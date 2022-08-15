Read full article on original website
WIBW
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A middle school science teacher in Concordia has been ousted by a unanimous USD 333 Board of Education after he and another board member got in a heated exchange over the poisoning of a campus butterfly garden. Concordia KNCK reports that the Concordia Public Schools USD...
Regional relocation program now available in north-central Kansas
BELOIT — A new program that seeks to attract new residents to move to north-central Kansas is now available in Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic and Saline counties. The pilot project known as the "North Central Kansas Regional Relocation Program" seeks to make home ownership more affordable...
MISSING: 15-year old missing from Salina, has ties to MHK area
The Wamego Police Department is asking for information regarding the location of 15-year old Trinity. On August 12, 2022, Trinity ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas. She is 5' 2" tall and was most recently known to have red and black hair, as pictured. It's believed she may...
Sometimes high-speed pursuit leads to arrest of Salina man Sunday
A local man was arrested after a pursuit through southwestern Salina Sunday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer attempted to stop a silver 2004 Chevrolet Venture in the 1000 block of W. Cloud Street after it failed to use a turn signal. A pursuit began and went through much of southwestern Salina. The pursuit eventually went west on W. Magnolia Road and then south on Interstate 135, with speeds reaching in excess of 90 mph, Forrester said.
Sheriff: $12,000 pontoon boat, trailer stolen in central Kansas
The Saline County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who stole a $12,000 boat and trailer from a property northwest of Salina earlier this month. Sometime between Aug. 8 and Sunday, someone stole a 2000 Fisher Freedom pontoon boat and the trailer it was on from a property in the 3000 block of N. Lightville Road, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 17
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bailey, Tracy Leroy; 43; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Viol protection order; Abuse order.
Marquette boy arrested after alleged incident at former girlfriend's home
A Marquette teen was arrested on multiple requested charges after an alleged incident at his former girlfriend's residence in southern Saline County late Sunday morning. A 15-year-old girl was home in the 11000 block of S. Burma Road when she heard what she initially thought was her father working on the house, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. Instead, it was a 17-year-old Marquette boy with whom she used have a relationship.
Three people injured in collision of pickup, tractor-trailer rig
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon south of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Gregory Manning, 69, of Assaria, was southbound on Centennial Road in a tractor/trailer rig hauling grain when an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 17-year-old Assaria boy failed to stop at the stop sign at the Centennial/W. Hedberg Road intersection. The 1983 Kenworth struck the pickup just behind the driver's door and then rolled, ending up on its side.
UPDATE: Russell Police searching for injured man
UPDATE: At 7:22 p.m. the man sought by the Russell Police Department that had fled from the Russell Regional Hospital was reported to be in custody. The Russell Police Department Wednesday morning was looking for an injured man that had fled on foot. A notification sent through the city's emergency...
Salina man faces requested charges after incidents at Mission, SRHC
A local man was arrested after incidents at the Salina Rescue Mission and Salina Regional Health Center Tuesday night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the Salina Rescue Mission, 1716 Summers Road, at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday for the report of an intoxicated man refusing to leave. When they arrived, they found Donald Smith, 61, of Salina, sitting in the front seat of his van in the Mission parking lot.
KAKE TV
Kansas man sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for 2020 death
ROOKS COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A man from Rooks County has been sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for second-degree intentional murder in the 2020 death of a woman in northwest Kansas. Thomas S. Wojtczuk, 42, of Woodston, was sentenced late Tuesday in Rooks County District Court by...
