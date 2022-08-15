Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
SC nonprofit recommends keeping schools open and more changes during next pandemic
COLUMBIA — Keep schools in South Carolina open during future disease outbreaks, a new report from Columbia-based nonprofit recommends. The report also calls for the state to improve its pandemic response for strengthening and increasing the health care workforce and implementing ways for health care providers to exchange information.
wach.com
'An ongoing problem': Midlands school districts battling nurse shortage in new school year
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — It’s an old issue many school districts in the Midlands are still experiencing with this new school year: a need for school nurses. With newer strains of coronavirus and other infections spreading filling those vacancies is a top concern. Richland One School District...
DHEC: South Carolina saw drop in COVID-19 cases last week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Fewer COVID-19 cases were reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control last week than the week before, according to data released Tuesday afternoon. There were 12,726 cases last week, a decrease of 22.3% from the previous week, and 20.3% from the previous month. Hospitalizations were up slightly, […]
abccolumbia.com
SC Governor announces Nominations to Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, on Friday, announced three appointments to the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force. According to the Governor’s office, the task force was created by lawmakers to recommend policies for improving the recruitment, retention, and advancement of teachers. Per a release:
yellowscene.com
Schools are testing out year-round calendar, but benefits not guaranteed
A quarter of South Carolina’s 73 traditional public school districts will be following a year-round calendar this academic year. That’s a dramatic rise from three years ago when virtually no schools operated on this schedule. These 18 districts hope they will see benefits to academics and well-being from a calendar that offers more breaks throughout the school year.
abcnews4.com
Vacancies could affect start of DD4's school year
SAINT GEORGE, S.C. (WCIV) — As back-to-school week continues, many students return to the classroom for the first time this year. For Dorchester County School District 4 (DD4), Tuesday is the first day of school. ABC News 4 spoke with DD4 Superintendent Gerald Wright, who said the district has...
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19 during South Carolina vacation
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 during her stay on Kiawah Island and is experiencing mild symptoms, officials said. Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady’s communication director, said Biden tested negative for the virus on Monday during regular testing but began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the […]
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollars
money in rubber bandsPictures of money (Creative Commons) A new stimulus proposal, called the Family Security Act 2.0., has been introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. Under this proposal, families would receive $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For any families with children ages six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
South Carolinians can apply for help with energy bills
CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – The record heat in South Carolina this summer is generating high energy bills for many. Relief may be available to those struggling with electric bills through a federal assistance program. Dominion Energy encourages customers needing help to apply for assistance funding through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). “Heating and […]
abccolumbia.com
Military Matters: Fort Jackson signs partnership agreement with SC as part of the PaYS program
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In tonight’s Military Matters, Fort Jackson is partnering with the state of South Carolina to help soldiers prepare for careers after the U.S. Army. It is part of the U.S. Army’s Partnership for your Success program or PaYS. Through the program, soldiers are guaranteed...
'Dangerous and illegal act' | South Carolina officials warn of school bus stop consequences
CLOVER, S.C. — South Carolina students head back to school Monday, and with the return of students also comes the return of buses and traffic. "You got to respect that yellow bus. It takes two to three minutes at most bus stops to load or unload," Sgt. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. "Let that bus driver get those kids on and off that bus safely."
abccolumbia.com
Stop or no stop: The skinny on rules of passing buses
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – As schools across the State open for another year, we once again see forty foot buses all about town, ensuring our kids get from home to school safely. Helping to ensure that safety and that the rules of the road, when it comes to sharing the road with buses, is Highway Patrol’s School Bus Safety Unit.
The Post and Courier
Charleston-based Poogan's Southern Kitchen opening Columbia area location next week
Poogan's Southern Kitchen are rolling out the biscuits and boiling the grits for its official opening on Monday. The restaurant is the first in the Columbia area for Poogan's Hospitality Group, a Charleston-based restaurant company who are known for their decades-old spot, Poogan's Porch. The restaurant concept serves Southern favorites like biscuits, shrimp and grits and fried chicken, plus the restaurant will also offer full bar service.
AOL Corp
This South Carolina city ranks among the trendiest Labor Day destinations. Here’s why
South Carolina is home to one of the nation’s trendiest travel destinations for Labor Day, a new report finds. North Charleston ranks No. 10 on a list of places people can’t wait to visit over the holiday weekend, according to findings published Tuesday, Aug. 16. To create the...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes eastbound lanes on I-26
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 Thursday morning has all eastbound lanes closed just before the University Boulevard exit. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the crash happened just after 8 a.m. As of 8:30 a.m. all eastbound lanes were closed. Traffic cameras in the area show...
holycitysinner.com
Free Online Learning in South Carolina Allows Students to Thrive in a Self-Paced Educational Environment
When COVID-19 stormed the world, the transition to remote learning was challenging for many school districts that were unprepared to move online, but this was not the case for students who attended Odyssey Online Learning. With self-paced modules, constant one-on-one support from educators, and an online presence since 2009, Odyssey Online Learning has allowed South Carolina students in grades 9-12 to learn at a self-guided pace that can conform to a variety of different lifestyles in a way a traditional school cannot. For those interested in pursuing online learning in the 2022-2023 school year, Odyssey is excited to announce its enrollment is live right now until November.
'We’re in this together': Trail of prayers held for South Carolina schools
IRMO, S.C. — Riverland Hills Baptist Church held a back-to-school prayer ride on Saturday. The church partnered with the Apostles Motorcycle Club to pray over several schools across the Midlands. The group made six stops. The first was at Mid-Carolina High School at 8:45 am. From there the riders...
Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall
SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
Report lists South Carolina as 6th worst state to live in
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is one of the worst states to live in in America, according to report released Monday from WalletHub. South Carolina ranked 45th on the list, with the bottom spots mostly populated by Southern states. Mississippi came in in 50th, with Louisiana and Arkansas coming in 48th and 47th, […]
4 South Carolina education tax credits you may qualify for
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- As teachers and parents gear for another school year, South Carolina officials want them to be aware of certain education-related tax credits the state offers. A tax credit is an amount of money that can be used by taxpayers to offset the total amount owed to the state government. In South Carolina, […]
