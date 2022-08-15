Read full article on original website
Janet Ocasio
2d ago
Please revoke his teacher licenses
22
Guest
2d ago
If he can do that to this poor dog then imagine if what would happen if he got upset with a child. Lock his trifling behind up
Click10.com
Broward prosecutor’s group text causes 2nd mistrial of man accused of killing 3-year-old
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Look closely at who’s included in your group chats. A prosecutor in a Broward murder case complained about a judge’s ruling in a group text message that included the judge, resulting in a second mistrial for a North Lauderdale man charged with killing his girlfriend’s young son. Now the defense wants the case dismissed altogether.
Miami-Dade PD Detective Cesar Echaverry has died
MIAMI — Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry has died after being shot in the head while trying to arrest a suspect tied to an armed robbery in Broward County."Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community. Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time. We'll never forget Officer Echaverry's bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother," wrote Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez.Echaverry was with RID, the Robbery Intervention Detail, that works in some of the county's most crime-ridden neighborhoods.According to police, RID detectives spotted a vehicle...
Click10.com
Body cam video shows ‘intoxicated’ South Florida rapper Stitches before cocaine arrest
BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – Newly-obtained body camera video sheds light on the events leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Phillip Katsabanis, the South Florida rapper better known as Stitches, earlier this month. Bay Harbor Islands police arrested Katsabanis, whose albums include “Cocaine Holiday,” “I Need Rehab” and “Married...
Click10.com
Man accused of shooting woman in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in front of a home in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Southwest 207th Terrace and 124th Place just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance between a man and a woman.
Click10.com
Deputies arrest woman wanted for hit-and-run that injured 2-year-old in Oakland Park
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities have arrested a woman who they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash involving a young child. Detectives arrested 60-year-old Kimberly Mathis on Wednesday at her North Lauderdale home. The crash happened on Thursday, Aug. 11 near Northwest Fifth Avenue and 43rd Street in...
Miami officer shot pursuing robbery suspect dies days later
MIAMI (AP) — A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as he and other officers closed in a suspect wanted for an earlier robbery in nearby Broward County, police said. His family had remained by his side at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital.
floridabulldog.org
Broward Sheriff fights Criminal Justice Standards Commission move to strip him of license to be a cop for lying
Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is fighting a recommendation that he be stripped of his state license to be a police officer for multiple counts of lying under oath, according to documentation obtained by Florida Bulldog. The case now goes to an administrative law judge in Tallahassee for a “formal hearing”...
cw34.com
Two criminals rob man at gunpoint in Broward County
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was robbed at gunpoint by two men on Monday afternoon in Dania Beach. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. The victim told deputies that two men approached him at the Beachway Plaza off East Dania Beach Boulevard. The men robbed him at gunpoint and fled in a white vehicle.
WINKNEWS.com
Miami-Dade officer shot identified as 5-year-veteran Cesar Echaverry
MIAMI (CBS Miami) On Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade officials held a press conference where they identified the officer shot on Monday evening as a five-year veteran of the department, Cesar Echaverry, 29. Echaverry is in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is a member of the Robbery Intervention Detail. Echaverry...
Mysterious Letter Leaves Florida Family Violently Coughing
'She opened it up and started feeling sick.'
South Florida teacher appears in court on animal abuse charges
A South Florida teacher appeared in court last week on charges of animal abuse after allegedly kicking, punching and body slamming a dog.
cw34.com
Man accused of shooting woman, setting her Jeep on fire in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is charged with attempted murder and more for setting a woman's Jeep on fire and shooting her in the back, Monday morning. Neighbors on Four Seasons Road, southwest of Palm Beach Gardens, called 911 after hearing gunshots. Some reported smelling smoke and seeing flames coming from a car.
Click10.com
911 caller mistakes umbrella in man’s backpack for rifle near Miami Dade College
KENDALL, Fla. – The Kendall campus of Miami Dade College was placed on lock down Wednesday morning after someone called 911 to report that there was an armed person on campus riding a bicycle. But authorities say the 911 caller mistook an umbrella in the man’s backpack for a...
Click10.com
Man taken to ground after allegedly bringing grenade into Wilton Manors bar
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A man was tackled outside a bar Tuesday in Wilton Manors after witnesses say he carried a grenade into the business. The incident happened at The Corner Pub, which is located at 1915 N. Andrews Ave. “He showed me a grenade. He said, ‘Don’t be...
BSO: Oakland Park hit-and-run driver who struck 2-year-old arrested
OAKLAND PARK – The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a woman accused of a hit-and-run crash in Oakland Park that left a 2-year-old hospitalized.Kimberly Mathis was taken into custody at her home in North Lauderdale on Wednesday. According to BSO, the hit-and-run crash happened August 11 at around 6 p.m. near the intersection of NW 43 Street and NW 5 Avenue. The child was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.Detectives obtained two surveillance videos of the suspect's vehicle.BSO received numerous tips from the public after releasing the tapes, which helped detectives positively ID Mathis. Mathis faces a charge of failing to stop/remain at an accident involving injury. She is being held at BSO's Main Jail.
Click10.com
Police: Student arrested in SoBe after fingerprints turn up in car involved in crimes
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police officers arrested a 19-year-old student on Tuesday in South Beach after his fingerprints turned up in a car that was involved in crimes in Miami-Dade County. Crime scene investigators found Dominic Snell’s fingerprints inside the silver Chevrolet Malibu with a Georgia tag that was...
Click10.com
Man accused of setting Hialeah home on fire after being evicted
HIALEAH, Fla. – On Wednesday morning, Bret Berlant was arrested after setting a home on fire after being evicted, authorities said. On June 15, a fire was reported at 6045 W. 10th Ave., in Hialeah. After paramedics arrived at the scene, officers conducted a search of the area through video surveillance.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police officer’s patrol car strikes home in Cutler Bay
CUTLER BAY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after one of their officers crashed a patrol car into the front of a home in Cutler Bay Wednesday night. The crash occurred around 9 p.m. in the 9600 block of Cutler Ridge Drive. A Local 10 News crew was at...
Click10.com
Video shows hit-and-run driver who injured boy in Broward, deputies say
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Deputies released a surveillance video this week that they said shows a woman who was involved in the hit-and-run crash that injured a 2-year-old boy on Aug. 12 in Broward County. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the woman stopped to check on her burgundy...
Click10.com
Parkland school shooter’s brain scan will not be shown to jurors during death penalty trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Defense attorneys will not be showing jurors images of the Parkland school shooter’s brain scan done at the Broward County main jail, attorneys in Broward County court said on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale. Nikolas Cruz’s defense team initially wanted to introduce it as evidence...
