ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duplin County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Missing kayakers found after search in North Topsail Beach area

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews said a search for two kayakers who went missing on Thursday in the North Topsail Beach area of Onslow County ended with both being found. Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry the kayakers went out Thursday morning on the North Topsail Beach soundside area […]
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville hires new city manager

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — The City of Jacksonville has announced the hiring of its new city manager to replace Dr. Richard Woodruff, who retired in May. The Jacksonville City Council voted to hire Josh W Ray, ICMA-CM, as their new city manager at their regular council meeting on Tuesday. Ray is a 20-year veteran of […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

New health guidelines for meetings issued by City of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips has lifted the state of emergency in Jacksonville for COVID-19. This move follows Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement to rescind the state of emergency in North Carolina. The City of Jacksonville will return to pre-COVID meeting guidelines and pre-COVID protocols with minor exceptions. People attending meetings for public […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duplin County, NC
Lifestyle
City
Emerald Isle, NC
City
Jacksonville, NC
City
Beaufort, NC
Duplin County, NC
Government
County
Duplin County, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Schools announces leadership appointments

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Tuesday announced the appointments of Kamara Roach as Chief of School Support and Lavetta Roundtree as principal at W.H. Robinson Elementary School, effective immediately. Roach previously served as principal at WHRES since 2017, while Roundtree has been an assistant principal with PCS for the last […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Back To School#Coffee Shop#Little Pink#Pink Houses#Incidental Take Permits#Ecu Jones Co#Ada#Ocs
WNCT

Body of man found on side of road in Duplin County

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy. 117 was shut down between Carter Street and N.C. Hwy. 11 “due […]
WNCT

Jacksonville mobile home destroyed by fire

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Tuesday morning in Jacksonville. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at Starwood Village Mobile Park on Starwood Lane. Officials told WNCT’s Claire Curry a Good Samaritan helped get two children and an elderly woman out of the home. That woman was taken to a […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Report released on deadly Wilson crash

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN)—Wilson Police have released a report on a deadly Wilson crash that happened Sunday when a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s. About 9:47 a.m. on August 14, police said Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson crashed his silver SUV into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road near Walmart. This happened after the vehicle “accelerated […]
WILSON, NC
WNCT

Winterville man facing drug charges after attempting to flee from deputies

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Winterville man is facing drug charges after attempting to flee a traffic stop Monday. Gyron Lamont Langley, 46, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, and resisting a public officer. He is being held in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under […]
WINTERVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy