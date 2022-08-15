When COVID-19 stormed the world, the transition to remote learning was challenging for many school districts that were unprepared to move online, but this was not the case for students who attended Odyssey Online Learning. With self-paced modules, constant one-on-one support from educators, and an online presence since 2009, Odyssey Online Learning has allowed South Carolina students in grades 9-12 to learn at a self-guided pace that can conform to a variety of different lifestyles in a way a traditional school cannot. For those interested in pursuing online learning in the 2022-2023 school year, Odyssey is excited to announce its enrollment is live right now until November.

