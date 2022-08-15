Less than a week out from her high-stakes primary election, progressive New York state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi is tripling down on her assertion that members of Congress “past child-bearing age” are too old to effectively fight for abortion rights.The comment, on Twitter in July, gained minimal traction at the time.“At the risk of sounding ageist, it’s still important to ask: when a majority of Congress is past child-bearing age, how fierce can we expect their fight to be?” Biaggi, who is challenging Democratic incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney wrote on July 5, explaining in a successive tweet that it’s...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO