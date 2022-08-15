ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

City of Elkhart dedicates Mary Olson Town Green

The city of Elkhart honored longtime City Council member Mary Olson by naming the town green on Jackson Street after her. The Mary Olson Town Green was dedicated on Wednesday. "She was an Elkhart lady through and through. And she loved going to events and meeting people, hearing their concerns and bring those concerns back to us. That's the environment Mary thrived, serving people and fixing problems for people. And this type of an event where everyone is gathered here she would have absolutely loved it," said Corinne Straight, Director of Communications and Director of Quality of Place for the City of Elkhart .
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Mary Olsen town dedication

ELKHART, Ind. -- A prominent city council person, Mary Olson, was honored with a dedication almost a year after her death. Olson died on August 23rd, 2021 after serving on the Elkhart common council for over 27 years. Town Green is now being renamed Mary Olson Town Green in her...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

South Bend 2045 Plan Kick-Off event set for September 1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend will host the South Bend 2045 Plan Kick-Off event at 6 p.m. on September 1 at the South Bend Tech Resource Center. Residents are invited to attend the discussion and bring ideas about what they would like the city to look like in the next two decades.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Several people detained during investigation at La Salle Park Homes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Several people were detained during an investigation into criminal activity at La Salle Park Homes Thursday afternoon, according to the South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit. Officers were called to the 100 block of North Falcon Street early Thursday afternoon for the investigation, which is...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Next South Bend Record Show scheduled for August 21

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The next South Bend Record Show is set for Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gillespie Conference Center. The show features more than 35,000 pieces of new and used items, including CDs, cassettes, 45s, memorabilia, and more. Admission and parking are free. Early-bird...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Juvenile accused of attacking juvenile with knife

ELKHART, Ind. - Police are investigating after a juvenile allegedly attacked another juvenile inside a grocery store on Monday, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 4:01 p.m., police were called to Martin's Super Markets in the 3800 block of E. Mishawaka Road for a report of an active fight. Witnesses...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Open interviews at Portage Manor August 18

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Portage Manor is holding open interviews on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interviews will be held at the Portage Manor assisted living center, located at 3016 Portage Avenue in South Bend. The center is hiring QMAs, LPNs, CNAs, housekeepers, and cooks. Full-time and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Investigator reopening 1975 cold case

A woman went missing in Niles in 1975 and now her cold case is opening back up. Janis Sanders was last seen leaving her job at Pete’s Patio around midnight on July 20th. Officials say that she was followed out to her car by her boyfriend, Gerald Casimer Libertowski, and was not seen again after that.
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Jackie Walorski remembered on her birthday

ELKHART, Ind. -- August 17th would have been late Rep. Jackie Walorski's 59th birthday. She died in a car accident that involved three other victims on August 3rd. Jackie was laid to rest with military honors, and is also being honored by the Saint Joseph County V-A clinic in Mishawaka as they are being renamed after her.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Portage Manor in South Bend to host hiring event Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Portage Manor in South Bend is looking to fill numerous open job positions. Open interviews will be held on at the property (located at 3016 Portage Avenue) on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Open positions include QMAs, LPNs, CNAs, housekeepers, and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police Department is hiring

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- For the next week, the South Bend Police Department is accepting applications. On August 27, applicants can take part in the physical and written test. Applications are due by August 22.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Work on State Road 23 begins August 22

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of State Road 23 will be reduced to one lane starting on Monday for a water main extension installation, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. From August 22 to November 23, S.R. 23 will be reduced to one lane from...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

OWI on Railroad Tracks

(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Work on Western Avenue starts August 22

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Road work on a section of Western Avenue begins on Monday, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. Starting Monday, NIPSCO will begin maintenance work on a gas line at the Mayflower Road intersection of Western Avenue. From August 22 to September 13,...
SOUTH BEND, IN

