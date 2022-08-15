Read full article on original website
Cedar Rapids Community School District prepares to open full-day preschool
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Four year-olds in Cedar Rapids will soon have access to full-day preschool through the Cedar Rapids Community School District. The district is preparing to open Truman Early Learning Center on September 6th. This is likely just the beginning of more offerings for younger students to come.
Iowa Schools Are Having a Problem Filling This Job
As we approach the first day of school for students across the state of Iowa, I think it'd be safe to say it hasn't been exactly a great summer for Iowa school districts. Last week we heard a former Iowa school teacher explain the real reasons teachers were leaving schools as Iowa see's a massive teaching shortage throughout the state. To be fair this isn't just an Iowa problem but the list continues on shortages for Iowa school districts.
Horizons talks about homelessness in the Cedar Rapids area
Linn-Mar will play home opener at Prairie because of a delay installing the new turf. Linn-Mar is coming off a 7-3 season and they will open the year on the road at Muscatine August, 26th.
Our Town: Peosta housing grows as city becomes more attractive destination
Dr. Kellogg said she loves that there's an attempt to make hearing devices more accessible, but she also says that hearing loss is complicated and requires more than a one-size-fits-all option.
Union representing Ingredion employees on strike meeting with company next week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Local BCTGM union announced they would be meeting with Ingredion to negotiate a new contract for the 120 Cedar Rapids Ingredion employees on strike. This is the first company protest since 2004. The employees have been on the picket line for 17 days after...
Our Town: A Peosta company plans to double in size in five years
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - What was once a small agricultural town just outside Dubuque is now a small city with red-hot growth in the industrial park that’s home to several companies. ProPulse is a good example of what’s going on in Peosta. “In the last five years, we’ve...
Our Town: Peosta reinvents itself with new houses, industries, businesses
Kaj O'Mara introduces one of this fall's Kid Captains at the 25th Annual...
Criminal complaint reveals new details in Dubuque university social media threats incident
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Police Department has released the criminal complaint, revealing new details in an incident that caused the lockdown of Clarke University earlier this month. The university said it was over threats of violence made on social media. Police later arrested Rashaud Colbert, 23, in a...
Have You Smelled This ‘Stinky’ Iowa Town?
When we step outside to start our day, we expect to smell fresh flowers or dew on the grass. The last thing anyone would expect to smell is rotten eggs or something burnt. One town in Iowa is known to have those exact smells. In fact, the unofficial nickname for this eastern Iowa town is "The City of Five Smells." It also has the unflattering distinction of being named one of the "stinkiest" cities in the world.
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility
A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
'Not acceptable' | Camanche rejects Canadian Pacific railway settlement money, citing low amount
CAMANCHE, Iowa — The City of Camanche will be rejecting Canadian Pacific Railway's settlement deal after they received an offer of just $200,000. "We had been in negotiations with them since March, talking about what was going on. And they reached out to us, based on the input that we put on the STB Board website to let them know what our concerns were about train noise blocking crossings and the isolation of half of our community," said Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida.
Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion mobile home park is under new ownership, and recent changes have residents worried about higher rent and evictions. Eagle Ridge was owned by Brenton Communities until May, when it was bought by Michigan-based RHP Properties. Now, residents say there is confusion, charges they don’t understand, and eviction notices.
Cedar Rapids school district paid bus drivers for canceled work during ransomware attack
Iowa U.S. Senate candidate Michael Franken is challenging incumbent Republican Senator Chuck Grassley to a series of debates before November's election.
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
Union leaders to provide update on strike at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Falls public safety is hosting an open house Wednesday afternoon.
First Alert Forecast
The dogs have since been euthanized.
Iowa soccer team makes history
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - They have had a lot of good Club Soccer teams in Cedar Rapids over the years, but none have done what FC United did this summer. They became the first club team in the history of Iowa to advance to the U.S. National Cup Finals in Colorado.
National poll to decide which state patrol has the best looking patrol vehicle
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A national poll will decide which state patrol has the best-looking patrol vehicle, and the best of the best will be featured on a calendar. The American Association of State Troopers puts together the poll, featuring images of patrol vehicles from all 50 states. In...
Transamerica and parent company cut 59 jobs from Cedar Rapids facility
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday Transamerica and parent company Aegon confirmed job cuts are coming to their Cedar Rapids facility. Aegon notified 55 workers that their positions are being eliminated by December 31st. Aegon says it will partner with a third-party administrator to run its IT help desk.
Biz Buzz: New eatery eyes grocery store space; Elkader shop focuses on people, pets; salon opening in Peosta
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque, Elkader and Peosta, Iowa. A new...
