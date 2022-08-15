‘RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Claps Back & Denies Mauricio Umansky Affair Claim

Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/ Action Press/Shutterstock

Dorit Kemsley, 46, is calling out former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills “friend” Dana Wilkey‘s comments on a fan theory about her cheating on her husband PK Kemsley. The reality star was accused of possibly having a romance with fellow RHOBH cast member Kyle Richards‘ husband Mauricio Umansky, in posts by fans, and the speculation got a lot of attention from many people, including Dana. “The fans can’t stop talking about this! Thoughts?” Dana wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that featured an An Affair to Remember movie poster that had Doris and Mauricio’s faces photoshopped in.

It didn’t take long for Dorit to notice Dana’s participation in the post, and she responded with some powerful words. “Is something wrong with you woman? Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do? You’re definitely one of the thirstiest people I’ve ever seen, I guess it’s just as simple as that? 🤷🏼‍♀️,” Dorit wrote.

Dorit Kemsley and Mauricio Umansky at previous events. (Charles Sykes/Bravo/ Action Press/Shutterstock)

“Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie. Do you think this is ok for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie? If this is the only way you can make a buck then so be it but at least have some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives especially when you know there is ZERO truth behind it and your whole motive is to just hurt people for no reason. It’s sad, pathetic and bound to bite you in the ass inevitably.”

Once Dorit shared her response, Dana took to her Instagram story to reiterate that the theory was started by fans. She included a screenshot of her post and a circle around the caption. “People don’t read posts apparently… however that said obviously struck a nerve,” she wrote over it.

Dana Wilkey, a former ‘friend’ on ‘RHOBH’, came up with a theory about Dorit Kemsley and Mauricio Umansky. (Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock)

The fan theory that got both Dana and Dorit’s attention comes after a years-long marriage between Kyle and Mauricio. The lovebirds have been married since 1996 and share three children together, including Alexia, 26, Sophia, 22, and Portia, 14. Dorit also has daughter Farrah, 33, from her previous marriage. Although the couple has yet to respond to the latest fan theory, they’ve denied any speculation of unfaithfulness during past seasons of RHOBH.