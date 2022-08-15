A local man was arrested after a pursuit through southwestern Salina Sunday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer attempted to stop a silver 2004 Chevrolet Venture in the 1000 block of W. Cloud Street after it failed to use a turn signal. A pursuit began and went through much of southwestern Salina. The pursuit eventually went west on W. Magnolia Road and then south on Interstate 135, with speeds reaching in excess of 90 mph, Forrester said.

SALINA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO