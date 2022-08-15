Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
SC nonprofit recommends keeping schools open and more changes during next pandemic
COLUMBIA — Keep schools in South Carolina open during future disease outbreaks, a new report from Columbia-based nonprofit recommends. The report also calls for the state to improve its pandemic response for strengthening and increasing the health care workforce and implementing ways for health care providers to exchange information.
wach.com
'An ongoing problem': Midlands school districts battling nurse shortage in new school year
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — It’s an old issue many school districts in the Midlands are still experiencing with this new school year: a need for school nurses. With newer strains of coronavirus and other infections spreading filling those vacancies is a top concern. Richland One School District...
abccolumbia.com
DHEC offers updated school guidelines for Covid-19
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As students and teachers return to school, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is offering new guidelines to keep everyone as safe as possible from Covid-19 while minimizing disruptions caused by its spread. Dr. Brannon Traxler, Public Health director for DHEC, says that...
DHEC: South Carolina saw drop in COVID-19 cases last week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Fewer COVID-19 cases were reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control last week than the week before, according to data released Tuesday afternoon. There were 12,726 cases last week, a decrease of 22.3% from the previous week, and 20.3% from the previous month. Hospitalizations were up slightly, […]
yellowscene.com
Schools are testing out year-round calendar, but benefits not guaranteed
A quarter of South Carolina’s 73 traditional public school districts will be following a year-round calendar this academic year. That’s a dramatic rise from three years ago when virtually no schools operated on this schedule. These 18 districts hope they will see benefits to academics and well-being from a calendar that offers more breaks throughout the school year.
wtoc.com
Renters, home purchasing assistance opportunities
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices rising for day to day expenses — there is help to pay for housing in both Georgia and South Carolina. If you are looking to buy a house, you can come to the Empowerment Center in Garden City Thursday at 11 a.m. for their event and get your questions answered.
live5news.com
PHOTOS: At this Hawaii hospital, most of the patients are endangered
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - The Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for critical species ― native birds and bats that come to the Big Island animal hospital either sick or injured. The center’s founder and president, Linda Elliot, said there are currently 40 animals at the hospital located in North Kohala....
abcnews4.com
Vacancies could affect start of DD4's school year
SAINT GEORGE, S.C. (WCIV) — As back-to-school week continues, many students return to the classroom for the first time this year. For Dorchester County School District 4 (DD4), Tuesday is the first day of school. ABC News 4 spoke with DD4 Superintendent Gerald Wright, who said the district has...
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19 during South Carolina vacation
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 during her stay on Kiawah Island and is experiencing mild symptoms, officials said. Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady’s communication director, said Biden tested negative for the virus on Monday during regular testing but began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the […]
Safety a concern as students across Carolinas head back to school
FORT MILL, S.C. — Students from South Carolina -- and a handful in North Carolina -- headed back to the classroom Monday morning. Schools in Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York counties, as well as Avery County in North Carolina, began the 2022-2023 year. On the first day back, a...
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollars
money in rubber bandsPictures of money (Creative Commons) A new stimulus proposal, called the Family Security Act 2.0., has been introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. Under this proposal, families would receive $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For any families with children ages six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
holycitysinner.com
Free Online Learning in South Carolina Allows Students to Thrive in a Self-Paced Educational Environment
When COVID-19 stormed the world, the transition to remote learning was challenging for many school districts that were unprepared to move online, but this was not the case for students who attended Odyssey Online Learning. With self-paced modules, constant one-on-one support from educators, and an online presence since 2009, Odyssey Online Learning has allowed South Carolina students in grades 9-12 to learn at a self-guided pace that can conform to a variety of different lifestyles in a way a traditional school cannot. For those interested in pursuing online learning in the 2022-2023 school year, Odyssey is excited to announce its enrollment is live right now until November.
U.S. Education Secretary speaks with SC HBCU officials, students
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona was joined by Majority Whip Jim Clyburn to speak with HBCU leaders and students at South Carolina State University Monday.
WCNC
South Carolina school bus traffic laws
South Carolina students go back to school on Monday. These are the rules of the road when it comes to passing school buses.
Report lists South Carolina as 6th worst state to live in
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is one of the worst states to live in in America, according to report released Monday from WalletHub. South Carolina ranked 45th on the list, with the bottom spots mostly populated by Southern states. Mississippi came in in 50th, with Louisiana and Arkansas coming in 48th and 47th, […]
South Carolinians can apply for help with energy bills
CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – The record heat in South Carolina this summer is generating high energy bills for many. Relief may be available to those struggling with electric bills through a federal assistance program. Dominion Energy encourages customers needing help to apply for assistance funding through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). “Heating and […]
live5news.com
Murdaugh defense calls out state alleging evidence not shared, leaks in case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A lawyer representing former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh told reporters Wednesday morning the state is “hiding the ball” and hasn’t handed over any evidence they have in the deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son. Attorney Dick Harpootlian said he and fellow Murdaugh...
american-rails.com
South Carolina Scenic Train Rides
South Carolina scenic train rides are offered only at the South Carolina Railroad Museum while freight line Lancaster & Chester Railway offers private, luxury charters. With the southern Appalachian mountain chain to its west and coastal plains in the east, the Palmetto State produced a wide range of freight including coal, timber, textiles, cotton, and general agriculture.
Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall
SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
South Carolina sheriff’s office facing wrongful death lawsuit
Attorneys for the family of a man who died in custody in July 2021 have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
