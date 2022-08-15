Waterbury-Oxford Airport re-development brings in new jobs

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of jobs are coming to the state thanks to a new multi-million dollar plan to redevelop Waterbury-Oxford Airport.

A California-based company just inked a 30-year-lease with the Connecticut Airport Authority strengthening its commitment to the state.

They just broke ground on a $20-million-dollar expansion at the airport in oxford that will bring hundreds of construction jobs. and 200 permanent, high-paying aviation positions to Connecticut.

“We started this 6 years ago with about 48 employees and we’ve grown it to 138 employees. and, 34 of those were added in the last 12 months alone. With this new project, we’ll bring in an additional 200 employees working in our facility, plus another 400 construction jobs,” said Christopher Hand, Senior Vice President of Clay Lacy Aviation.

Senator Richard Blumenthal touted the convenience for many Connecticut residents.

“There’s already too much traffic going into Westchester Airport. There are already too many planes down there,” said Blumenthal.

The first 11-acre phase will feature a passenger terminal executive office and a 40-thousand square foot hangar for business jets. The full facility is expected to be finished in the spring of 2024.

