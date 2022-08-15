Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
City of Elkhart dedicates Mary Olson Town Green
The city of Elkhart honored longtime City Council member Mary Olson by naming the town green on Jackson Street after her. The Mary Olson Town Green was dedicated on Wednesday. "She was an Elkhart lady through and through. And she loved going to events and meeting people, hearing their concerns and bring those concerns back to us. That's the environment Mary thrived, serving people and fixing problems for people. And this type of an event where everyone is gathered here she would have absolutely loved it," said Corinne Straight, Director of Communications and Director of Quality of Place for the City of Elkhart .
abc57.com
Mary Olsen town dedication
ELKHART, Ind. -- A prominent city council person, Mary Olson, was honored with a dedication almost a year after her death. Olson died on August 23rd, 2021 after serving on the Elkhart common council for over 27 years. Town Green is now being renamed Mary Olson Town Green in her...
abc57.com
South Bend 2045 Plan Kick-Off event set for September 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend will host the South Bend 2045 Plan Kick-Off event at 6 p.m. on September 1 at the South Bend Tech Resource Center. Residents are invited to attend the discussion and bring ideas about what they would like the city to look like in the next two decades.
abc57.com
Several people detained during investigation at La Salle Park Homes
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Several people were detained during an investigation into criminal activity at La Salle Park Homes Thursday afternoon, according to the South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit. Officers were called to the 100 block of North Falcon Street early Thursday afternoon for the investigation, which is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Next South Bend Record Show scheduled for August 21
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The next South Bend Record Show is set for Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gillespie Conference Center. The show features more than 35,000 pieces of new and used items, including CDs, cassettes, 45s, memorabilia, and more. Admission and parking are free. Early-bird...
abc57.com
Juvenile accused of attacking juvenile with knife
ELKHART, Ind. - Police are investigating after a juvenile allegedly attacked another juvenile inside a grocery store on Monday, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 4:01 p.m., police were called to Martin's Super Markets in the 3800 block of E. Mishawaka Road for a report of an active fight. Witnesses...
abc57.com
Illinois man sentenced to over 14 years for bank robbery in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - An Illinois man was sentenced to over 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to committing a bank robbery in South Bend, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Keith Kelly, 50, of South Holland, was sentenced to 14 years and seven months in prison followed by...
abc57.com
South Bend Cubs to host camo jersey auction to benefit Fallen Heroes Fund
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Cubs are set to hold an auction for camo jerseys worn by South Bend's players. All proceeds from the auction will go to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, which provides care for military personnel suffering from traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Open interviews at Portage Manor August 18
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Portage Manor is holding open interviews on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interviews will be held at the Portage Manor assisted living center, located at 3016 Portage Avenue in South Bend. The center is hiring QMAs, LPNs, CNAs, housekeepers, and cooks. Full-time and...
WNDU
Rudy Yakym III receives endorsement from Rep. Jackie Walorski’s husband
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s another ‘Rudy’ with ties to Notre Dame who is looking to make a name for himself. This time, it’s not on the football field, but in the field of politics. Rudy Yakym III is one of 14-candidates vying to take...
95.3 MNC
Investigator reopening 1975 cold case
A woman went missing in Niles in 1975 and now her cold case is opening back up. Janis Sanders was last seen leaving her job at Pete’s Patio around midnight on July 20th. Officials say that she was followed out to her car by her boyfriend, Gerald Casimer Libertowski, and was not seen again after that.
abc57.com
Michiana Problem Solver: Chicago Trails Village resident reports mold issue
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. -- A resident of the Chicago Trails Village retirement community says it took six years for his roof to get repaired because management failed to address the problem. Keith Newton says that critical delay caused mold in his apartment, which has caused him health problems. Newton has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Former Attorney General Curtis Hill declares his intent to run for Indiana's district 2 street
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Former Attorney General and one-time Elkhart county prosecutor, Curtis Hill filed his paperwork August 15th to run for Jackie Walorski's district 2 seat. In 2021 Hill was suspended and investigated for sexual misconduct because he allegedly groped four women during a party. A caucus will meet at...
abc57.com
Jackie Walorski remembered on her birthday
ELKHART, Ind. -- August 17th would have been late Rep. Jackie Walorski's 59th birthday. She died in a car accident that involved three other victims on August 3rd. Jackie was laid to rest with military honors, and is also being honored by the Saint Joseph County V-A clinic in Mishawaka as they are being renamed after her.
WNDU
Portage Manor in South Bend to host hiring event Thursday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Portage Manor in South Bend is looking to fill numerous open job positions. Open interviews will be held on at the property (located at 3016 Portage Avenue) on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Open positions include QMAs, LPNs, CNAs, housekeepers, and...
abc57.com
Four more people have declared their candidacy for late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski's District 2 seat
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Four more people have declared their candidacy for Rep. Jackie Walorski's seat ahead of the special caucus on Saturday. Terry Harper III from Granger, Scott Huffman of Plymouth, Michael Nidiffer from Granger, and Scott Wise of Whitley County all have filed. The winner of the special election...
abc57.com
South Bend Police Department is hiring
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- For the next week, the South Bend Police Department is accepting applications. On August 27, applicants can take part in the physical and written test. Applications are due by August 22.
abc57.com
Work on State Road 23 begins August 22
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of State Road 23 will be reduced to one lane starting on Monday for a water main extension installation, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. From August 22 to November 23, S.R. 23 will be reduced to one lane from...
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI on Railroad Tracks
(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
abc57.com
Work on Western Avenue starts August 22
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Road work on a section of Western Avenue begins on Monday, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. Starting Monday, NIPSCO will begin maintenance work on a gas line at the Mayflower Road intersection of Western Avenue. From August 22 to September 13,...
Comments / 3