins Road daily.
Body of man found on side of road in Duplin County
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy. 117 was shut down between Carter Street and N.C. Hwy. 11 “due […]
Inmate who escaped from Wayne County jail in food truck captured in Wake County
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Wayne County inmate who escaped from the county’s detention center in a food van Thursday morning was captured a few hours later in Wake County. Nexstar affiliate WNCN reports the inmate was taken into custody around 5:15 p.m. by Morrisville police. He was driving another vehicle he apparently stole after […]
OCS holds first-year teacher training event after hiring 175 brand new teachers for school year
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The new school year is just around the corner, and while parents are getting ready to send their kids back, one school district in Eastern North Carolina is getting their new teachers ready. Onslow County Schools held its first-year teacher training. OCS has onboarded about 175 brand new teachers and has been getting […]
Jacksonville mobile home destroyed by fire
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Tuesday morning in Jacksonville. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at Starwood Village Mobile Park on Starwood Lane. Officials told WNCT’s Claire Curry a Good Samaritan helped get two children and an elderly woman out of the home. That woman was taken to a […]
Report released on deadly Wilson crash
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN)—Wilson Police have released a report on a deadly Wilson crash that happened Sunday when a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s. About 9:47 a.m. on August 14, police said Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson crashed his silver SUV into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road near Walmart. This happened after the vehicle “accelerated […]
‘His legs are gone’: Hardee’s 911 calls released after crash in Wilson kills 2 brothers
An investigation is underway to determine what caused an SUV to crash into a Hardee's in Wilson.
‘It was all gone in a blink of eye’; Local family loses everything in house fire, reaches out to community for help
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A family in Jacksonville is picking up the pieces after a recent fire destroyed their home and all of their belongings. Charred remains are all that’s left of the family’s home. With school right around the corner, they’re reaching out for help to get back on their feet. “I pretty much […]
Winterville man facing drug charges after attempting to flee from deputies
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Winterville man is facing drug charges after attempting to flee a traffic stop Monday. Gyron Lamont Langley, 46, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, and resisting a public officer. He is being held in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under […]
