Beshear cites progress in FEMA response to Kentucky flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear pointed to signs of progress Thursday as federal emergency personnel respond to requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky, but stressed it's “still not enough” as people work to recover from the disaster that swept away homes and inundated communities.
These 'best' state attractions may cause debate

There's a lot to do just about every where you go. To determine the U.S. attractions that tourists and locals disagree on the most, HawaiianIslands.com ranked attractions by the difference in average Tripadvisor rating among in-state locals and out-of-state tourists. Some may come off as obvious and others may leave...
Michigan gas prices continue downward trend similar to national average

Average gas prices nationwide have fallen for the ninth consecutive week, dropping 9.9 cents from a week ago to $3.90 per gallon Wednesday, according to GasBuddy data covering 150,000 stations nationwide. Michigan gas prices follow the national trend, averaging below $4 per gallon and continuing to decrease. The average gas...
West Michigan family needs help finding missing 28-year-old man

Michigan State Police is asking for the public's help locating 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared over the weekend as the search for him continued Tuesday. A missing person investigation was launched by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office after family and friends reported they hadn't seen or heard from...
